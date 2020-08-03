Le-Vel Thrive: Are There Side Effects?

Le-Vel hit the ground running in the health-and-wellness industry back in 2012, and they’ve only grown since. In fact, within five years of Le-Vel’s founding, the company had made its first billion dollars — followed by a second billion only two years after that. But what is Le-Vel Thrive, and what exactly is it that is pushing such impressive growth?

Le-Vel Thrive is a premium lifestyle company within the health and wellness industry. And while they provide multiple products, their flagship offering is the Le-Vel Thrive Experience. According to the Le-Vel website, the Thrive experience is a “lifestyle plan to help individuals experience and reach peak physical & mental levels.” This plan consists of a course of daily supplements, combined with personalized goals, all designed to improve the overall health of the user. Or, as the website puts it, “You’re going to live, look, and feel Ultra Premium like never before.”

The Thrive Experience is Le-Vel’s golden child and breakthrough health product. It’s the reason Le-Vel hit their stride right when they launched and they haven’t really slowed down since. But while Le-Vel makes big claims about the Thrive Experience, and Le-Vel Thrive reviews are generally very positive, there are many who are skeptical about the products themselves. Specifically, people want to know: Are there any Thrive side effects?

Thrive Experience

Before diving into Le-Vel Thrive side effects, let’s break down what the Le-Vel Thrive Experience actually consists of. The Thrive experience is an 8-week, 4-week, or 2-week plan that users enroll in that ideally helps the user lose weight, gain energy, and ultimately, have a better lifestyle. The whole Thrive experience is tailored around Le-Vel’s 1-2-3 system. The three parts of the system are:

1. Lifestyle Capsules Lifestyle capsules are kind of a fanciful name, but the truth is that these are essentially nutritional supplements. Users are instructed to take the capsule first thing in the morning, so as to start off their day with the right nutrients. Lifestyle Capsules contain a range of essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids, enzymes, and probiotics, along with other natural ingredients, such as ginger, green tea, and coffee bean extract. 2. Lifestyle Mix The Le-Vel Lifestyle Mix is an ultra micronized shake that is designed to be consumed in the morning, about 30 minutes after a user has taken their daily capsules. This mix comes in six different flavors and helps with building lean muscle and weight management. Ingredients include vitamins, minerals, plant extracts, anti-oxidants, enzymes, probiotics, and amino acids. Again, the ingredients are all natural, and consist of nutrients that many people simply are getting in their standard diets. What the shakes don’t have a lot of is sugar. 3. Lifestyle DFT Patch DFT stands for Derma Fusion Technology, but a lot of users simply refer to this product as the “Thrive Patch.” The patch is designed to be worn throughout the day, and delivers a steady stream of nutrition, absorbed directly through the user’s skin.The patch exists to ensure that once the initial burst of nutrition offered by the capsule and shakes (both designed to be consumed in the morning) wears off, users will still have the right nutrients to keep chugging along. Ingredients include limonene (which comes from citrus peels and is used for weight loss), and aloe vera (which aids digestion).

So, that’s the Le-Vel Thrive Experience. And, as you may have noted (because we mentioned it multiple times), the ingredients are pretty benign — mostly just natural nutrients, rather than weird chemicals or snake oil. So, with that in mind, what kind of side effects can you expect if you take a dive into Thrive experience?

Possible Negative Thrive Side Effects

Every person’s body reacts to things differently. Whether it’s dairy, gluten, or in this case, health supplements. So it’s difficult to address across the board what individual users might experience. After all, oranges are usually considered good for you — but those with citrus allergies would probably have a different opinion.



The initial disclaimer that Le-Vel provides on their website is that the Thrive Experience is not suitable for children under 18 years old and for breastfeeding or pregnant women to consult with their doctor before using the product. But one thing to be aware of is that this disclaimer isn’t there because of known dangers — it’s because the Thrive Experience is designed to match the needs of adult body chemistry. Children (and especially babies) need different nutrition than adults, so Le-Vel wants to warn users that they should talk to a doctor if they are nursing or pregnant.

For the average adult, the supposed negative Thrive supplement side effects are few and far between. There have been, however, a small number of reported, unverified cases of skin rashes that may be connected to using the Thrive patch due to personal allergies. There is an extremely low percentage of this Thrive DFT patch side effect actually taking place and it’s most likely flaring up with people who already have extremely sensitive skin.

Other than that, there are really no commonly known negative side effects that are caused by Le-Vel’s Thrive Experience. It’s clean and simple.

Positive Impacts

Now that the negative is out of the way, let’s discuss the positive. Le-Vel’s whole goal is to better their user’s lifestyle. There are thousands of reviews that discuss the positive impacts that the Thrive Experience has on the user. According to these reviews, these impacts include boosted energy levels, weight loss, clearer skin, increased cognitive performance, positive mood boost, and more.

When a new health trend comes along, it’s normal (and advisable) to be skeptical. But with the Thrive Experience, there doesn’t seem to be any evidence of negative side effects. Cynicism aside, it really does look like Le-Vel is offering a legitimate — and more importantly, safe — health and wellness solution.