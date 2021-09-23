The expectation in healthcare is that providers must deliver high-quality and most efficient care despite challenges. Leaders must adopt the right approach to help their teams overcome challenges to provide efficient care. They achieve their intention by choosing a suitable leadership in healthcare style among the following.

Transactional Leadership

Transactional leadership expects staff to obey the leadership and follow given orders, while the responsibility of the leaders is to pay those who toe the line. It is a leadership style with rewards for the performers and punishments for those who stray from guidelines. It is s style that solves direct problems but does not encourage creativity or inspire staff to solve problems without turning to leaders.

Innovative Leadership

Innovative leadership encourages creativity to determine solutions for coping in unpredictable circumstances. Innovative thinking does not rely on experience but envisions ambitious goals and strategies for achieving them through multiple means. Creative leaders build an organizational culture where everyone in the team thinks of innovative solutions to problems. This style, however, does not try sorting out right from wrong.

Charismatic Leadership

Charismatic leadership is for those who can communicate in an emotionally charged and moving way. Leaders influence the persons they lead and persuade them to follow a particular route by expressing visions powerfully while inspiring trust. Charismatic leadership in healthcare unites people around a goal. The mission-driven nature often succeeds in triggering needed changes at healthcare organizations. This style requires limitation, so it does not turn to personality-driven whereby popularity makes leaders sideline standard practices and overlook critical feedback.

Situational Leadership

Situational leadership involves observing a situation or task at hand to determine the best approach for accomplishing the mission or solving a problem. Situational leaders also examine the maturity and capacity of individuals and groups before deciding on the way to approach them. Leaders assign responsibilities to people who match job requirements. They select by considering skill level, willingness, and enthusiasm to perform a role. Leaders might change leadership styles in the middle of projects to fit emerging situations. Some people subscribing to situational leadership weaken it by only offering minimal support and guidance after allocating tasks to skilled professionals.

Transformational Leadership

Transformational leadership focuses on staff empowerment for them to participate in starting changes that transform and improve healthcare organizations. It subscribes to a philosophy that anybody can exhibit leadership at any job description. Transformational leaders find ways of sharing leadership with employees occupying various positions. Transformational leadership in healthcare boosts morale because leaders focus not only on goals but also on their subordinates. Nonetheless, the style is not appropriate if staff members lack skills or require close supervision.