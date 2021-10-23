Lauryn Scott of Infinity Lashwear: “Know your audience and study them!”

Know your audience and study them! What motivates them, what inspires them, what intrigues them. The more you know the more you can grow with them and expand and scale your business.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lauryn Scott.

Lauryn is the founder and CEO of the luxury strip eyelash brand, Infinity Lashwear. Dedicated to redefining beauty through the art of femininity, she has made it her life’s mission to educate women on what it truly means to look and feel beautiful.

Backed by her experience in sales and marketing, Lauryn leverages branding and customer personas to reimagine how ladies can transform themselves into the woman they have always aspired to be. Infinity Lashwear uses specific personas that are relatable and inspirational to motivate women from various backgrounds to become the go-getter they’ve always desired.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My love for strip eyelashes began in college when I entered my very first pageant. Growing up I was a bit of a tomboy, not because I was super athletic, but because I never really felt beautiful, and it was easier to dress like a boy than to take time to put myself together the way I really wanted. Entering the pageant for me was a leap of faith; it was me creating my destiny and the life I always wanted to live. I was interested in fashion and make-up growing up but had little to no success with implementing it myself. I was never seen as the ‘pretty girl’, always the smart girl. For me, the pageant opened doors to a world of confidence and allowed me to truly express myself the way I’ve always dreamed. This was the start of developing my own personal brand. I vividly remember putting on my strip lashes backstage and transforming into this confident, bold, and charismatic woman who took command of the audience. I knew right then that I could create the life of my dreams because I absolutely deserved it. In that moment I felt free, and today I put a piece of that freedom into every customer’s lash box.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Since beginning Infinity Lashwear, the most interesting time in my career would undoubtedly be the pandemic. I was hitting my stride and executing my business plan, and then out of nowhere the world completely stopped. We’ve all lived through this, and March of 2020 will go down in history as one of the craziest times in everyone’s life. Just when I was about to launch my signature collection, the pandemic hit its apex, forcing me to pivot. Not just pivot but enter a state of self-reflection about whether I should continue or not. This time in my life taught me a lot about tenacity. I had a vision and a strategic plan, and it was derailed by forces I could not control. Instead of completely giving up, I used this quiet time to re-learn the industry. I became a student to the trends and insights that drive this 1.1 billion dollar industry! Rediscovering my passion and leaning into the knowledge I was learning; I was able to change my brand for the better. Studying why strip lashes upgrade your look and enhance your beauty led me on a journey of creating the 5 personas of Infinity Lashwear. Each lash is specifically designed for every eye shape. From almond eyes to monolids, there is an Infinity lash style especially curated to upgrade every eye!

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The tipping point in my career when I started to see success would be 2 months after our launch when my business partner quit. At the time it felt like a devastating loss because we had dreamed this business up together and were starting to see the fruits of our labor when she decided to walk away. After the schism I actually found myself being less stressed and more creative. I could experiment and implement a plug and play strategy for my business that has since paid off. At the time I didn’t realize I was being held back through constant compromise and relinquishing control to keep the peace. The business was suffering and neither of us wanted to admit it. Once she left, I was able to refocus on my core values and get back to the ‘why’ I entered this space in the first place, and that was to help women find their confidence! Since buying out my business partner, I have seen tremendous growth in sales and engagement. The biggest lesson I take away from that experience is to stay true to yourself; never allow anyone or anything to shift your focus from your why. I have a deep desire to help women feel more confident and become the woman of her dreams and I will no longer allow anyone, or anything take my focus from that.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, my friend and former classmate from Howard University, Carmelle Kendall. She owns the witty and bold greeting card company, Neighborly Paper. I had no prior experience with running a business of this magnitude and she has helped me through every step of the process. My biggest takeaway from the knowledge and advice Carmelle has given me would be, grow small and grow smart. This is not an overnight process. Watching her journey with Neighborly Paper I have seen the organic evolution, every move aligned with her vision and goals. Her next step always stayed true to her brand and made sense. Authenticity would be the best way to describe the mega successful company that is now Neighborly Paper. Carmelle was very transparent and was always there to give me tips and tricks to help my business grow. She is a very successful Art Director who had a passion for greeting cards, she’s so great at what she does, she even designed our logo!

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, innovation is key! Innovation literally means a new method, idea, or product; Infinity Lashwear as a brand is innovation. Our secret weapon is our Magic Liner. The amount of time, energy, and precision it took to apply false eyelashes prior to our Magic Liner was the major deterrent in why people opted out from faux strip lashes. Even though strip lashes upgrade your look and transform your face, the time it takes to apply them was just too time-consuming. Infinity Lashwear’s Magic Liner is an all-in-one eyeliner and lash adhesive, designed to save time, provide a secure hold without the messiness of lash glue. This innovation is the reason Infinity Lashwear has seen such rapid success.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

The sense of community; with social media being at the forefront of the awareness stage in the buying process of most beauty brands the community you build with consumers is bar none! You’re able to provide a platform to interact with your customers and get real time feedback on your products and the plan forward. Knowing what the customers want and executing has never been easier!

The beauty industry is also a birthplace for innovation — because this industry is one of the few recession proof industries it’s not going away any time soon. Beauty entrepreneurs are constantly pushing the envelope to find new solutions for their consumers in creative sustainable ways.

Lastly, technology is what excites me most about the modern beauty industry. Being able to try on products virtually is the wave of the future. It allows beauty and fashion to be the basis of many companies who historically weren’t seen as a beauty brand. Take Byte and Warby Parker for example, these companies have branded themselves as being fashionable while maintaining their functionality! Pure genius!

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

I know I listed innovation as a positive aspect, but it can very well become a concern. Innovation too fast can cause a lot of noise and overwhelming chaos for consumers. As soon as a customer gets comfortable with a product a new ‘more innovative’ product comes, and it can be hard to digest and adopt. The beauty industry can also be a very trendy space. You can have the hottest product right now and tomorrow it can all be gone, so what we’re finding is a lot of companies who capitalize off the trendiness and not play in the space for the long game. This can cause an influx of cheap products that are looking to have their 15 minutes of fame and not focused on servicing the customer and being the best product in the market.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Absolutely, feeling beautiful is all mental. Close your eyes and think about the woman you would like to become. Where would she work, what food would she eat, how would she dress, how would she impact the world. Think of all these aspects down to the smallest details, think, feel, taste, & smell the beautiful women you are becoming. This is how you manifest your heart’s desires!

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Stay true to your mission and your brand, in the ever-changing world of the beauty industry this will separate the good brands from the great ones!

Know your audience and study them! What motivates them, what inspires them, what intrigues them. The more you know the more you can grow with them and expand and scale your business.

Stay consistent, this may be the hardest tip for new business owners. Don’t get overwhelmed by the lulls in sales, keep your head down and focus on your short term and long-term goals. Consistency will always pay off.

Followers don’t equal sales. This is very important, because we live in such a socially digital driven society, we often get caught up in appearing ‘popular’ on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc. and we struggle to convert those followers into sales. This is because your marketing plan isn’t created with increasing revenue as the goal. Get very clear about your goals and implement a marketing strategy that helps drive sales not followers.

Network, Network, Network! Share your story and your mission with everyone. Perfect your 8 second elevator pitch, the more concise and clear your message is the more confident you will feel about sharing your story. In the beginning, you will be the face of your brand, practice to become the most compelling influencer you have on your team!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people would be to simply give a compliment to everyone you see. Whether it’s their shoes, or their personality, or their work ethic, letting someone know that you think positively of them can go a long way. This can cause a ripple effect of positive and productive energy!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“There is nothing you cannot do, have, or be.” This very short quote is packed with positive and uplifting energy. There is nothing you can’t accomplish, there is no limit to your success, everything you want, you can have! You deserve the very best life has to offer. With this mindset the world is at your fingertips for the taking!

How can our readers follow you online?

Sure, connect with me at Infinitylashwear.com or on Instagram @Infinity_Lashwear or @Yvesstlauryn

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.