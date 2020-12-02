Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Leaders Are Adapting To COVID-19

Kevin Ortzman takes a deeper look into how leaders are adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

COVID-19 has been an unprecedented challenge for business leaders across all industries. For some, it’s created a rush that has strained their resources. Some medical facilities have had to cancel elective procedures and find ways to offer COVID testing. Retailers have dealt with runs on essential products like soap and toilet paper. Everyone has needed to find ways to sanitize their spaces more regularly. But for many leaders, the opposite has happened. Many companies have had to pivot to a socially distanced, work-from-home model.

Throughout these eight months, leaders have had to adapt on the fly. Companies have made big, sudden changes in order to comply with new public health regulations. At the same time, business leaders have kept one eye on long-term wellbeing and profitability. Through it all, they’ve also needed to communicate effectively with employees and help to lift their spirits. This is a tall order at the best of times. During this global medical crisis, it’s been especially essential for leaders to do many things well, and all at once.

Many businesses have had to search for new solutions to continue delivering the goods and services they provide. Everyone from teachers to data entry operators and church secretaries is now very familiar with tools like Zoom. Some industry-specific tools, like ClassDojo in education, have also seen a huge uptick in business. Consultants from companies like BCG have been key in helping other organizations adapt to the shifts.

Consultants have been a huge part of helping companies make it through COVID-19. They’ve helped leaders and team members learn how to use new tools and products to stay connected. In some cases, they’ve even helped businesses make pivots. For example, in some places, outdoor dining has been a viable alternative to using indoor restaurant space. Consultants have helped many chains figure out the logistics to make critical shifts.

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, people have been talking about the “new normal” and returning to the way things used to be. The truth is, what’s normal has been evolving rapidly as the situation changes. COVID-19 has been an excellent reminder that any industry can turn on a dime for any reason. Leaders always need to be willing to helm the ship through choppy waters.

    Kevin Ortzman

    No stranger to hard work, Kevin Ortzman has spent his career building expertise and knowledge within the casino industry. He got his start in the area years ago, parking cars for casinos and building his career from the ground up. Now, most recently in his career, Kevin Ortzman served as the Regional President for Caesars Entertainment Corporation in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Until recently, Kevin also sat on the Board of Directors for the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. Additionally in his career, Kevin served as a Trustee and Board Member for the Southern Nevada Culinary & Bartenders Pension Trust as well as the Regional CFO/VP of Finance and Assistant General Manager at Planet Hollywood, Paris and Bally's Hotel Casino Integrated Resorts.

    Kevin Ortzman also took the entrepreneurial plunge in 1996 when he founded Ortzman & Associates, which he ran for 8 years.

    Kevin earned his BA in Business Studies from Stockton University and his Master of Business Administration in Executive Management from the University of California, Los Angeles' Anderson School of Management.

    Learn more about Kevin Ortzman on his website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Celebrate your teams” With Charlie Katz & Diana Allen

    by Charlie Katz
    Community//

    David Sarafinas: “Make your career your passion”

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    “Respect the needs of it’s people.” With Charlie Katz & Michael Papay

    by Charlie Katz

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.