LaWann Moses: “You have endless opportunities at your fingertips”

Everyone is experiencing this together and we will come out stronger. This pandemic does not play favorites and no one is exempt from it. It is the one thing we all have in common right now, one thing in which everyone is united. Stay the course. Stay encouraged. Stay safe. It’s hard but tough times build character and I believe you will be stronger when this is all over.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Many of us now have new challenges that come with working from home, homeschooling, and sheltering in place.

As a part of our series about how busy women leaders are addressing these new needs, I had the pleasure of interviewing LaWann Moses.

LaWann Moses is a Productivity and Success Strategist who helps moms master their mindset and own their time so they can make money moves. She is also the Creator and Host of the More Than Mothers podcast where she empowers moms to own their identity outside of motherhood. LaWann believes love is the greatest gift of all and she strives to do everything in love.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

My journey to becoming a Productivity and Success Strategist started many years ago when I found that I reached a certain level of success in my career and in my life, yet I felt like something was missing. I felt unfilled on the inside. I was miserable and making everyone else around me miserable as well. I embarked on a personal development journey and discovered through several self-discovery practices that I had lost my identity in my roles as wife, mom, etc. I was giving everything to everybody and putting myself last. Some days I wasn’t even on my own to-do list. I decided to make myself a priority and in talking with those around me, I realized that many women, especially moms, lose their identity in their role as caregivers.

For some reasons, moms put dreams on hold and sacrifice everything for their family. But why is that? I decided to flip the script on motherhood, reclaim ownership over my life and go after my dreams and goals. The critical part of this was evaluating what I had on my plate, setting priorities and establishing boundaries so that I could make room for “me” in my life. Another major part involved getting my mind right and getting out of my own way. Once I worked through these strategies, I cleared the path so I could successfully run a business without sacrificing my family time.

This led me to the career path I am on today. Helping moms just like me strengthen their sense of self and reclaim their power so they can unleash their full potential in life. I have built my business on the foundation and actionable steps I took to achieve my own success and transform who I am in many different ways over the years. I now work everyday to empower my clients to make that same transformation so they can do more of the things they love and enjoy and create a lasting legacy.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

Business is full of interesting stories, especially when first starting out. I learned early on the importance of having a clear message and a target audience. Failing to do so will not only confuse your audience, but it will also leave you feeling all over the place and lacking clarity in business. I made the mistake of a generic message and trying to reach too many people at once which caused me to be stuck and stagnant in my business for way too long.

I will say in working with moms, my most interesting stories also revolve around our kids. It seems to be a universal law that whenever mom is busy with something outside of the family then someone always needs something. For example with my podcast, I have had instances where kids start screaming in the background, dogs start barking, kids have “meltdowns” or accidents and we have to pause so mom can address it. However, that is the one thing I love about working with moms, we all understand the demands of motherhood and are flexible and understanding when things happen.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, I am working on a few exciting projects right now. These projects are going to help transform my clients lives and change the way moms “mom”. Since it’s in the early stages I don’t want to give too many details, but I will say that through my signature process moms will develop a clear understanding of what’s on their plate and how they can navigate life to go after everything they want and more.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There isn’t one specific person, but I will say that without the support of my family, I wouldn’t be where I am today. From the early days when I was teen mom working hard to get my education to the present days of creating and running a business and all that demands, the support of my husband, parents, kids and family has been instrumental in my success. I am grateful to have such a supportive group of family and friends around me that continue to push me to my next level.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman business leader during this pandemic?

As a woman business leader during this pandemic, some of the biggest family challenges involve virtual learning for the kids and also keeping everyone sane during this time. Fortunately, my kids are middle school age and older so they do not require as much hands on help when it comes to logging into virtual learning or paying attention during class, but it is still an adjustment to keep everyone motivated.

I would say one of the biggest challenges is not feeling guilty as a mother or woman. Being in the home all the time, sometimes it feels like we should be doing more with our kids or doing more around the home so that guilt and those lies we tell ourselves can bother us daily. However, it’s important to remember that even though everyone is in the home, we are still working and/or running businesses so it’s not like we are sitting around doing nothing. Everyone has this urge or need to be overly productive now that things have shifted, but I encourage you to give yourselves some grace.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I have learned to give myself grace during this time. Expecting things to be normal in the home during a time that is completely chaotic is an unrealistic expectation. As a mom, I am doing the best I can to keep up with the demands during this time while also working and running a business. I had to let go the need to be overly productive in all areas of my life and do what I can. Also, I have learned not to put so much pressure on myself and likewise, give myself credit for the things I am able to accomplish day-to-day.

Can you share the biggest work related challenges you are facing as a woman in business during this pandemic?

Not only am I a business leader but I still work a full time job, which I am now working from home as well. Like many other women when this pandemic hit, I went from being outside of the home a lot to suddenly being homebound trying to figure how to navigate all the changes that came so suddenly.

Now with everyone and everything happening in the home for the past few months, the challenges are definitely there. Early on, I found myself working nonstop. I would work from early in the morning until late at night, even working beyond the hours necessary for my full-time job. Another challenge is finding quiet space/time for client calls or interviews can be challenging at times, but as I said previously since I work mostly with moms, we have an understanding of each other’s struggles. Also, the battle for the WiFi (lol) is real in my house. I have had to upgrade my router, get my service provider to maximize our connection levels and buy a WiFi extender so that the extra usage of the internet by everyone does not disrupt my work or business needs.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

To address these challenges I have really buckled down on my productivity and time management strategies during this time. I realized I needed to find a schedule or a routine that worked for me during this new “normal”. I needed to develop a routine that helped me stay on track with my job, my business and my family.

Choosing my top 3 priorities for the day has really helped me to stay on track with my goals. Also, time blocking helps me to not get too bogged down in one task or activity for too long.

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

My best advice would be to develop a routine that works best for you. Look at your individual circumstances/needs and design a schedule that will help you maximize your time each day. Recognize that you are not a homeschool teacher, you are a mom who is trying to meet the educational needs of her children. Parents that homeschool their children have taught me that homeschooling is not like the traditional school experience. Homeschool kids often aren’t learning for 7–8 hours a day so give yourself a break.

Also, try and schedule your client work or important business during non-peak hours. Everyone, everywhere is competing over the interwebs, so it’s natural for connections to slow down or be interrupted at times. You can eliminate frustrations by adapting to do certain business after traditional school hours.

Take breaks and don’t allow yourself to be too consumed by your work. Make sure you are eating regularly and stepping away from your computer. Perhaps even schedule a time for “recess” so that everyone has a break during the day.

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place, or simply staying inside, for long periods with your family?

I am a big believer in self-care. I learned on my personal development journey that if I don’t take adequate care of myself then I cannot take care of anyone else. I practice self-care daily whether that is through prayer, meditation, walking, quiet time, listening to music or reading my favorite book. Taking care of myself helps me to stay sane and serene during this time.

It is not uncommon for me to tell my family that I need a break. This break can include me just having some alone time to gather my thoughts or take a walk around the block. I find ways to center myself as needed. Music is definitely a great escape so turning on some tunes will help uplift my mood and maintain my sanity quickly.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

This pandemic is definitely a time of uncertainty, fear and the unknown. Many people cannot handle the unknown, but I encourage you to trust the process. Realize that all of this is happening for a reason and we will get through this. If anxiety is at an all time high, I encourage you to disconnect from the news and social media. I like to say stay connected enough to be informed and prepared but do not obsess over the news or your will drive yourself crazy.

Here are “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”

You have been given the rare gift of time. Even in this tragedy, many of us have been given the rare gift of time. For so long we have been running around like crazy, constantly busy and time was passing us by. However, this pandemic has caused many of us to slow down and realize what is truly important in life. This situation will not last forever. It may not seem like it, but this will be a part of history eventually. Just like past pandemics and crisis situations, we will get through this. Do what you can to protect yourself and your family, be patient, and ride it out. This is not going to last a lifetime. You have a chance to adapt and make changes within your life or business. This pandemic has caused a lot of businesses and entities to make shifts that involve virtual or remote platforms. If there is something happening in your life that you don’t like right now, use this time to make the necessary changes so you can go after everything you want. If your business is not working for you, take this time to learn what you want in business and make adapt/pivot. You have endless opportunities at your fingertips. With a smartphone and/or computer and an internet connection, you can access information all over the world. Do you want to start a new business or take up a hobby? Get connected and get it done. Do you want to advance your education or learn a new skill? Get online, find some classes and start learning. Everyone is experiencing this together and we will come out stronger. This pandemic does not play favorites and no one is exempt from it. It is the one thing we all have in common right now, one thing in which everyone is united. Stay the course. Stay encouraged. Stay safe. It’s hard but tough times build character and I believe you will be stronger when this is all over.

From your experience, what are a few ideas that one can use to effectively offer support to their family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Disconnect. Encourage family and friends to turn off the TV, get off of social media and disconnect from the news. Information overload is real and staying too connected can increase anxiety. By stepping away and doing something different, you give yourself a break from the tragic and consuming news of the pandemic Talk it out. Together as a family or with a mental health professional. This pandemic is a trauma so it is natural that people will experience the effects of being traumatized. It is important to talk through your thoughts and feelings with a trusted person and if necessary seek some professional medical help to help you get through this. Be understanding. Understand that everyone handles things differently and there is no right or wrong way. Try to be understanding of how your loved one chooses to cope during this time, and be there to support them and encourage them in any way you can.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The time will pass regardless. It’s all about how you spend it.” My mom said this to me when I got pregnant as a senior in high school and was debating on whether to go straight to college or hold off for a little while.She was encouraging me to keep pursuing my education no matter what and make adjustments as necessary, which I am glad she did. Because of these words and this push, I learned to navigate challenges, overcome obstacles and reach my goals. I stayed in school and although it took me a little longer I got two degrees, a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science.

These words my mom said to me let me know there never will be a right time or perfect time. The only time we have is now so it is up to us to make the most of it. I continue to live by this life lesson quote each and every day.

How can our readers follow you online?

LinkedIn: https://LinkedIn.com/in/LaWannMoses

Instagram: https://instagram.com/LaWannMoses

Facebook: https://facebook.com/LaWannMoses

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!