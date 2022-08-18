Leadership Opportunities Post Pandemic
The pandemic has brought many challenges but, more importantly, opportunities for leaders to lead. Leadership has gone through the “pressure cooker,” so to speak, and had to adapt quickly or face severe consequences in business. Leaders have been forced to think outside the box to develop innovative solutions in today’s ever-changing world. Being agile and […]
By
- Dr. Tomi Mitchell, M.D | Leadership Coach| Mental Health & Wellness Coach at Dr. Tomi Mitchell Holistic Wellness Strategies