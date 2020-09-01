Starting your own business is both a daunting and exciting experience. The road to success often begins with the pursuit of knowledge, and thus many spring business leaders will first take the time to understand their industry. Although learning about your preferred business community is important, there are a variety of lessons and pieces of advice that need to be taken into account as well. Fortunately, there are plenty of business books out there that can provide you with this very knowledge. The following includes three of the best leadership books for entrepreneurs.

How to win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie

When it comes to being an effective leader, it’s not about telling what people what to do; it’s about how you treat those people. In this book, Dale Carnegie goes in-depth regarding the state of mind and attributes of a true leader. For example, a good amount of the book covers the need to measure ourselves every once in a while. This involves analyzing not only how we did certain work but how we measured up to certain problems. This is no doubt a must-read for any aspiring entrepreneur and one that has passed the test of time.

The Obstacle is the Way by Ryan Holiday

Ryan Holiday explains in this book the need to look closer into your daily obstacles and use them to your advantage. Too often, business leaders will attempt to extinguish small fires without both understanding what caused it and taking advantage of the opportunity. By using the obstacle as a way to create a solution, your skills as a business leader will soon be invaluable to your clients and your business as a whole.

Radical Candor by Kim Scott

Perhaps the most common mistake made by aspiring entrepreneurs is not keeping that human connection with their employees. This issue often leads to high turnover rates, sub-par work, and ultimately the end of the business. In this book, Kim Scott explains the importance of placing emphasis on three particular principles. One includes making it personal. This conveys the need for that human interaction rather than simply placing yourself as the authority figure. The second includes getting the work done and lastly the importance of it all.