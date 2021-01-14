Leadership Mastery

Given the age demographic of those connected to this amazing Thrive Global Community, I am inclined to believe that many of you would be familiar with Demi Moore’s role in the 1990’s movie, G.I.Jane. I love that movie and have watched it on numerous occasions. So empowering…so inspiring…so motivating! The energy and the spirit of the indomitable G.I Jane character, could persuade the least inspired, the least motivated, the most pessimistic of people to want to go full-throttle in the opposite direction with all facets and aspects of one’s own life.



The themed message throughout the movie’s entirety speaks to the power of our own thought constructs, our own belief systems, our innate ability to rise and to remain unwavering in the conviction of knowing that anything IS possible…possible IF we in fact conquer ourselves…possible IF we dismantle the false narrative that only serves to hold ourselves captive in self-saboteur type tendencies..possible IF we abolish the counter-intuitive patterns that serve to fuel the destructive realms of manifestation, thus creating self-fulfilling prophecies of the worst kind…and possible…IF we master ourselves first and foremost. Why am I referencing this, you might be wondering…well, I share this with you because G.I Jane is an accurate parallel and a true depiction of the intrinsic qualities embodied by my colleague, my peer, my friend, and my re-showcased Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald radio/podcast guest, Jennifer Watson! The magnanimous, the on-fire, the full-throttle, the spitfire, the illuminated warrior woman known as Jennifer Watson! No exaggerations and no embellishments whatsoever of my characterization or my portrayal of Jennifer Watson!

Jennifer and I purposely scheduled two separate interviews for both of Jennifer’s guest appearances on the international radio airwaves. We did so due to the consistent flow of her exciting news in which to impart to the collective, coupled with the level of impressiveness associated with Jennifer’s 2021 superb offerings, her impactful services, and also because of Jennifer’s ongoing track record of proven client success – – success of concrete traction already achieved for 2020 initiatives, which proved as momentous for what is equally anticipated, scheduled and projected for Jennifer’s business and for Jennifer’s clients in this new year of 2021. ALSO, it would be noteworthy to mention that my daily show metrics and my international show stats for how it relates to Jennifer’s initial guest appearance on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald, were highly indicative of the global radio listeners wanting more of Jennifer’s infectious energies, and more of Jennifer’s immensely powerful messaging! GO TEAM, JENNIFER!!!



Being in the presence of Jennifer in any which way that is feasibly possible, (particularly in the midst of a global Pandemic) is truly a gift one gives to themselves! Even for those of us who might already be considered or perceived as optimistic, positive, or high-vibing within our predisposed demeanours…Jennifer effectively knows how to organically and to instinctively elevate one’s pursuit of levelling-up and bossing-up a notch or two even beyond their own visionary expectations. True Story!

Jennifer is one of those ascended, illuminated souls who is so naturally in the flow with her own vibrancy. This is a woman who has so clearly poured an abundance of love, time, attention and energy into herself in which to to consciously and to conscientiously rise for herself. And by Jennifer remaining staunchly committed to the journey of her own inner work…she has authentically risen within herself in which to equally pour into others within both the personal and the professional domains. Jennifer does not expect of others, (with respect to actualizing their own potential) what she herself has not untapped or unleashed within herself. Any amount of time one elects to spend in the radiant aura field of Jennifer, is evidence alone, to what degree the depth of synergistic resonance is real!



The conviction of this woman’s love of life, matched with her purpose of empowering others to empower themselves, is extraordinary to say the least! This woman’s gusto for grabbing life by the horns, while forever seizing the moment, is captivating. One facet of Jennifer’s personality emboldens a no-holds-barred, full-throttle, hardcore G.I. Jane persona on one end of the dynamics spectrum, and yet, Jennifer is also a joy-filled, playful spirit who lives boldly; quite literally dancing in her bliss on the other I love free-spirited, thick-skinned souls, who lovingly embrace their own inner beauty; who vulnerably and who unapologetically show up to the rest of the world in all realms of their multi-layered and multi-faceted aspects of self! Breathtakingly refreshing to know that what you see is what you get with the effervescent, Jennifer Watson! I for one, am immensely grateful and am deeply humbled to exchange energies and share kinship space with this rare gem of a human being!



Anyone wanting, needing, or who is genuinely receptive to having their energy shifted, or who believes in their heart of hearts that it is time to level-up, to boss-up in all aspects of the mind/body/spirit paradigm…who wants to enrich and to enhance themselves personally, professionally, spiritually, financially, relationaly – – you name it – – you cannot know Jennifer, or work one on one with Jennifer, and not experience simultaneous growth or rapid momentum in the RESULTS department!

Not unlike Jennifer, I too, purport free will. In spite of my having a true affinity for Jennifer…regardless of the fact that I could easily rave about her or sing her praises 24/7 – – I invite you the #ThriveGlobal Community to be self-discerning…to arrive at your own informed conclusion by graciously clicking on to the enclosed podcast link of our fast-paced, riveting conversation with one another so as to decide for yourselves! I promise you…you will not be disappointed. Quite truthfully…your future self will most definitely thank you!



Thank you from the centre of my heart, Jennifer, for all that you continue to do for this world by infusing your greatness into the lives, hearts, and souls of others. You are deeply appreciated, Jennifer! Keep Shining! Keep Rising! Keep Glowing! Keep being YOU!!!



On behalf of Jennifer Watson and myself, we mutually wish to extend our wholehearted gratitude to each of you, for graciously taking the time to read this Feature Article, and for also clicking on to the enclosed podcast link of our glow-up interview with one another! As servant leaders, Jennifer and I deem it our honour and our privilege to be of support and of assistance. If you would like to take the conversation or the connection further with either or with both us…please know that both Jennifer and myself, would only be too happy to hear from you outside of this brilliant forum!

“I Want For You What You Want For You!” ~ Byron Katie

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

WHO IS JENNIFER WATSON?!

Jennifer Watson, MPT, I.M.T.,C., owner of Jennifer Watson Leadership, is a dynamic speaker and coach with a gift for intuitive and visionary coaching. She is an expert in wellness + lead- ership development, identity & mental edge enhancement, post-trauma growth, movement & change adaptation, soul-aligned living mastery.

With 20 years experience in business and leadership man- agement and health + wellness advocacy, she inspires those to unleash their potential and per- formance in all areas of their life. Her company, Jennifer Watson Leadership, elevates high-performing, conscious business leaders to get rid of permanently their spiritual blocks keeping them stuck (TRUE WELLNESS), redefine and fan their unique gifts as leaders (TRUE IDENTITY), and reclaim their true VALUE and purpose (TRUE LEGACY). Her gift is truly to tap into the leaders “Zone of Genius” in Well- ness + Leadership and create their EXTRAORDINARY LIFE.

In addition, Jennifer is the owner of Watson Wellness. She received her undergraduate degree in kinesiology and a Master of Physical Therapy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. During her time at Wisconsin Jennifer was also a member of the University of Wisconsin-Madi- son track & field team in which she received All-American honors. As she began her work, her interests began to grow outside the athletic arena. Her areas of focus & expertise include optimizing peak performance, gut health, brain health, and a special interest in men & women’s health.

Jennifer Watson Leadership + Watson Wellness has given rise to Jennifer’s great passion of supporting people in their journey to live their EPIC Health, their EPIC Leadership, and their EPIC Legacy that they were destined for.