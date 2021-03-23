Leadership for The Younger Generation | Stephen Patterson

Throughout the years, CEOs have tried various leadership styles that have been monitored and studied. Each leadership methodology operates on a unique set of priorities and can be effective when applied to the appropriate situation, but there are pros and cons to each type. As more younger people enter the workforce, the more traditionally-labeled styles are taking a backseat.

The autocratic, authoritarian style is designed around a single person controlling all aspects of a brand. Martha Stewart is a perfect example of this type of leadership style, as she is the sole decision-maker about her companies and every small decision surrounding them. The advantages of this type of leadership style are quick, efficient decisions and extreme organization. Disadvantages include low employee morale and the absolute risk of business failure if the leader is absent for an extended period of time.

Charismatic leaders, on the other hand, live to inspire and influence others. While there is an adherence to an organization’s goals and vision, a charismatic leader can go off-book to find ways of extracting every employee’s best abilities and has the potential to influence others around them just from the way they carry themselves. Oprah is an excellent example of someone who influences others. The downside to this type of leadership, much like the authoritarian style, is that there is too much dependence on a single person. If they do not listen to the ideas or needs of others, morale might be affected.

Transformational leadership is flexible and can be customized for various industries, such as politics, entertainment, education, and technology. This approach focuses on motivating and encouraging participation to achieve a joint mission. A company’s vision helps define its purpose and recommends paths to follow to arrive at mission goals. At its most intense, this leadership style can overwhelm some employees and cause burnout while underutilizing others. Her employees’ needs or ideas

Young professionals entering a multigenerational workplace should take certain things into account before committing to a singular leadership style. Older employees might respond to more traditional ways, so it’s essential to keep a level of empathy while guiding your team.

This article was originally published at https://stephenpatterson.net/