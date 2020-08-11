Law of attraction-Be the energy you want to attract

WHAT IS THE LAW OF ATTRACTION?

The law of attraction is the idea that, whatever you hold in your mind on a consistent basis is exactly what you will experience in your life. In short, what you focus on, you attract. If you put negative energy into the world, you’ll feel like you’re living under a cloud. But if you practice gratitude and mindfulness and put positive energy into the world, you’ll attract positivity in return.

Many people think of romantic relationships as a default answer to the question, “What is the law of attraction?” In truth, romance is only one piece of the puzzle. The concept of attracting what you want is vital to success in every area of your life. It can take you to the peak state in your business, your health and your personal and professional relationships.

2. HOW DOES THE LAW OF ATTRACTION WORK?

The law of attraction is a metaphysical force akin to the force of gravity. Just as a gravitational pull exists between the sun and planets to hold them in continuous orbit, so does the law of attraction exist between a person’s beliefs and behaviours. If you believe you are capable of achieving your dreams, you’re inspired to pursue those dreams. But if you believe you’re incapable, there will be no impetus to inspire you to action. The law of attraction acts as a magnetic force between your dreams and the actions you must take to realize them.

3. WHAT ARE THE 6 LAWS OF ATTRACTION?

The law of attraction is one concept comprised of seven parts. When you put these components into practice every day, you develop a set of habits that puts the law of attraction into motion.

An UNWAVERING DESIRE

The law of attraction works by focusing your awareness on your deepest values and goals. If you waver in what you want, it’s easy to become distracted from pursuing it. Setting your sights on a goal you really want is your first step in learning how to use the law of attraction.

A CONCEPTUALIZATION/IMAGINATION

Like gravity, there’s nothing you can do to overcome the law of attraction. So why not embrace it as fact? When you remove doubt from the picture, you’re able to focus on attaining what you really want.

An AFFIRMATION

Practicing affirmation cements the outcome you want. By constantly reaffirming yourself and your goal, you’re able to sharpen your focus.

Working on CONFIDENT FOCUS

Developing focus is critical for implementing the law of attraction. As you cultivate your focus, your desires become more tangible.

An UNSHAKEABLE BELIEF

Belief supports every choice you make, from your relationships to your career. When you truly believe something is possible, nothing will get in your way pursuing it.

Witnessing GRATITUDE

When it comes to learning how to use the law of attraction, your mindset is everything. Having an attitude of gratitude puts you in a place of greater self-awareness. You’re able to see your circumstances more clearly, including how the law of attraction may have already achieved outcomes you hadn’t noticed.

4. DOES THE LAW OF ATTRACTION REALLY WORK?

There is real science that backs up the law of attraction. People with a growth mindset – that is, people who believe in their ability to change and learn new things – accomplish way more than those with a rather fixed mindset.

Another scientific principle, known as “mirror neurons,” occurs when we observe someone doing something and our brains “mirror” them so that we feel like we are also doing the same thing. If we surround ourselves with successful people and positivity, our brains will mirror them, cultivating positive habits and success in our own lives.

Brain imaging has also shown that the areas of the brain involved in intention and action are very closely connected. When you focus on something continuously, something magical happens – and that magical something is your intentions that activate your brain to achieve that thing. There is strong evidence that the scientific answer to, “What is the law of attraction, and does it work?” is a definitive “yes!”

5. IS THERE A METHOD FOR LEARNING HOW TO USE THE LAW OF ATTRACTION?

You can use the law of attraction to create a breakthrough in many areas of your life. Want to manifest your dream job, create the body you want, turn a failure into success or change your mindset and stop negative thinking? It’s all about getting laser-focused on what you really want – and surrounding yourself with positive energy that will come back to you ten-fold.

Follow these steps:

IDENTIFY YOUR LIMITING BELIEFS

Beliefs are things you are certain about, whether about yourself, other people or the world. Limiting beliefs are the stories we tell ourselves: “I’ve always been shy” or “I’ll never learn to love working out.” They come from past experiences and results, your environment and the knowledge you’ve picked up over the years – and they affect every aspect of your life. Identifying them is the first step to changing your story and mastering how to use the law of attraction.

REWRITE YOUR STORY

We will act consistently with our view of who we truly are, whether that view is accurate or not. What we tell ourselves is what we believe. Changing your self-talk is essential to learning how to use the law of attraction – and also one of the hardest parts. In order to attract positivity, you must not only speak and act outwardly in a way that manifests your goals. The law of attraction starts within: You must stop negative patterns and truly believe in yourself.

SHIFT YOUR FOCUS

Where focus goes, energy flows. Don’t focus on failures – focus on the lesson you learned. Don’t focus on your past – focus on all the potential your future holds. Most of all; focus on your next big success. You are in charge of your emotions and your decisions. What do you want most? What gives you purpose and hunger? Put all of your energy toward that one thing.

CREATE HEALTHY HABITS

The difference between peak performance and poor performance is not intelligence or ability; most often it’s the state that your mind and body are in. But how can you make sure your body and mind operate in peak state? You can start with goal visualization, meditation and gratitude – three practices of highly successful people. Visualizing your goals for 10 minutes each morning sets a positive and empowering tone for your day. Meditation can increase your mindfulness and help you find your center and focus your thoughts. And practicing gratitude helps you live in the moment and radiate positivity.

SURROUND YOURSELF WITH SUCCESS

This is the most important answer to “What is the law of attraction?” It’s who you associate with. The concept of mirror neurons backs up this concept, but successful people have known it for centuries. Proximity is power. If you want to have an extraordinary life, surround yourself with people who make you better. Get out of your dead-end job, one-sided relationships and negative friendships. Elevate your standards. Find a mentor or a mastermind group so you can share ideas with other ambitious people. Attend seminars and workshops with others who want to do better, be better and create the life of their dreams. That energy is contagious – and so is success.

6. What Principles shall one Observe When It Comes to The Law Of Attraction?

1. Free Will

Everything in this Universe has free will. In other words, your desires and manifestations must follow this principle. You can master the Law of Attraction and attract whatever you wish for, but if it violates somebody’s free will, it will not serve you well.

2. Your Intentions Vs Other People’s Intentions

You’re also competing with other people’s intentions – both good and bad. So, be aware that if your desire is in direct conflict with someone else’s stronger desire, the universe will respond accordingly. The Law of Attraction does not give you full and total control of your life, it simply states that like will attract like. And you can use this to your advantage by being intentional with your desires, but this isn’t magic.

Take the time to think deeply about all these ideas and see if they make sense to you both logically and emotionally. If you think long and hard enough you will come to the same conclusions that the great leaders of humanity’s past have all come to: that is, we create our own reality.

Whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve. – Napoleon Hill