Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Leadership Podcasts Worth Listening To | Shaun Dallas Dance

A news reporter first coined the phrase “podcasting’ in an article about an emerging new medium. The term is a portmanteau combining the tech of Apple’s iPod digital media player and a radio broadcast format. Featured in episodic form, podcasting uses the internet to make digital recordings of broadcasts available for streaming or downloading at no cost to the listeners. Podcast […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

A news reporter first coined the phrase “podcasting’ in an article about an emerging new medium. The term is a portmanteau combining the tech of Apple’s iPod digital media player and a radio broadcast format. Featured in episodic form, podcasting uses the internet to make digital recordings of broadcasts available for streaming or downloading at no cost to the listeners. Podcast users can use podcatcher software to choose hundreds of thousands of shows for educational and entertainment purposes. The biggest downside is the number of shows grows exponentially, and there will always be multiple shows about topics that don’t fit into a clearly-determined category. Therefore, the landscape can become overwhelming at times. 

Now that podcasts are becoming mainstream, businesses are starting to see their appeal in promoting their brand. Successful companies understand the importance of brand marketing and using social media campaigns to reach a broader audience. Podcasting is another form of engagement that can be utilized to reach potential customers, investors, and employees. It’s also a great way to learn how to lead your team in the most effective way possible. There are many inspiring and informative podcasts designed to help people become better leaders.

John C. Maxwell is a coach, public speaker, and #1 NYT bestselling author who has sold over 30 million copies in 50 languages. He was declared the #1 leader in business by the American Management Association (AMA) and the most influential leadership expert in the world by Inc. and Business Insider magazines. He is also the founder of EQUIP, a non-profit organization that has trained millions of leaders in nearly every country. 

How I Built This is a podcast featuring Guy Raz, an award-winning reporter, content creator, and radio and podcast personality. The New York Times described him as one of the most popular podcasters in history because his shows have a monthly count of over 19 million unique downloads.

TED and TEDx are lauded for their ability to woo the best and brightest for short presentations featuring the world’s most inspiring and motivational speakers. Subscribers can watch the YouTube channel or listen to a weekly podcast hosted by Modupe Akinola from Columbia Business School. After her talk, users are treated to a mini-course on applying those lessons to one’s own life. 

This article was originally published at https://shaundallasdance.net/

    Shaun Dallas Dance, President & CEO at The DDance Group

    Here to share his experience and knowledge, Shaun Dallas Dance is eager to provide his expertise to an audience that needs it. He is a Senior Executive and business consultant who has developed a diverse array of skills, including restructuring, strategic planning, relationship and partnership management, and more. His team has grown to include 8 members, and his portfolio includes clients across the US and Canada. These clients have had needs as disparate as cost-reduction and diversity improvement, and Shaun Dallas Dance has ensured that each client achieved their goals quickly, and then exceeded those expectations.

     

     

    When the time came for Dallas to resign from his career in education and attend law school, his school promoted him to the position of Assistant Principal. He accepted the role and held it for two years before, again, deciding it was time to return to his own academic pursuits and enroll in law school. When he tried again to resign, he was promoted to Principal, and Dallas decided to stay in education as his excitement grew with the ability to impact more students. He always led with a service mentality.

     

    By the time he was 30 years old, Shaun Dallas Dance was promoted to Superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, a position which had him overseeing 110,000 students in the 25th largest school district in the country. He held this position for five years, during which time he provided new direction to revitalize the Baltimore County Public School System, and results were evident.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance has also been called into different educational institutions to provide strategic guidance for meeting new and rigorous state standards, effectively saved $50M from a budget with no headcount reduction and has helped numerous districts achieve greater efficiency.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance graduated from Virginia Union University with his Bachelor of Arts in English. He then enrolled at the Virginia Commonwealth University, where he earned his Master of Education in Administration and Supervision. Dallas continued his education with the university and earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership. During his career between 2008 and 2017, he also served as an Adjunct Professor for the University of Richmond, Averett University, the University of Houston, and Virginia Commonwealth University. Dallas was also recognized as a White House Champion of Change under the Obama administration.

     

    Read more about his robust history at his personal website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Podcast with Jason Hartman & Alexander Riesenkampff

    by Jason Hartman
    Community//

    “Know your audience.” With Jason Hartman & Kiki Wong

    by Jason Hartman
    Community//

    “Podcasting needs to be all voices” With David Raphael, of This American Life, Serial, and the Joe Rogan Experience

    by Yitzi Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.