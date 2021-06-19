Lawrence King Of Headstorm: “Start with the end in mind”

Start with the end in mind. Before you ever set out on your digital transformation journey, you need to craft a clear & integrated strategy. This is the step that will help you layout what specifically you want to change and what it should look like when completed. Without a clear strategy, your direction will be murky and so will the results.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Lawrence King, Founder & CEO of Headstorm.

Lawrence is a technologist at heart & since he learned his first programming language, he’s had a genuine admiration for software developers. He started Headstorm to provide a way for developers to do their best work and be properly rewarded by empowering them in their profession.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My mother had a successful small tax practice and was always very technology forward. I would go to her office after school every day and tinker with her old computers. Without my mother, I wouldn’t have been exposed to technology or taught myself my first programming language — BASIC.

When I was 17 I started a website development company for businesses. But failure was my mentor, as I quickly learned the cost of being naïve in the business world. That led me to study law at Southern Methodist University.

I ended up practicing law for about 5 years before deciding I’d rather be building transformative digital products. Over the next 8 years, I contracted out my services by day and brought product ideas to life at night.

In 2016, I decided to turn my contracting company (Headstorm) into a digital product and engineering consulting firm. But I wanted it to be more than just another consultancy — I wanted to create an amazing culture of highly talented engineers, innovators, and strategists all working to solve the world’s most ambitious problems.

Now in 2021, we’re doing just that has grown from 1 person to 70, and striving to be at 100 by the end of the year.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

My mom was an accountant, and I remember her working long hours. When she asked me what I wanted to do after college I told her I don’t want to be an accountant because they work too hard.

But the joke’s on me.

I ended up being a lawyer and an entrepreneur, both of which require very long hours. The lesson I learned was that to be good at anything it requires work and a lot of it.

It’s the passion and effort you put in that matters the most, not the profession.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

The truth is that success is the result of getting help from many different people. The challenge is acknowledging that you can’t do everything alone and asking for help.

Headstorm has graduated out of the startup phase, yet I still call it a startup because it gives me the excuse to find mentors and peers who will share their experiences. I’ve found that being humble and listening to advise from others creates meaningful relationships that will help you on your journey of growing a business.

My advisory board has made a tremendous impact on the success of Headstorm. Folks like Rene Larrave, Bryon Morrison, Dan Owen, and Tom Blair have all graciously shared their knowledge, networks, and wisdom with me as they contributed to the success of Headstorm.

The employees that had faith in Headstorm when we were small played a large hand in our growth. There were many times where they dedicated long hours and endured challenging circumstances to help us establish a stable client base to grow from.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

We all experience diversity and challenges. Before I was able to surround myself with advisors and mentors to lean on in those times, I looked to self-improvement books. The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey taught me that if I wanted to help others, then I needed to first help myself.

For me, that starts with my AMAZING wife and three beautiful children. I need to first have a strong genuine relationship with them before I can go out and create meaningful relationships with a larger network of employees and customers. I needed to evolve from co-dependent to independent to interdependent.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

As a consultant, I was unhappy with how companies treated their engineers. I’ve always had a genuine admiration for software developers, designers, and those in other roles critical to building software.

But, even the greatest engineers are often left without a clear path to leadership roles as articulate project managers get promoted and elevated.

I started Headstorm determined to provide a way for developers to do their best work and to be properly rewarded, through professional development and equity participation.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

As a firm that aligns itself with the United Nations’ 17 sustainable development goals, we are always working on exciting projects. Many of these focus on helping people whether that’s through developing open-source software (Foundry.ui) or democratizing the use of space (kurb.io).

When the pandemic started, we saw drastic changes in dining, shopping, & entertainment as cities and businesses struggled to adapt and make the most of their space while following new guidelines.

Recently, we joined the First Pittsburgh Civic Hackathon and developed Kurb.io to give cities, neighborhoods, businesses, & residents a simple map-driven collaboration tool that gets them on the same page with how to use space.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Digital transformation involves integrating technology into your business processes to drive value & efficiencies. But, it involves so much more than just technology.

No matter what technology you’re implementing — whether it’s one new product or a complete transformation of business operations — if your people don’t use it, then you’re not going to see all of the benefits.

When done right, your transformation leaves your employees & customers wondering how they survived without it because you’ve improved their lives so much.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

If your company creates data then it can benefit from digital transformation, and that is really every company in today’s world.

The companies that are going to see the most impact from a digital transformation are those that don’t currently make good use of their data. Their data is siloed, messy, stuck in static excel sheets, or otherwise underutilized so it isn’t informing key processes and decisions.

When you first start bringing all that data together to inform processes & decisions you see huge benefits… like 40% increased workflow efficiency, or 30% topline growth.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes, and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

Not too long ago we worked with a leading US telecommunications company that needed to reduce friction within their customer purchasing journey, and ultimately improve conversion. We set out to test and rapidly improve their digital sales process.

We leveraged their data to identify major opportunities for improvement within the customer journey. Then, we introduced rapid prototyping to test new ideas in days, instead of the usual months.

This led to a simpler path to checkout with upsells, product recommendations, easier navigation, and more. We shared tech resources and insights with the client’s teams to make sure that they were ready to integrate their transformation into their company’s culture.

For a quick overview, our engagement reduced their customer journey page count by more than 66%, sped up customer decisions by more than 30%, and led to a 100% increase in conversions.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Digital transformation is necessary, but it is indeed challenging. According to a McKinsey study, less than 30% of companies succeed in their transformations. That is why having a guide to help you is so important, and why Headstorm is here to give our clients an unfair advantage.

I can boil down the common challenges into 3 main roadblocks: starting too broad, failing to align leadership, & not setting metrics for success.

The natural inclination when starting a digital transformation endeavor is to try and boil the ocean. Everyone wants to start too broad and try to change too much too quickly. It’s more important to pick specific areas that you want to improve on — that could be something like improving one workflow, cutting it down from a month to two weeks.

Then you need to bring your organization’s leadership into a room at the same time and communicate the scope of the project and get everyone on the same page. If your leadership is misaligned, then your digital transformation isn’t going to go anywhere.

All too often organizations don’t set metrics for success, or they don’t set the right metrics. This is a roadblock that typically comes from trying to boil the ocean or starting too broad. To set quantifiable metrics you have to narrow the scope of your project and change one piece of your organization at a time. That’s not to say you can’t have multiple digital transformation projects at one time, but they all need to be connected to measurable metrics and goals.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Start with the end in mind.

Before you ever set out on your digital transformation journey, you need to craft a clear & integrated strategy. This is the step that will help you layout what specifically you want to change and what it should look like when completed. Without a clear strategy, your direction will be murky and so will the results.

Align your leadership.

It’s important to involve your leadership through the whole process. But, you should take the time before starting to communicate what the goals & objectives of your digital transformation will be. By aligning your leadership behind a common vision you’ll strengthen the foundation of your team throughout the process.

Monitor & measure everything.

You can’t manage or improve what you can’t measure. One of the primary goals for most organizations undergoing digital transformation is to collect & utilize data. Still, it’s not uncommon for organizations to give little thought to setting quantifiable success metrics for their transformation initiatives.

Bring in outside help.

Digital transformation initiatives do not have a high success rate; in fact nearly three-quarters of them fail. If you want your digital transformation to succeed the first time, then don’t take the risk of going it alone. Take the time to select the right partner organization to help you through your transformation.

Build a culture of digital transformation.

At the end of the day, the most important part of your transformation is your people & culture, not the technology. That is because they have to use the new technology that you brought in; if they don’t embrace it, your transformation is going to fail.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

One of the best ways to introduce innovation into your corporate culture and get it to take hold is to give your employees ownership and a purpose to rally behind. For us, we are determined to provide a way for developers to do their best work and be properly rewarded.

Headstorm has always hired talented and bright team members, I like to think of them as akin to professional athletes, all of whom constantly aspire to greatness within their crafts.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans. — Allen Suanders

It reminds me of the many roles that I have in my life and that I have to be mindful of how I balance them. I’m a husband, son, brother, father, friend, & business leader.

If I am too focused on one role, like a business leader, then I’m not giving the other roles the attention they need. This quote helps me remember to recalibrate often and bring the attention I give all my roles into focus.

