Lauren Messiah: “Look at yourself, really look at yourself!”

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s well-being, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lauren Messiah.

Lauren Messiah is revolutionizing the way people dress through her comprehensive approach to elevating one’s life through style, working from the inside out. With her signature method of combining style with personal development, Lauren bridges personal styling and life coaching to curate a closet and look that supports one’s goals and takes the stress and self-doubt out of looking one’s best. The stylist, educator and digital influencer has coached over 5,000 clients globally through her online courses, leaning on her personal journey of self-discovery through fashion and her years of being one of the most sought-after celebrity stylists.

Lauren recently released her latest book, Style Therapy: 30 Days to Your Signature Style (Abrams, April 2021), as a 30-day active approach to building a personal style and shedding emotional baggage. Through her book, she empowers readers to shop like a stylist, find clothes that support goals and build confidence to tackle any situation with the right look and attitude.

Named Google’s #WomenToWatch on YouTube, Lauren has been featured in Marie Claire, Vogue, Elle, VH1, The New York Times, The Hollywood Reporter, The Wall Street Journal, WWD, Refinery 29 plus many other print and digital media outlets for her style expertise.

Lauren is an experienced facilitator, motivational speaker and social media sensation with a proven track record and over 400k followers. She has conducted workshops and trainings for Bloomingdales, Westfield Mall, Nickelodeon, THE OUTNET, Luxury Garage Sale, Bumble Biz and The Marketing Arm’s Influencer Continuum to name a few.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Growing up, I was a misfit and an introvert who never quite found her place. I was painfully shy so making friends seemed impossible at the time. However, things finally started falling into place for me when I discovered style. I used clothing as a way to express myself, which helped me come into my own. Style became a tool for winning the game of life, and I still use that tool to this day.

When I was 28 years old, I started my entrepreneurial journey as a stylist and an educator, but I kept hitting roadblocks. I was constantly mistaken for someone’s assistant, asked to take notes at meetings, to fetch coffee — it was humiliating.

Then one day (it took years to get to this day), I looked in the mirror and realized I needed a makeover to level up in my own career. I’d spent years helping my clients level up using style, but I hadn’t applied my teachings to myself. So I created a self-styling blueprint for changing your style to reach your goals and got to work.

I tested the method on myself, and it worked. I went from being mistaken for an assistant to running a million-dollar business in a year! Since then, I’ve used the exact blueprint to help thousands of women find themselves and their style.

Today I serve my clients through my online community, Style Confidence Collective, and my book Style Therapy: 30 Days To Your Signature Style.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

So many people have helped me along the way, and I’m forever grateful to every one of them. However, the person who immediately comes to mind influenced me long before I ever started my business — my best friend’s mom, “Miss Finch.”

Of course, she has a first name, but when I met her, I was 13-years-old, so that’s how I always addressed her.

Miss Finch, a woman of color, a single mother, and an embodiment of Drake’s song “Started From The Bottom.” I watched this woman work her way to the top, earn insane amounts of money, invest her earnings wisely, and share her wealth with the people she loved most.

Having a role model who looked like me and defied what I thought was possible allowed me to dream bigger for myself.

It just shows that you have no idea who’s watching and how your story might influence others.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

I try to find humor in every situation, and laughing at myself is a regular occurrence around here. But what comes to mind didn’t feel funny at the time, but looking back … LOL!

I was hosting my annual Love Your Body Style Challenge for the first time. It’s a free 10-day challenge where I go live every day for the challenge participants, and at the end of the challenge, I offer a paid product to help take their style transformation to the next level.

Well, Day 10 arrived, and I got cold feet when it came to pitching the paid product. So I didn’t pitch it. I was like, “Thanks for coming. Bye!”

My business coach was not a fan. She told me to go back to the thousands of challenge participants and tell them how my lack of confidence got the best of me, and then I was to pitch the darn product.

I swallowed my pride, went live, and CRIED. I balled like a baby on live video. It was so embarrassing.

But, in the end, it brought me and my audience closer together. The live cry heard ‘round the world also showed me that there is value in selling your services. Not only are you able to make money to sustain your business, but your clients also need to know what you know so they can reach their full potential. The act of paying for your knowledge helps them commit to their transformation.

I am happy to report I haven’t cried on live video overselling a product again.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact, perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Go into it knowing you will fail, but instead of fearing failure, let failure be your greatest teacher.

I didn’t go to business school; I went to failure school. Each setback I encountered along my path to success held a lesson that no school could ever teach me.

Another piece of advice I can share is to embrace the path, which isn’t always linear. My career was paved in detours, but I trusted the process and just kept putting one foot in front of the other until I arrived at my dream career destination.

Can you share with our readers some of the strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

A fellow entrepreneur shared an incredible piece of advice with me at the beginning of my career. He said, “Lauren, every single social media platform works. You just have to pick one and stick with it.”

I took his advice to heart and decided to start a YouTube channel. I posted a video every single day for an entire year. I didn’t care how many people were watching; I just consistently created valuable content for my handful of viewers. When I ran out of content ideas, I asked my small but mighty audience what they wanted to see.

My focus wasn’t on generating revenue or brand partnerships, my mission was to provide value, and in turn, I watched my audience grown.

Today the majority of my paying clients discover me on YouTube. Google has also crowned me as one of YouTube’s Women to Watch. Stay consistent no matter what because it will pay off.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices, or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

I once heard Mark Cuban says that he never makes his bed! He calculated how much time it takes and determined that he could be a lot more productive in that time, aka make a lot more money.

While I would never skip making my bed (I’m too type A for that), my takeaway from Mark was that saving time is an act of self-care.

So with that in mind, I’ve recently taken up is having pre-made organic meals delivered to my house. The time it takes to figure out what I want to eat, what I can eat (dietary restrictions up the wazoo), and then the time to make the actual food is much better spent being of service to my clients. Plus, fueling my body with healthy food gives me more energy to do the things that matter most.

Another self-care routine that I find myself looking forward to each day is my evening yoga practice.

During the pandemic, when gyms were closed, I bought ‘The Mirror.’ My favorite class they offer is the restorative yoga class. I take a 15–30 minute class every night before bed. It’s the perfect way to stretch and unwind, and my sleep has improved as a result.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Journaling. For years I was so reluctant to the concept of journaling. I thought it was like keeping a diary, which to me sounded juvenile. But, today, I can share with confidence that there is power in your pen. From manifesting to finding answers to seemingly impossible questions — journaling has changed my life. I created my own journaling method that takes less than five minutes per day, and it will change your life. I called it the 5–4–3–2–1 Journaling Method: 5 things you’re grateful for, 4 things you’d like to manifest, 3 outfit intentions, 2 wins from the previous day, 1 intention for the day.

Saunas. When in doubt, sweat it out! Whenever I have a stressful day or need to clear my head, I hope in the car and visit my favorite Korean spa in LA. Unfortunately, the pandemic put that relaxing habit to a screeching halt, so I had to come up with an at-home solution. I purchased the infrared sauna blanket by Higher Dose — it’s like a really hot sleeping bag. A few times a week, I lay down inside, turn on some binaural beats, and relax. This gives me the perfect opportunity to reset myself, which is key when you work for yourself. It sounds counterintuitive, but the act of slowing down speeds up the creative process. Some of my best ideas were born in that sauna blanket.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Look at yourself, really look at yourself! I always encourage my clients to “zoom out” so they can see the big picture. Instead of zeroing in on your “trouble” areas, see your whole self. It’s incredible how your “flaws” start fading away from the longer you look. Find gratitude. Find the good in every aspect of yourself and express gratitude. A client of mine hated her feet. She was mocked as a child for having boats for feet. But the moment she was able to express gratitude towards her feet, her relationship with them changed. Her feet carried through forty-plus years of her life; they allowed her to chase her children and will continue to support her for the rest of her life. Get dressed! Seriously, get dressed. Who cares if you have nowhere to go or no one to see? The way you see yourself impacts your mood and your behavior. You don’t have to rock a ballgown in your living room, but going the extra mile (jewelry, accessories, a bit of makeup) goes a long way.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

The book Becoming Supernatural by Dr. Joe Dispenza was a game-changer for me. I’ve always been fascinated by manifestation (I created my first vision board in my early twenties and never turned back), but this book took things to the next level. The neuroscience behind creating your own reality through visualizing and feeling your new reality is extremely powerful. I practice Dr. Joe Dispenza’s meditations daily and have been for the past two years. I have created a life beyond my wildest dreams because of it.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

Does mildly traumatic count? I was in New York City for work and decided a fun way to unwind after a busy day is inside a float tank. I’d hear glowing reviews from friends about how relaxing they are and the ideas you’ll generate during a sensory deprivation experience. So naturally, I said count me in. Well, for me, it wasn’t relaxing. I was riddled with anxiety while locked inside this tank. But that wasn’t the worst part … My hair!

My hair texture did not belong in a vat of dense saltwater. No matter how many times I washed it, the salt would not come out. Long story short, I made an emergency visit to a hair salon so a professional could intervene — no more float tanks for me.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’ve got a couple of movements happening inside the LM world, but one of the most impactful is one I started in 2018: the Love Your Body Style Challenge.

For hundreds of years, women have been bombarded with messaging surrounding how they are “supposed” to look. Unrealistic standards of beauty that result in a lot of closet meltdowns, style confusion, self-hate, and wishing we were someone else.

Enough is enough.

An amazing sense of style starts with self-love. Learning how to love and style yourself exactly how you are now, does wonders for your self-confidence, and when you’re confident, you can do and accomplish anything!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this.🙂

I’d love to sit down with the CEO of Nordstrom to discuss how we can transform retail to make shopping a more productive and pleasant experience for women.

As someone who has spent over a decade of her life shopping for women and coaching women through transforming their style, I know firsthand that there is something seriously wrong with the retail experience. I also happened to know how to fix it. So Mr. Nordstrom, call me.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Check me out on Instagram and YouTube; both handles are the same: laurenmessiah. Shoot me a DM and say hello!

YouTube.com/laurenmessiah

Instagram.com/laurenmessiah

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!