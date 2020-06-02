Lauren Rocket: “I wish someone had told me that things don’t equal happiness”

I wish someone had told me that things don’t equal happiness. I used to try and force success, believing that if I have all the things- the record deal, the gold record, the fame that I would be happy. I really have no desire to have those “things” anymore, all I want to do is feel lit up by what I do. If you feel that light, you can light others around you. The other things come and go, but true light and happiness come from within, not from outside.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Lauren Rocket.

Los Angeles born-and-raised singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Lauren Rocket has been making music and playing shows almost as long as she’s been alive. Having cut her teeth as a teen in the seminal L.A. power pop band Rocket, she’s also sprinkled her magic dust around the globe with artists including The Child, Junkie XL, and Night Terrors of 1927. Lauren’s new solo project aptly titled “Lauren Rocket”, is a cinematic, acid washed, passionate, and sometimes melancholic ode to life, solitude, adventure, the magic of the universe, wild freedom, and authenticity. Buy the ticket, take the ride.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Lauren! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank u! I was born in the Heart of Hollywood to a Danish mother and an American father and a cool older sister. Growing up in Hollywood was pretty magical, and seemingly normal even though now I question the normalcy of growing up in this bubble called Los Angeles. I was just a little girl who talked to animals, locked myself in my room to sing to myself, and loved life. I had a very happy childhood here, looking back it was almost like a dream existing in different dimensions.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always loved music. My first loves were musical theater and the Beatles. I would always connect more to the music than the actual artists, and I believe that music was something that just felt familiar to me; safe. I would perform for whoever would watch me. When I was 12 I got super into rock and roll and in 7th grade, a couple of boys asked me if I would wanna start a band with them. That was my first band, we were called “Jumbo Shrimp” and probably practiced about ten times before it was over. However, that was what started the obsession with being in bands. I’ve literally been in bands ever since then.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have always been slightly obsessed with pop music and the art of the pop song. So of course, I was completely intrigued with the producer Max Martin. In my old band Rocket, I used to tell my bandmates if all I we get to do is a showcase for Max Martin, I will be happy. I guess I kinda manifested that entire thing because, at the end of our 6-year stint, we DID end up showcasing for Max Martin. Not only showcasing, but he came to our personal rehearsal space and we got to talk to and meet him. It was completely surreal. But the flip side is, that was literally the pinnacle of that band. We went on indefinite Hiatus pretty soon after meeting him. I always thought that was strange, and you should be careful what you wish for lol.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t know if there was one single mistake that I can pinpoint, but if there’s something I’ve learned with time, its that desperation and begging people to listen to your music doesn’t work usually. When I was a teen I would basically write everyone I wanted to work with on the internet begging them to listen to my music. It really never worked. I learned that, if you keep walking the path with perseverance, faith, and determination, the doors will open for you if they are meant to. I’ve learned to allow things to come to me, and not solicit. The things that come to me are the things I want because they want me. It’s the law of attraction and its real. I’ve practiced this way of being with my latest project, and not only is it less heartbreaking and stressful, it truly has worked. Things have come into my life magically just by sitting still and being myself. It’s truly fascinating.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My current solo project is the most exciting thing happening creatively at the moment. I just signed my first record deal with Substream Records, which has given me the opportunity to make new music the way I want to. I have an Ep coming out soon that is thematic in a sense with a strong underlying message of hopeful awakening to the magic of the universe. Open your eyes, look and see- step out of the matrix and observe what’s happening around you instead of living in the programming. I truly believe there’s so much more to life then we are told. This EP explores that. Life doesn’t have to be mundane.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I don’t understand a world without diversity, its 2020 and to be honest, I can’t understand how someone living today wouldn’t find diversity important. That being said, diversity in art is important because 1) bringing people of various backgrounds together can inspire or generate ideas and perspectives that others maybe had never thought of before. 2) We should all be citizens of the world, not citizens of our ethnicity, class, or surroundings. Regular exposure to diversity provides a more worldly view, which in turn will enhance any artistic endeavor and hopefully give it more depth. 3) I believe diversity gives people a richer and more satisfying life experience, which contributes to collective unconditionally loving beings. Diversity is colorful, magical, substantive. It’s a melting pot of ideas and love. Without that, everything would be boring.

We need to love each other more in this world, accept others, and see that at the core of it, we are all the same. We all belong here, and no one is better than another. If we can come from a place of true equanimity, equality, and compassion, we have the power to change our world. Without diversity, we would be a very divisive and destructive species. People are still living in the old world of divisiveness and separation, but its time to step into the new world of togetherness and acceptance.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone had told me that authenticity equals true personal success. When I started, I thought I had to be and act a certain way to please someone. I thought I had to write music that sounded like this or that or followed some sort of mold. Don’t try to fit in the mold, be yourself through and through and you will always feel happy and successful because authenticity is true self-worth. I learned this with time, but I wish I had known this when I was younger.

I wish someone had told me that things don’t equal happiness. I used to try and force success, believing that if I have all the things- the record deal, the gold record, the fame that I would be happy. I really have no desire to have those “things” anymore, all I want to do is feel lit up by what I do. If you feel that light, you can light others around you. The other things come and go, but true light and happiness come from within, not from outside.

I wish someone had told me that things happen when they are meant to. I always tried to force my career when I was first starting, looking back I can see that timing is everything, and we must surrender to the grand design. Everything on my path, the good and the bad, and the heartbreaking times, has happened for a reason and I can see that now in hindsight. I’m grateful for all of it.

I wish that someone had told me that, no matter what everything will be ok. Even if you don’t make it doing what you’re passionate about, doesn’t mean that you’re not talented or worthy. Sometimes things don’t happen because of theres something else that’s meant to happen. I used to belive that if I wasn’t recognized for my work, that meant I wasn’t good. I can see now, that’s not true. And All that matters is that I believe in and love my work.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I guess I would say what I’ve been preaching this entire interview; follow your inner guidance. Don’t just grind because you feel like you HAVE to, grind when inspiration comes. Don’t beat yourself up if you’re not working or feeling inspired, because that is negative self-talk and only makes it worse. Listen to your body, you can feel if something is a yes or a no. Get in tune with that inner voice, and you will find peace.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to inspire us all to live more compassionately, be of service to others as well supportive of others, and more unconditionally loving. We can help each other rise this way, and in turn, raise the vibration of this planet. If we could see that every living being, from a tree to a snail to a cow, all want to live and nothing that is alive wants to die, we can change the way we see the world and treat other beings. Fundamentally, we are all the same. We’re all desire to be happy and free. If we can come from a place of equanimity and love, we can change this world exponentially.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents have been incredibly supportive of my career and my dreams, and have always wanted to see me thrive. Without them, I don’t know where I would be today. They have given me a solid foundation and really believe in me and my music. What more could a girl ask for? I have toured the country about ten times since I was super young. They let me go, even if my mom was terrified of her child being out on the road, but that gift was the biggest gift of all; the gift of freedom and finding myself musically and spiritually.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The meaning of Life is just to be alive. It is so plain and obvious and so simple. And yet, everybody rushes around in a great panic as if it were necessary to achieve something beyond themselves.” — Alan Watts

I feel like I’ve said too much about this in my interview already, but once again, driving the point of authenticity, freedom and inner acceptance.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I sure would love to sit down with Patti Smith. She is such an inspiring artist, and her writing really speaks volumes to my heart. I think shes is such a fascinating woman with so much to say and so much inner strength.

