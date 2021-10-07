Laurie Singer: “Be kind to yourself”

Be kind to yourself: Most individuals I work with do not give themselves enough credit. It’s so important to acknowledge your accomplishments and give yourself a pat on the back. We are all human and make mistakes.

Laurie Singer is an award-winning, Licensed Marriage Family Therapist, board-certified in Applied Behavior Analysis, who leads the Camarillo, CA-based Laurie Singer Behavioral Services, Inc. She’s also the author of “You’re Not Crazy: Living with Anxiety, Obsessions and Fetishes.”

Motivated by her own personal tragedy, she’s devoted her life to the field of mental health with a clear vision in mind: to create a team approach for helping individuals resolve behavioral and other mental health issues by applying a unique combination of behavioral and cognitive-behavioral therapies. A dedicated endurance athlete, Laurie is also an inductee in to Ventura Country Sports Hall of Fame.

Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

My backstory includes a mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict who left our family when I was 10-years-old. Thankfully, I went the other way and have been with husband since I was 19-years-old and I am now 61. But perhaps the biggest chapter would be the death of my son from cancer at the age of 2. In his memory, each year for the past 35 years, I’ve put on a fundraiser called the Child Life Program at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. It provides developmental, social, and emotional needs for hospitalized children and their families. Since the time of my son’s death, I have devoted my life to the field of mental health. Not to mention my own diagnosis of ADHD which went undiagnosed until the age of 50-years-old.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

“Interesting” is part of my day-to-day work as a therapist. But one case does stand out. It’s chronicled in recently released first book, titled “You’re Not Crazy,” which is oriented towards those who want to better gauge their own anxieties and issues and take self-help steps. The book contains 6 case studies with each describing a different individual and their diagnoses. This one case, which revolves around an extreme case of OCD, was one of the most profound cases I’ve ever worked with. When I saw this individual at my office for the first time my initial thought was, “I don’t know if I can help this person.” They had reached a state of despair and hopelessness that almost made me throw up my hands. But I was able to combine a dual approach that utilized both Cognitive Behavioral and a standard Behavior Therapy which is an approach I’ve had success with. Last year I met up with this person again, after not seeing them for six years, and found that they’re STILL using the same strategies that were implemented from the beginning of our sessions together. So what was most interesting to me was the lesson I learned. Don’t give up.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made when first starting my practice was giving strategies and/or treatment plan recommendations too quickly. I was so focused on wanting to solve issues quickly I sometimes paid more attention to the results than the process. Typically, when an individual comes to see me, they are in desperate need and want solutions immediately. I’ve learned there must be a therapeutic rapport before any advice can be given. It’s extremely important to collect data and build a connection prior to implementing a treatment plan. In the past, if I gave “advice” too soon, an individual might come back and say something like, “See? I told you this wouldn’t work.” If I had waited, gotten to know the individual, collected data and had a better understanding of the story behind the behavior, I might have implemented something different. People come to me and often want immediate help. I’ve learned that successful therapy doesn’t work that way. Now, unless a person is engaging in self-harm, I take a deep dive to gather as much background and information as can, while building a rapport, in advance of implementing strategies towards wellness.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I was a horrible student from grade school through High School. I barely graduated from high school. I didn’t know at the time that I had ADHD. Like a lot of people, I thought I was “stupid” and there was something wrong with me. When I was asked by the local junior college to run on their cross-country team at the age of 26, I was terrified of taking academic classes. One of my instructors was extremely supportive. He encouraged me to get help at the tutoring center, taught me how to study and put my energy into learning. He even convinced me into applying to UCLA for my undergraduate studies and I got in. To top it off, I graduated valedictorian of my junior college.

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Getting people to believe in themselves and empowering them is a step forward. I try to encourage people to get involved in something they believe in. When individuals feel better about themselves, they are more productive in society. Contributing to society and participating as a functioning individual impacts everyone. An independent individual making healthy choices is good not only for the individual but the entire world.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better well-being? Please give an example or story for each.

Eating healthy: What we eat effects our mood and making healthy food choices effects both mental and physical well-being. Exercise: Daily exercise will help with increasing endorphins; this will lead to an overall happy mood. Exercise will also help with physical well-being. Positive thinking: Having a positive attitude is important. It is not always easy to be positive but if someone can try to focus on the smallest positive aspect of their life it will make a difference. Be kind to yourself: Most individuals I work with do not give themselves enough credit. It’s so important to acknowledge your accomplishments and give yourself a pat on the back. We are all human and make mistakes. Make time for yourself: Our lives get busy with everyday activities. Society puts pressure on us to be productive, to stay in the game. Tell yourself it is okay to take time for “you.” I find when people schedule time for themselves to do what they want to do, the individuals are happier and more productive.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would start a movement of positive thinking. Our thoughts create emotions and our emotions are exhibited through our behavior. The behavior we exhibit can be positive or negative. We control our actions, behaviors and thoughts and because of that it’s crucial that we don’t give up! We need to learn to take charge of our thoughts and teach ourselves how to stop those that are negative. It sounds basic but choosing to think positively, relax and take a deep breath, can lead to very beneficial outcomes.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

In terms of becoming a therapist, as it is with most any profession, what we think we know about it isn’t always what it really is.

The amount of work I had to do on myself before becoming a therapist. When I entered this field, I wanted to help people. I had no idea I would have to do self-reflection and examination to be a good therapist/analyst. The process of undoing the unhealthy coping mechanisms I had developed from a very young age was an emotional journey. Relationships with your clients can be tricky. It is important to have clear boundaries. A therapist must always keep in mind it is a professional, business relationship. Projecting onto your clients is something a therapist must be mindful of. Each one of us has our own inner triggers. If a therapist is identifying with a client on a level and they have not yet worked through their own issues it can be problematic. A therapist must be able to make sound judgements in the client’s best interest. It is okay to refer your clients out to someone else. Some individuals might be a better fit for a different therapist. You must realize when someone may be better off with a different therapist. Have a list of referrals to send your potential clients to if you don’t think this person would benefit from your service. Don’t take things personal. A client may come in and say they are ready to work on themselves. When you get started things may change. If the client is not making progress, it is okay to let them know, now may not be a good time for therapy. Not everyone is ready to make changes, don’t blame yourself as a therapist.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health is one of the dearest causes to me. Currently, anxiety is at the forefront of mental health due to the pandemic, wildfires, and environmental changes. The anticipation of a wildfire, environmental changes and/or related issues from the pandemic has created anxiety in most of us.

Many of us are anticipating what will happen next with the pandemic, our environment, or wildfires. This anticipation can be viewed as an antecedent or precursor to anxiety building up. The individual may start to experience a feeling of fear or dread because of the concerns mentioned above. The anticipation of the concerns can lead to a panic attack. Fear is the emotional response to real or perceived imminent threat, whereas anxiety is anticipation of a future thereat.

When an individual comes to see me their fear or anxiety is viewed to be out of proportion to the actual risk of the event and/or situation. The individual may avoid going back to work, interpersonal relationships are affected, social events, school etc.

My goal is to get people unstuck, to recognize what the triggers are to their anxiety or anticipatory anxiety and put together a game plan so they are prepared and can utilize the new strategies they have learned in their everyday life.

