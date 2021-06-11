Leadership Edge with Celeb Makeup Artist Jamie Greenberg

Celebrity Makeup Artist, Jamie Greenberg

Jamie Greenberg is a Los Angeles-based makeup artist who focuses on natural makeup and real beauty. She’s also known for her iconic red carpet looks on Tracee Ellis Ross, Rashida Jones, Kaley Cuoco, Kristen Stewart as well as her cosmetics brand which created The Blighlighter. Jamie herself has been in front of the camera, being featured on PopSugar, Refinery29, and her own YouTube channel, “JamieMakeup.” Jamie’s work has been featured in Yahoo! Lifestyle, Allure Magazine, Coveteur and more.

Personal

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Of course, I am so happy to chat with you today! I actually fell into beauty and makeup unexpectedly. When I was a kid I always loved watching my mom get ready, and makeup made me so excited, but I ended up studying film in college instead. After school, I began dabbling with makeup, got a job at Ulta in Pennsylvania and eventually at the Bloomingdale’s makeup counter in LA. I loved working there and getting to learn about products and doing makeup. I decided from there this was the career path I wanted to pursue.

What is your blueprint to success?

Work hard, be positive, worry about yourself, be kind, listen and work harder.

What do you stand for?

I stand for equality and happiness. I believe that you can get anything you want by doing the work and I use my platform as a way to inspire others to believe in themselves. I think everyone is capable of greatness and if people can find that greatness, they can be happier. Happy people make a better world.

What are your “3 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Your health should be a priority . I always used to worry about how my migraines would disrupt my work schedule and that clients would think I’m unreliable, so I would stay silent about my migraine pain. Early into my career, I learned that most of my clients were supportive and sympathetic to my migraine pain and symptoms once I opened up about what I was experiencing. After opening up to them, many of my clients shared that they were migraine sufferers too!

I always used to worry about how my migraines would disrupt my work schedule and that clients would think I’m unreliable, so I would stay silent about my migraine pain. Early into my career, I learned that most of my clients were supportive and sympathetic to my migraine pain and symptoms once I opened up about what I was experiencing. After opening up to them, many of my clients shared that they were migraine sufferers too! Be yourself. In the beginning of my career, I worked with so many different types of people and they wouldn’t always call me back after working with them one time. I think part of the problem was that I was trying to act and dress how I thought people expected me to. Finally, my husband told me to just be myself and that’s the way I attracted my like minded, lifelong clients.

In the beginning of my career, I worked with so many different types of people and they wouldn’t always call me back after working with them one time. I think part of the problem was that I was trying to act and dress how I thought people expected me to. Finally, my husband told me to just be myself and that’s the way I attracted my like minded, lifelong clients. Put the blinders on. Someone once told me that thoroughbred horses, when they’re racing, wear special eye gear so they can’t see the horses to either side of them. That stuck with me and I think it’s a great metaphor for working life because there’s enough business to go around for everyone, but the comparison game can really put out your fire. Once you stop comparing yourself to others, you can really feed your own trajectory.

#MYGraine Campaign

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m super excited to team up with Excedrin to launch #MYgraine, which is a movement encouraging sufferers to share their own personal experience with migraines through visual expression. I was in high school when I first experienced a migraine, but had no idea what was happening—it was scary! I didn’t see a doctor until my 20s when my symptoms worsened. And it turns out that isn’t uncommon, migraine sufferers wait on average up to six years from the time they first experience symptoms, which is typically around age 16, before getting a formal diagnosis. Now we’re on a mission to close this “Migraine Diagnosis Gap” and help young undiagnosed sufferers recognize their symptoms and feel empowered to seek help from a doctor. That’s why I’m so thrilled to share my story and wear my #MYgraine for the world to see, and if I can help younger generations pinpoint the problem and find relief then I am doing my job.

When did you experience your first migraine? What was that like?

I experienced my first migraine when I was in high school. It was alarming. I didn’t know what was causing my pain and honestly thought I was dying! At first, the head pain was intermittent and I didn’t know what was causing it. When my symptoms felt more serious than just a regular headache, my mom took me to the doctor, and that was when I was formally diagnosed. I hope my story will trigger an “ah ha” moment for people who experience migraine pain to see a doctor like I did and finally get relief.

Do you have a migraine life hack that always comes in handy?

Over the years, I learned that it’s really important to be aware of my migraine triggers in order to prevent an attack. For me, that means doing my best to make healthy food choices, stay hydrated, sleep well and manage stress with meditation. Learning your triggers can be a hard process to navigate – I had to get detailed and keep notes on everything to find patterns. I would definitely encourage other sufferers to take notice of their triggers and find what works to prevent them. I’ve also learned to be prepared and always keep Excedrin in my makeup kit when I’m working. When I feel a migraine coming on, this usually does the trick and I’m able to fight off the pain so I can focus on work.

What do you want the readers to know (any calls to action)?

I want to encourage migraine sufferers to join me in the #MYgraine movement by sharing their own personal migraine experience, through any form of self-expression, using #MYgraine across Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram to help raise awareness for first-time migraine sufferers so no one feels alone.

If you want to learn more about Excedrin, migraines, and the #MYgraine movement, visit excedrin.com/mygraine. If you think that you might be experiencing migraines, talk to your doctor to receive a proper diagnosis.