Leadership is a journey…

not without its share of bumps, obstacles and blocks!

By

Leadership is a journey. We’ve all grown up hearing that statement. But what we don’t hear is that like other journeys, like any other journeys, it will have its share of obstacles, blocks and bumps. Before we take any journey, whether it’s through air, sea, road, we prepare ourselves for those little discomforts, those little obstacles and bumps that will come along. But we don’t do the same before embarking on leadership journey. We don’t prepare ourselves enough for what’s coming on the way. And even though we experience some discomfort, some obstacles, some blocks along the way, we don’t talk enough about it. 

These temporary challenges, obstacles, bumps in the leadership journey are called Leader’s Block. Yes, like Writer’s Block!

Leader’s Block

Writer’s block is a phase when the writer experiences creative slow down. It’s a phase when the author is unable to come up with his or her best writing. Similarly, leader’s block is a phase when the leader is not able to perform on top of their game. It’s a phase when they are demotivated, uninspired and disengaged. In effect, experiencing creative slow down. 

My hope is that by openly talking about leader’s block, we can enable more conversations, more dialogues so that we can recognize, acknowledge, and overcome leader’s block. And not only for ourselves, but for our teams, for our future leaders and therefore making our organizations more effective and more productive.

What are you doing to enable these conversations in your organization?

Ritu G. Mehrish, Executive Leadership Coach, Global Speaker and Author at Un:Block

http://bit.ly/RituGMehrish

Ritu Gupta Mehrish is a woman on a mission to humanize leadership. Dedicated to helping leaders openly talk about the challenges, dilemmas and blocks they go through in their leadership journey, Ritu's passion is to highlight the 'human side' in leadership. She believes leaders don’t have to be Superman or Wonder Woman, they don’t have to try to be perfect all the time. Ritu shines the spotlight on the journey of the leaders who are behind building successful CEOs and the organizations – leaders behind the leaders! Her book Leader’s Block (yes, like writers’ block) addresses this and much more.

Ritu is an Executive Coach and Speaker, with 20 years of corporate experience working in companies such as P&G, GE Capital and GE spin-off Genpact. In her most recent role, Ritu ran a multimillion-dollar P&L with 1000 people across eight countries and 5 continents. Throughout her extensive career, Ritu has had the opportunity to work, coach and converse with leaders across the globe from diverse industries. Her business and leadership experience has enabled her to bring in a pragmatic approach to leadership development. Her client list highlights the level of expertise she brings to the leadership topic; Google, PayPal, Swiss Re, JP Morgan, Applied Materials, Intel, Knight Frank, Johnson & Johnson, AIA, Medtronic, IKEA, Deloitte, Wharton Executive Education.

