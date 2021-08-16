Laurie Kanyok of Kanyok Arts Initiative: “Be creative yet also structured in order to establish a productive environment”

Be creative yet also structured in order to establish a productive environment.

As a part of my interview series about “5 Things You Need To Know To Be A Highly Effective Educator”, I had the pleasure to interview Laurie Kanyok.

Laurie Kanyok is the founder and director of Kanyok Arts Initiative based in New York City with a mission of evolving the standard approach to dance education. Kanyok is recognized as an impeccable industry leader, mentor, and coach. Most recently, Kanyok was the casting consultant for Tony Award winning choreographer Chris Wheeldon’s An American in Paris, scouting talent from the elite ballet companies of North America. As a performer, Ms. Kanyok played the lead roles in Twyla Tharp’s COME FLY AWAY and MOVIN’ OUT as well as appearing on Broadway in FOSSE, SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER and IN YOUR ARMS. Finding parallels between being a mother and being a teacher drives her passion for her students’ success daily as she inspires them to be daring and find meaning in every moment.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the “backstory” behind what brought you to this particular career path?

I was a professional dancer and choreographer for the better part of two decades, and it’s difficult to believe it’s going on three! There were many moments while performing where I was asked to teach master classes in dance at Manhattan and local studios. I always loved doing so because it connected me to a younger generation of aspiring artists and also helped me realize things about my craft that I could apply to my own experiences. It wasn’t long before I was teaching at major universities as a guest, which then lead to a full-time adjunct professor position at Pace University.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your teaching career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was hired to be the associate choreographer for Cirque du Soleil’s show LaNouba in 1998. What I thought was a choreography job turned out to be giving daily dance classes to 65 artists from about 5 different countries. Yes, we had translators! It was daunting to say the least, as the cast was comprised of elite circus artists that were truly masters of their craft but didn’t necessarily have a foundation in dance or movement in the classical dance vocabularies. Some were adults, but there were also five little Chinese girls that presented an incredible Chinese yoyo act called “diablos.” I had to teach them to dance also, of course, with the help of their translator! We all became so close that we ended up spending holiday dinners together. Spending such focused time with this group was the true beginning of my teaching path, and I didn’t even realize it at the time. After this first experience, I returned to my usual intensive performing schedule before teaching full time.

The artists in that show were directly responsible for my interest in teaching. They taught me that movement is a universal language, and not many words need to be spoken if you surrender yourself to the moment and open yourself to being fully present. The classes were not only about dance, but also about understanding culture, learning foreign languages, and most importantly, learning how to connect with the student in the most effective and productive way. I found this incredibly interesting and tried to model the rest of my teaching from teaching for Cirque du Soleil.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I started a program in 2018 to teach and mentor aspiring young artists called Kanyok Arts Initiative. I maintain a curriculum of diverse dance and theatrical training and foster a safe and loving atmosphere for our students. We believe dance training is life training and our mission is to not only support and build outstanding artists but that this type of education will result in healthy, strong, productive, and amazing people. Our goal is to inspire within and outside the artistic realm. We champion academic education and believe that balancing the artistic outlet and developing accomplished skills of communication aids in the success of our students in of the studio and out.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. From your point of view, how would you rate the results of the US education system?

Quite honestly, I feel there are greats schools and educators and then ones that miss the mark on really impacting a student. Many teach to garner success on a short term task without considering the larger scope of work that is needed to shape young minds to be global and responsible thinkers.

Can you identify 5 areas of the US education system that are going really great?

There is a newfound awareness in working towards leveling the playing field for students, no matter what they are studying. We are learning that every student should be treated the same way and afforded the same resources to excel.

Can you identify the 5 key areas of the US education system that should be prioritized for improvement? Can you explain why those are so critical?

Diversity, equity, and inclusion is at the top of this list. We have to work more towards teaching the individual and understanding and celebrating their differences. Too often we see teachers teaching to the group, and its in those environments that certain students will be left behind or loose motivation and inspiration. We cannot educate children by intimidation, fear tactics or demeaning criticism. Children need to be taught through constant inspiration and working to instill pride and passion in them.

Super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Know To Be A Highly Effective Educator?” Please share a story or example for each.

To be a highly effective educator one must be able to:

1. Meet the needs of each individual student by identifying strengths as well as areas that need improvement.

2. One should be able to establish relationships with each student by building trust and helping each student feel confident enough to ask questions.

3. Create a positive environment where students will be able to reflect on their work and be able to realize what could improve.

4. Be creative yet also structured in order to establish a productive environment.

5. Be consistent.

As you know, teachers play such a huge role in shaping young lives. What would you suggest needs to be done to attract top talent to the education field?

It’s quite simple. The only way you will attract top talent to teach is to pay them. No one wants to teach because they aren’t paid enough to do it. It takes tremendous wherewithal, and in dance education, the best dancers don’t make the best teachers. Being a teacher means you have to have an interest in verbally communicating and inspiring their craft to someone who is emerging. It takes patience, compassion and discipline, and it’s not for everyone.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Every new level of your life will demand a new you.”

This quote stays with me and I try to instill it to my students as they grow, mature, and explore. Things will change; it’s the natural order of life! How are you prepared for your future and are you open to whatever will be presented to you?

Michelle Obama. I’d pick her brain about being a mom to daughters, first and foremost… and we’d go from there!

