Lawyers: your job is not your identity

This can be a tough one for high-achieving women.

Career enmeshment happens when you build your life and your self-concept around your career. The problem is when you either (i) end up unhappy with what you’re doing; or (ii) disconnect from your career in some form (voluntarily or otherwise).

When you strongly identify with your work but come to realize you don’t like what you’re doing, you can end up turning your resentment inward.

When you disconnect from a career that is at the core of your identity, you can feel lost, helpless, confused and fearful.

If you’re concerned about how much you’ve connected your identity with your work, there is a way through. Start by finding one activity outside of work and exploring it this week.

Next, work on clarifying what is actually important to you.

