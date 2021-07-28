Lauren Montgomery of Monty’s: “Be authentic and share your true self through your product/creation”

Take the time to create and develop a good quality product that you’re personally passionate about.

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lauren Montgomery, Founder and Chef of Monty’s.

Lauren Montgomery is a Certified Health Coach, Health Supportive Chef, and Founder of Monty’s, a plant-based brand dedicated to creating delicious, clean and craveable plant-based essentials, starting with cream cheese and butter. Lauren founded Monty’s on an overall wellness mission to create insanely delicious, plant-based alternatives to some of our favorite essential foods, without compromising outstanding taste.

Prior to founding Monty’s, Lauren attended Fordham University’s Graduate School of Business in pursuit of fusing one of her many passions with her long-standing entrepreneurial spirit. Lauren’s days filled with business classes and working in fashion buying were followed with fermentation courses, trying every dairy-free cheese in New York, and taking on the beginnings of a holistic, plant-based diet.

Lauren personally discovered the clarity and healing she found from indulging in plant-based and nutrient-dense foods, and began to invest her time in working in restaurants, visiting nut farms, and testing out cashew cheese recipes on friends, family, and every dinner party she was invited to. In 2018, Lauren developed the perfectly delicious and creamy recipe of Monty’s cream cheese and butter that instantly became a favorite across New York City restaurants, health stores, and specialty retailers.

Today, Lauren leads the Monty’s brand in honing that sweet spot on the pendulum where balance is not having to choose between what is good for us and what we enjoy. Through Monty’s, Lauren continues spreading the message that indulging in our favorite essentials made from nutritious, clean, plant-based ingredients can lead to living a more healthful, vibrant and beautiful life.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory?

I grew up in a family of entrepreneurs — I always knew I wanted to be my own boss and start my own business, but didn’t land on what that would be until just a few years ago. In high school, I was always experimenting with different diets and became really in-tune with how foods made me feel, as a result of growing up eating a lot of processed foods (ie. the standard American diet). Because of this, holistic nutrition & healthy eating became something I was interested in very early on. I ended up moving to NY for college to pursue many passions, in hopes of creating something bigger than myself! Eventually, it led me to becoming a health supportive chef and pursuing my passion for nutrition and food as medicine.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

Prior to founding Monty’s, I attended Fordham University’s Graduate School of Business — my days were filled with business classes and fashion buying. During this time, I personally discovered clarity and healing from indulging in plant-based and nutrient-dense foods. I began learning more about a holistic, plant-based eating by taking fermentation courses, trying every dairy-free cheese in NYC, visiting nut farms and testing my homemade cashew cheese recipes on family and friends. After seeing how much people truly loved the product, and the larger impact I could create through food, I decided to officially launch Monty’s in 2018.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Ask for help! There were several times where I thought I could l do all production on my own early on, and I wish I sought out help sooner in order to be most efficient and maximize my time where I am most needed.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

When starting out, I was doing everything myself — really working with my hands and bootstrapping it. I believe that learning and experiencing every aspect of the business firsthand is the best way to really get your brand off the ground. So many people bypass this step and fail to learn the ins and outs of their business / product.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

I recommend they get in the kitchen — really understanding the product and process from start to finish. Additionally, it is so important to get consumer feedback. Even though you are creating something that you love and are passionate about, it is important to take into account and adapt to your consumer’s wants and needs. Lastly, utilize your network and resources, lean on family and friends, find business mentors, and ask questions.

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

I would encourage someone to really get clarity on their ideas and goals before starting, as well as get over that initial fear. My meditation practice personally allowed me to find the confidence & clarity in my decision to launch Monty’s, and share what I love doing so much, with the world. It is so important to believe in yourself and your passion so much so, that others will to.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

I believe that it is very important to solidify and feel confident with an idea on your own before getting other people involved. Sometimes, having too many people involved can cloud or dilute your original & unique idea. After solidifying your idea, I fully support finding resources and people to make that dream a reality.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

This decision varies case-by-case basis and is individual to every entrepreneur. I had every intention of bootstrapping my business and never planned on raising capital. However, I developed an amazing, organic relationship with HumanCo, a mission-driven holding company investing in and building brands. HumanCo’s commitment to healthier living and sustainability deeply aligned with the ethos of Monty’s, and allowed Monty’s to be a part of a bigger movement towards helping people live and thrive as humans were meant to, after decades of global health moving in the wrong direction. I was drawn to Human Co. as more of a strategic partner vs. just looking for capital.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

First and foremost, always do your research! Test and try different ingredients — how ingredients taste raw will really alter the quality of your final product. To secure retailers, go into stores, bring your product, ask to speak to managers / buyers, talk to customers, and share why your product is so amazing.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Take the time to create and develop a good quality product that you’re personally passionate about.

It’s so important to understand what you don’t know, and to delegate and hire people that are experts — find people for the tasks that you don’t want to do.

Solidify your guardrails from the beginning and do not waver on them.

Be authentic and share your true self through your product / creation.

Create a company culture that reflects your values and feels as good on the inside as it is reflected and shared with the world at large.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

It’s definitely important to reflect on what you’re crazy about, what excites you, and what you think tastes great. Beyond sourcing good ingredients, you cannot create something that you are not wholeheartedly into. Passion and love for your product / brand will really shine through.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I feel so grateful to have seen success with Monty’s — on a small scale, I view success as changing the lives + perceptions of just a few people. However, I do believe that this is a bigger movement and it is so exciting that people enjoy eating this way and truly love products like this. Butter and cream cheese are foundational elements to everyday eating — everything you consume contributes and affects your overall health, functionally, how you act, how you touch others, etc. It is so cool to see Monty’s becoming a part of everyone’s daily habits.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

While eating plant-based is a great start, the majority of dairy-free alternatives are filled with processed ingredients, fillers and gums. I’d like to inspire a movement that encourages people to read labels, realize what they are fueling their bodies with, and urge people to focus on consuming real, whole ingredients.

We have some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Beyoncé — I’d love to sit down with her and have her try Monty’s Cream Cheese! Hopefully, she’d be a fan and share the Monty’s love.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.