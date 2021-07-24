Laurie Wiluan Of Personal Space: “Instilling purpose for a project can be done in various ways”

Instilling purpose for a project can be done in various ways. Setting milestones or a project gives team members a way to gauge how successful they are during the project so that they can be motivated and know that they add value to the project.

Hawaiian-born Laurie Wiluan was fortunate to have lived in different parts of Asia, assimilating into the vast, historic, and undeniably beautiful continent, for 25 years before repatriating back to the States. A life-long lover of history, culture, art, beauty, and home décor, particularly of the luxury designer variety, Laurie realized her entrepreneurial spirit when she began her brand that would bring authentic Asian design aesthetic to North America — and beyond. She saw an opportunity to disrupt the industry by truly offering next-level, home essentials all designed by renowned, talented Asian designers to anyone, anywhere. In 2016, she began procuring an intimate team of designers — all hailing exclusively from the Far East — to create a curated collection of fine home furnishings, including anecdotal accessories, exquisite luminaries, and unique, must-haves for the motif minimalist or maximalist.

Laurie believes her brand is an innovator in the convergence of designer and consumer, especially with the environmental savviness of today’s discerning home décor customer. Styling one’s sanctuary should be a personal experience — from the vision to the shopping cart to the delivery to the end result. It’s an all-encompassing experience for the buyer, and Laurie and her select design team and customer service professionals are there every step of the way.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Industry Trade Shows are a whole thing, especially in the interior product trade. We went to Vegas for what was supposed to be a “good opportunity” but the space we rented had no walls! This is especially problematic with showcasing interior products! I feel that knowing how to navigate these shows takes special training.

We ended up contacting a local source and getting walls, but the entire time I kept thinking, “why would there not be any walls?!”

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oops, I guess the first story fits here. My biggest mistake was buying inventory before launching a marketing campaign. In Asia, the actual product can help sell itself. America is a little different and learning how interior products are marketed first would have been a better decision than lining up product acquisition.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees thrive and avoid burnout?

I, myself, often suffer from burnout. I think it stems from a good place. If we have the innate desire to give the best of ourselves in all areas of our life, then burnout can happen often. I think talking to others about something other than work helps. I love people. I like knowing what interests them and what their passions are. People need jobs to make a living, but most are not in jobs that align with our passions. As business leaders, we can be mindful of that. Approaching people as people (not just employees) goes a long way. Appreciation for who someone is feels great. I want anyone I work with to know that I see them and hear them.

To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits and opportunities of working remotely?

As a single mother of three kids, I love the flexibility of organizing my own schedule. As an entrepreneur, I’m able to do this. Working from home has given many people the autonomy to organize their own schedules and this is empowering. I do hope that the Covid experience change this work-life forever.

Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding working remotely?

Number one: Networking

Number two: Building Trust

Number three: Alignment

Number four: Instilling Purpose

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? Can you give a story or example for each?

Networking is hard even if you are in-person or at an event. It can be anxiety inducing if you want to make a good impression and you want to build rapport. Doing this remotely without knowing the person beforehand can be problematic. I guess one way to get around it is to address how awkward it is.

A story about this is when I learned to use Clubhouse app. I had no idea how this app would help with networking. I entered a room and simply asked a question to other women in business. In fact, this question was prompted by a member of the panel who invited me to ask a question. I was in the middle of making dinner for my children and thought at first that it was something that I didn’t want to do, but then I remembered that most of my best opportunities came when I decided to just say “yes.” I went ahead and waited my turn. There is a certain way to speak in Clubhouse. I tried to model that but of course I messed it up — it’s something that takes practice.

I went ahead and I asked a question and I received great answers. I thought that that was it but then I was asked to share and connect my company Instagram account. About a week later I noticed that I had many DMs and many, many likes from the women that were on that panel. Some offered their assistance free of charge to help me build my profile on Clubhouse. I was awed and extremely grateful for that experience.

Building trust over the phone is a little difficult but it’s not impossible. I think consistency and frequency helps. Listening is a great way to build trust.

Alignment and building alignment with team members and clients is essential. I feel words and choice of words are especially important here. Learning how someone interprets or processes information is vital.

Instilling purpose for a project can be done in various ways. Setting milestones or a project gives team members a way to gauge how successful they are during the project so that they can be motivated and know that they add value to the project.

Do you have any suggestions specifically for people who work at home? What are a few ways to be most productive when you work at home?

The thing that I find that helps with working from home is to keep to a routine. Wake up at a desired time, get in some exercise or meditation. Get dressed in professional clothes. You may or may not want to use makeup but use whatever it takes to put yourself in the professional mindset.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

The only thing we can do is to do the best that we can. It’s sometimes frustrating not to be able to spit ball with the people that you’re used to sitting next to or across the room with. Having a little patience in consideration for working from home challenges go a long way. potential obstacles can be expectations. I think relaxing expectations help teams be flexible and adapt to changing situations. If expectations are too rigid, people will disappoint and fail. Disappointment and failure bring morale down. Boosting morale during a pandemic should be your top priority.

What do you suggest can be done to create an empowering work culture and team culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

I suggest that the team think outside the box. A girlfriend of mine owns a Dutch company. They developed their own type of Facebook outreach to be able to share about mindfulness and personal goal setting. People could get to know one another despite not being able to see each other or travel to the offices. It was so inspiring to see that internally they had solved a problem or a potential problem before it transpired.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to inspire the belief in investment in people. People have the ability to bring about great change if they are inspired.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My best life lesson quote is to try to be average at everything so that one can experience many different things in life. For example, it’s not necessary to become a professional musician, athlete, or chef to be able to enjoy playing an instrument every now and then, a sport every now and then, or a new recipe here and there.

Thank you for these great insights! We wish you continued success.