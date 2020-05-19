Leadership and Jiu-Jitsu (And How It Can Help Prevent Burnout)

I’ve written a bit about how Jiu-Jitsu can serve as a good life teacher. With the hard work and dedication it takes to succeed at it, BJJ has helped a lot of people improve their lives – on and off the mat.

To continue that, I’d like to explore a bit more about the positive benefits BJJ can have on one’s life and how it can help develop leadership skills.

In Jiu-Jitsu, he who dares is the one who wins. It’s about seizing opportunities and going for it. Leadership is very similar, in this sense. Passivity won’t take you far in leadership. And while there’s a definite distinction between being a jerk and being a strong leader, if you aren’t able to go for it and seize the day, then you’re not going to be a very good leader.

In this life, you’ve got to take chances and give it your all. Otherwise, as they say, just go home.

Another area where BJJ is hugely helpful for shaping leadership skills is in the area of detachment. If you’re looking to succeed in BJJ, you cannot dwell on past failures and mistakes, something that can perniciously lead to burnout. Successful students know they can’t dwell on the days they didn’t do well or felt out of it. The same is true for leadership — you can’t focus on past failures and expect to seize the opportunities in front of you. Learn from your mistakes. Don’t dwell on them and keep moving.

I’ll continue to echo this sentiment — success in Jiu-Jitsu can really amount to success in life. Training helps with focus and discipline, and if you can get those two things down then you can be a pretty great leader.