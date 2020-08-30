Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Leadership in Everyday Life

Improvement comes through experience.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Photo by Josh Hild on Unsplash
Photo by Josh Hild on Unsplash

“If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.”

– John Quincy Adams

When was the last time you were a leader?

When have you empowered someone to accomplish a personal goal?

When have you helped a group band together to realize a long-term objective?

How Leaders Are Made

Leadership is often associated with the work environment. However, there are countless examples of leadership in the home, school, and community. Each one of those situations brings a unique perspective that increases your leadership ability and creates value for yourself and those you serve.

I love the Toastmasters tagline that says, “Where Leaders Are Made”. Much of that “making” as a leader is because of our experiences.

That prompts the question, “How are leaders made?”

There are many facets of leadership, but the area I will focus on today is experience. Experiences shape and define us as leaders…but only if we let them.

Our Experiences Can Shape Us

About a year ago, I was sitting in a meeting when all of a sudden the left side of my face started to get numb. Then my left arm started to go numb and felt like I had pins and needles in my arm. 

My husband was seated next to me, so I quietly whispered to him what was happening. Then we both started searching on Google what the problem might be.

Was I having a stroke?

Was I about to have a heart attack?

Thankfully we concluded it was neither one of those situations. We went home immediately after the meeting, and I ate a snack and drank some water and Gatorade. The problem turned out to be dehydration and electrolyte imbalance. I felt fine after that.

While I was relieved that the situation was not worse, the thought came into my mind that I need to delve into the research and more clearly understand how and why it happened, and how I can either prevent it or quickly address the issue in the future.

Your Decisions Shape Your Destiny

Life and business strategist Tony Robbins talks about three of the most important decisions you make every moment of your life, and how those decisions shape your destiny.

Those three decisions are:

  • What are you going to focus on?
  • What does it mean?
  • What are you going to do because of it?

In the context of my numbness situation, 

  • I was focused on what was happening to me physically, and what I could do to rectify that situation.
  • It meant I had to research dehydration, electrolyte balance, and other topics.
  • The most profound part of the situation, however, came as I decided what I was going to do because of it.

Leaders Teach With Authenticity

At first I was hesitant to continue as a coach. 

Coaches are supposed to be invincible, right?

NO – Coaches are human.

As leaders, coaches have experiences every day of their life.

Those experiences do not always have to be dramatic, but we can always learn from them.

Our experiences as leaders allow us to teach with authenticity, compassion, and motivation. As leaders, we can build people up each day to work toward their full potential.

Leadership Changes You

Leadership is an evolving principle. 

I’m not the same leader today that I was 10 years ago, 5 years ago, or even a year ago. I’m always changing. 

What’s important to realize is that you are always changing BECAUSE of your experiences. 

Your experiences aren’t meant to pull you down, but to lift you up to make you a better leader than if you simply lived in a silo where nothing ever happened to you.

I realized that my situation was not an isolated incident that’s uniquely mine. It was something that I could learn from and help others to learn from. I was not only solving a short-term situation, but increasing my ability to help others as a health coach.

Becoming a Better Leader

Consider your life as a leader in your family, in your work, and in other areas of your life. Consider Tony Robbins’ three decisions:

  • What are you going to focus on?
  • What does it mean?
  • What are you going to do because of it?

I challenge you to consider how your experiences shape you as a leader, and how you can be an even better leader because of those experiences.

Michelle Seidling, PhD at Food Experience Unplugged

As a Food Experience Architect and Instructional Psychologist, Michelle Seidling, PhD empowers working professionals to develop healthy, sustainable eating habits for life success. Find Michelle on  LinkedIn, Facebook, and Medium.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Lessons In Leadership: One On One With Mike Rotondo, CEO Of Tropical Smoothie Cafe

by Adam Mendler
Community//

Lessons In Leadership: One On One With Major General Garrett Yee

by Adam Mendler
Community//

7 Goddess Gifts of Feminine Leadership

by Flora Ware

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.