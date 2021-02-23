This beautiful painting entitled, Layers of Love, was named by one of my dearest friends, Paul Julch @ UrbaniteSuburbanite. (Be sure to sign up for his amazing fashion newsletter. He’s awesome!)



Layers of Love hangs in the center of Love.Heal.Thrive.



It is the first picture you see on my website.



It is the culmination of years of love and healing.



It is a collaboration of love that has been at the cornerstone of energy and intention for the center and for all the beautiful hearts that have filled it over the years.



Layers of Love began with one heart painted on it and over the years, people added their beautiful hearts during classes, events and sessions.



Each heart is as unique as the individual who painted it.



As the canvas filled with more hearts, and more love, hearts began to layer on top of each other and Layers of Love was born.



I know who painted almost every single heart.



Over the years, as I would walk by this painting, I would often pause and look at a heart and pray for the artist.



I know my taller clients painted the top row hearts and the sweet children painted the ones at the bottom. I even know who was on their tippy toes trying to paint on the top row. I know everything about this painting. The people, the love and the intention that fills it.



I am always praying over this painting and the artists’ hearts, both the heart in the center and the heart within them.



I pray for them and give gratitude to them because they trusted this painting enough to bless it with a piece of their heart. They had to trust that those who would come after them would honor and love their heart too as the painting, and the love within it, grew.



This is how community works too.



We trust each other enough to place our hearts into another’s.



With some people, we only layer a small piece of our heart.



With others, it’s as if our entire hearts are blended together.



Like this painting, the blending of hearts takes time, energy and trust.



Join me for this week’s meditation, Layers of Love, as we journey through the many layers of our own heart and give appreciation to the people that exist in each layer and the part of ourselves that exists in each layer.



As you heal the many layers of your own heart, you may find that the innermost part of you that is scared to be seen may finally feel welcomed out into the world. As you welcome that part of you into the world, you will feel seen, heard and loved for every part of you in a way that you may not have ever felt before.



Much love,

Erin