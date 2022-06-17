Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive
Thrive
Community

Lead Strategy Checklist

Think you lead strategy well? Chances are there’s room for improvement. Chances are you’re making some common mistakes. Chances are a few simple tweaks will boost your strategy skills easily. Check out the Lead Strategy Checklist here.

Thrive invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Most leaders think they’ve got strategy down pat. They don’t.

Most leaders know that they need to make more time for strategic thinking. But they don’t.

Most leaders think strategic thinking starts with brand new ideas. They’re wrong.

And these mistakes are costly!

Consider these crazy statistics:

Only 2% of leaders are confident that they will achieve 80-100% of their strategic objectives.

In an alarming 49% of organisations, leaders spend only one day a month reviewing their strategic implementation.

So leaders doubt their ability to deliver, and don’t spend enough time reviewing their plan. Yikes!

Let’s go back to basics.

Successful leadership strategy starts with a plan, to develop the plan

Likely you know the fundamentals.

It’s about your WHY, your Compass.

We make sure we:

  • Clarify purpose
  • Articulate vision
  • Consider impact.

Smart leadership considers the destination before picking the map

Possibly, you stretch your thinking and make sure you have the big picture covered:

This is about WHERE you are headed. This is the Map of your journey.

We get clear when we:

  • Understand context
  • Generate ideas
  • Make decisions.

Next it’s time to get down to brass tacks. Details matter.

This is where we outline our Route Plan: how we get to where we want to go. 

This is what we do next:

  • We craft a plan
  • We take action
  • We course correct.

Leadership responsibility means looking backwards as well as forwards

Leadership is an adventure! One of the joys of looking backwards is to see how far we’ve come. Then we can look forward to the next mountain to climb. In leading strategy, we need to look in both directions.

Want the full checklist? Here it is.

***

Related Articles:

Hybrid Team Success Ultimate Checklist

The best strategic leadership thinking needs a sounding board

How good is your strategic plan? Avoid these leadership mistakes

***

Zoë Routh, Australia's Leadership Expert, Author of Book of the Year "People Stuff" l Speaker l Mentor l Strategist

Zoë Routh is one of Australia’s leading experts on people stuff - the stuff that gets in our way of producing results, and the stuff that lights us up. She works with the growers, makers, builders to make people stuff fun and practical.

Zoë is the author of four books: Composure - How centered leaders make the biggest impact,  Moments - Leadership when it matters most, Loyalty - Stop unwanted staff turnover, boost engagement, and build lifelong advocates, and People Stuff - Beyond Personalities: An advanced handbook for leadership. People Stuff was awarded Book of the Year 2020 by the Smart WFM Australian Business Book Awards.

Zoë is also the producer of The Zoë Routh Leadership Podcast.

You might also like...

Community//

How To Make Real And Lasting Improvements In Your Eating And Exercise

by Kathy Caprino
Community//

Crisis Challenges Of Business Leaders During The Pandemic

by Dr. Tomi Mitchell
Community//

Trailblazing Women Share the Advice They’d Give Their Younger Selves If They Could Go Back In Time

by Hannah McCauley
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.