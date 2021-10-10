Lauren Marsicano: “Find Your Purpose in Law”

Find Your Purpose in Law. So many students I talk to have cited money and security as the reasons they are choosing a legal career. The legal path is long and arduous (and anything but secure!), but if you are purpose driven in your career path, you can overcome any challenge you face. When I started out, I initially felt doubt that I’d chosen the right path. I looked into the Japanese teachings called Ikigai, a practice that helps you identify your passions, values, gifts, and possibilities to determine a path to living a purpose filled and happy life. I recommend going through the Ikigai steps to identify what area of law and types of work would most align with your purpose that also will provide profit.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lauren Marsicano, Esq.

Lauren is a business law attorney and Co-Founder of the boutique Miami-based law firm Marsicano + Leyva PLLC who has worked for Fortune 100 Companies and been ranked as a Top 40 Young Lawyers in the nation by the American Bar Association as well as a Florida Super Lawyer Rising Star. She is on a mission to help 100,000 women launch 6-figure startups, and through both her Networking Maverick community and her nonprofit Women for Success, she provides support, grants, community, e-mentorship, and Business Showers for self-identifying women to define success of their own terms and create generational impact.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law? Did you want to be an attorney “when you grew up”?

Growing up, I moved around the country 15 times because my dad was a hotel manager, and this inside glimpse into the world of business created a passion in me for entrepreneurship and in particular, the laws regulating companies. Although I was always told I should be a lawyer by family and teachers because of my inclination to debate (more than most!), it wasn’t until my fellowship studying law at Oxford University that my love for law was solidified. After graduating from the University of Tampa with a dual degree in international business and finance, I went to my goal law school — the University of Miami (UM) — and never left! After graduation, I worked for several years as an associate before co-founding the law firm Marsicano + Leyva PLLC with one of my best friend’s from UM, Carolina Leyva. Now, I’m combining my skillset and passion for business law with a mission to help women gain confidence to launch their own businesses, become financially independent, and define success on their own terms through Networking Maverick and Women for Success.

Can you tell us a bit about the nature of your practice and what you focus on?

Through my law practice, I empower business owners to help them build and protect their legacy. Whether they are a large company or a new startup, my goal is to help my clients feel protected and know they have a lawyer on their side fighting for their interests. My biggest passion focuses on helping female entrepreneurs and mompreneurs launch businesses that align with their purpose and empower them to grow to 6-figure revenues, allowing them more flexibility and financial independence.

You are a successful attorney. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? What unique qualities do you have that others may not? Can you please share a story or example for each?

While everyone’s definition of success is unique, success to me is synonymous with self-determination; our ability to make our own choices and manage our own lives. Launching my own business has provided me that feeling of autonomy that I never felt as an associate. However, a lot of the same skills I developed and refined as an associate have helped me flourish as a law firm owner as well. The three-character traits that I believe drive this success and set me apart from others in my field are: 1.) My Ability to Make Friends, 2.) My Tenacity, and 3.) My Confidence in the Face of Adversity.

Moving around the country 15 times meant that I was the “new girl” a lot. Each time, I was faced with a similar choice: either relinquish myself to a comfortable corner OR get out of my comfort zone and make new friends. My ability to build relationships and truly connect with people sets me apart from many of my colleagues, and it’s an invaluable skill whether you want to launch or own practice or become a “rainmaker” at a firm. Law may be reason free from passion, but relationships aren’t! Focus on building authentic connections rather than viewing everyone as a potential dollar sign or sales mark.

My tenacity has helped me to remain consistent and determined even (and maybe especially) when I’m told I can’t do something. As a female litigator, we have a lot going against us, behind the scenes and in court. Although it’s gotten better, there will still be many people telling you “how it is” and expecting you to fall in line. I may litigate law and order, but I have never been one go silently along if I believed there was a better way or a way that might seem outrageous but could work. Lines are often redrawn and it’s definitely a balance. But, without resilience and tenacity, you’ll get swept away by the tide of tradition rather than seeking out new routes and fighting for better future in the law.

Lastly, my confidence in the face of adversity. Many people fail to launch a business or experience any growth because of their own insecurities. What they don’t realize is that they can use those insecurities to build confidence! Much like courage is not the absence of fear but the mastery of it, so too confidence is not the absence of insecurities but the mastery of them. Knowing your insecurities and the root cause shows a person’s ability to dig deep into self-discovery, to recognize what their insecurities and what they mean about who they are, and to use that anxiety as a motivator to build confidence. Growing up, not only was I the “new girl” but I was also curvy at a young age. The first step to building my confidence to make friends and accept myself was first recognizing the insecurities. To this day, I still have insecurities creep in, like many women who experience imposter syndrome. Most recently, my body confidence issue creeped back in due to the pandemic and weight gain. I stopped showing up, on social media and for myself, because I felt insecure about how I looked. Then, once I realized the root of my insecurities, I knew what I had to do. I needed to start showing up BIG and do something that pushed me out of my comfort zone and dealt directly with my insecurities. So, I posted a video of me, in a bathing suit, dancing in a bubble bath practicing self-care at the Aloft Delray Beach. I was TERRIFIED to post the video. And as soon as I heard the insecurities in my head pop up, I knew it was exactly what I needed to do. Once I posted it, it became one of my highest engaging posts ever, and I had hundreds of people commenting and messaging me that they wish they had MY confidence. Well, the truth is, you can! Whatever insecurities you hear in your mind, use them. They’ll direct you to the exact path to build your own confidence, because confidence is not the absence of insecurities but the mastery of them.

Do you think you have had luck in your success? Can you explain what you mean?

“I’m a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work the more I have of it.” This quote, often attributed to Thomas Jefferson, captures my belief on luck. Although there may be times where something feels like a series of unfortunate events that are out of our control, I truly believe that we can often manifest our own luck through consistency, resilience, and a positive mental attitude (PMA is what we call it in my family!). I have it on my mirror as my own personal mantra, and by shifting our mindset, we are able to shift our perspective and often achieve better outcomes.

Do you think where you went to school has any bearing on your success? How important is it for a lawyer to go to a top-tier school?

In my experience, once you’re outside the sphere of Ivy League schools, relationships matter more than the school itself. I would give a lot of thought to your end goals. Do you want to go into international law? Then choose a well-reviewed school in cities with international trade, like New York, Miami, and LA. Even if you go to a mid-tier school, you’ll be able to take advantage of three years of developing local relationships and internship programs that other students in different cities won’t have access to or won’t be able to take advantage of from where they live. I recommend choosing the school based upon access to opportunities that align with your long-term goals and the reputation of their programs in the areas of law I was interested in pursuing.

Based on the lessons you have learned from your experience, if you could go back in time and speak to your twenty-year-old self, what would you say? Would you do anything differently?

I would let myself know that your hard work is going to pay off. Your path to success won’t be linear, but it will be full of surprises. Stay confident in your abilities and go with your gut.

This is not easy work. What is your primary motivation and drive behind the work that you do?

My main drive is to help entrepreneurs (and especially women) find the confidence they need to build and run successful businesses. I know what it’s like to feel insecure and question myself. Having an attorney or business consultant on your side can help guide you and reinforce the path ahead. There’s an old African proverb that says if you want to go far, go alone, but if you want to go fast, go together. Well, I say, if you want to go fast AND far, invest in yourself and a team of experts!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My most interesting projects actually have nothing to do with being a lawyer! Even before the onset of an invisible disease that would wreak havoc on our society, global economy, and the health and safety of everyone, an invisible glass ceiling has hung above the heads of most women throughout their professional careers. While things were unequal before for women, the pandemic only made things worse. America’s first female recession set women back over a decade in economic advancement, and as such, in May of 2020, I launched Women for Success, a non-profit with a mission to bring professional and entrepreneurial women together to combat this wave of unemployment and lift each other up when we were feeling pushed down the most.

A research survey from Gusto found that approximately 40 percent of female entrepreneurs launched their businesses as a direct result of the pandemic, with the U.S. Census Bureau receiving more than 1.5 million new business applications as of mid-December 2020. A rise in female founders is good for women — and for society — as women are more likely than men to establish a business that doubles as a social venture. But the odds can be stacked against a new business, and especially women. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data, approximately 20 percent of small businesses fail within the first year. By the end of the second year, 30 percent of businesses will have failed. By the end of the fifth year, about half will have failed. And by the end of the decade, only 30 percent of businesses will remain — a 70 percent failure rate. To make matters worse, women-led startups received just 2.3% of VC Funding in 2020 (and just 2.8% in 2019).

We’ve all likely heard the saying, “When it rains it pours.” There are days that it can feel like there is no light at the end of the tunnel female entrepreneurs and women in business; however as Madeleine Albright famously said, “It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent.”

To try to minimize the impact of the statistics facing small businesses (outlined above) and magnify the impact of directly supporting female entrepreneurs who have had to pivot during the pandemic as a result of job loss or another drastic event, we at Women for Success have launched a crowdfunding venture. Once complete, 20 women in Florida — one of the states hit hardest by Covid-19 — who formalized a business venture during the pandemic will be selected to be part of the inaugural “Business Showers” event in Miami this December. While “winners” will be showered with a business start-up toolkit complete with a tablet, laptop, smartphone, office supplies, important subscriptions, memberships, e-courses, business training, and mentorship opportunities, it doesn’t stop at the end of the event! Shower’ees will be part of a year-long incubator program meeting monthly throughout 2022 to provide them with education, accountability, and motivation to help them reach their goals.

Personally having experienced friends and family not celebrating (or in some cases acknowledging) the launch of my law firm five years ago, I wanted to empower women who have started businesses during this unprecedented time, just like we do with bridal showers and baby showers. Prior to the formal launch of the crowdfunding campaign in late September, Women for Success had raised over five percent of the goal of the non-profit of 60,000 dollars to cover the shower gift of a laptop with full Microsoft Suite, one tablet, one-year subscriptions to accounting and customer relationship management tools, Work-From-Home (WFH) necessities such as pens, notebooks, business planner, e-courses, mindset/motivation tools and resources (valued at over 3,000 dollars each).

If you’d like to donate to the Women for Success fundraising campaign, be a sponsor, or be an in-kind donor for space, refreshments, and more, kindly visit: https://ifundwomen.com/projects/wfs-business-showers-women-owned-businesses

Where do you go from here? Where do you aim to be in the next chapter of your career?

For my next chapter, I’m focusing on legacy building. Whether it’s as a business attorney, Networking Maverick, Confidence Queen, or non-profit founder, I’m helping 100,000 women build and protect their legacies by launching and growing purpose-driven businesses that profit.

Without sharing anything confidential, can you please share your most successful “war story”? Can you share the funniest?

My most successful “war story” is actually my funniest as well. I was tasked with prepping and defending a client on a motion for summary judgment shortly after being sworn in as an attorney. Opposing counsel was an older, male attorney that completely underestimated me. I came in over-prepared and confident in my strategy (although I was definitely nervous!). I ended up crushing my argument, and I felt like I was GLOWING with joy … but when I went to shake hands with opposing counsel, he patted my butt instead and said, “Well, can’t win them all, pretty lady.” At the time, I immediately felt paralyzed with shock, and my heart dropped to my stomach. I walked out in a daze. I didn’t have my voice then, but now I’ve gotten the last laugh by giving hundreds and thousands of women their own voice!

Ok, fantastic. Let’s now shift to discussing some advice for aspiring lawyers. Do you work remotely? Onsite? Or Hybrid? What do you think will be the future of how law offices operate? What do you prefer? Can you please explain what you mean?

Hybrid is definitely the future! Even the Big Law firms I know are allowing their teams to work remotely part-time (even after reopening offices). Especially for smaller, boutique law firms, the key to long-term, sustainable growth is dependent on flexibility and low-overhead. I believe the law firms that are able to pivot and leverage technology will have the edge over the slower-to-adapt firms. Almost all my clients prefer having consultations online, and this actually allows me to be more efficient with my scheduling and assist more clients.

How has the legal world changed since COVID? How do you think it might change in the near future? Can you explain what you mean?

I think the pandemic has allowed the practice of law to make leaps forward on the tech side. We now have more accessibility to courts and clients as long as we have a strong Wi-Fi signal (just remember to turn off those cat filters!). In the future, I believe more solo and small law firms will be competing with the bigger firms at a level that they never saw coming.

We often hear about the importance of networking and getting referrals. Is this still true today? Has the nature of networking changed or has its importance changed? Can you explain what you mean?

Your network is your net-worth! I cannot emphasize this enough. You are the sum of the top closest people in your inner circle, and due to the pandemic, people are going to be even more selective on who they invest their time in (time is the most valuable asset). 80% of professionals, when surveyed, believe that career success can be elevated through professional networking. Building real relationships and having a givers-gain mentality will also set you apart from the crowd. People often say, “Always Be Closing;” well, I say, “Always Be Connecting!” But in this increasingly digital age, don’t forget to get out from behind the screen.

On average, every dollar invested in business travel by a company generates 12.50 dollars based on key networking statistics. Based on this, it’s easy to see why some businesses spend so much on international travel — meeting face-to-face means building better work relationships. A study completed by Oxford showed that holding in-person meetings helps improve sales conversions. In fact, according to meeting statistics, as many as 40% of prospects become customers, compared to just 16% when there wasn’t an in-person meeting. Take those online connections and foster them IRL!

Based on your experience, how can attorneys effectively leverage social media to build their practice?

Find where your target market lurks online and give, give, give on that social media platform. Giving not only builds authority but it also creates trust and keeps you top of mind. The reason big companies invest billions on influencers is because they know relationships online do matter. Take advantage of your unique voice and show-up for your audience online (but don’t forget to follow your local bar rules and always give that legal disclaimer to CYA).

Excellent. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law?” Please share a story or an example for each.

1.) Find Your Purpose in Law. So many students I talk to have cited money and security as the reasons they are choosing a legal career. The legal path is long and arduous (and anything but secure!), but if you are purpose driven in your career path, you can overcome any challenge you face. When I started out, I initially felt doubt that I’d chosen the right path. I looked into the Japanese teachings called Ikigai, a practice that helps you identify your passions, values, gifts, and possibilities to determine a path to living a purpose filled and happy life. I recommend going through the Ikigai steps to identify what area of law and types of work would most align with your purpose that also will provide profit.

2.) Invest in Yourself and Mentors! Often, people think only entrepreneurs and business owners need help and coaching. Mentorship is a key element of success for young professionals, but many don’t know where to start. There is a large variety of coaches, courses, and podcasts out there providing advice and guidance (both paid and unpaid). Take advantage of the available unpaid options, but don’t forget to invest in relationships and resources as well.

3.) HOPE — Help One Person Everyday. Although I don’t know who said this originally, I try to live this daily. No matter how bad of a day you’re having, you’ll always feel better when you help someone else in your community. Don’t forget to give back and be open to helping those around you. I always say that women should lift as we climb and that you can’t claim your own crown unless you help a Queen claim hers. I am living in my purpose each time I give back, and by remembering to help at least one person each day, hopefully, we can be the change that we want to see in this world.

4.) A.B.C. — Always Be Connecting! As I mentioned earlier, your network is your net-worth, but don’t buy into the “fake it ’til you make it” attitude. Inauthentic takers can only hide their true colors so long, and the fakers, taking on more expenses just to “look” successful, often dig themselves into debt and unfulfilling lifestyles. Whether you’re working in a firm or launching your own practice, being authentic and confident in yourself will take you farther than the “fakers” and “takers.” The whole reason why we were able to launch a six-figure law firm our first year was a direct result of the relationships I invested in (during law school and while practicing). Make sure you’re focusing on building relationships rather than sources of referrals, and usually referrals end up coming naturally!

5.) Stay Confident and Keep the PMA — Positive Mental Attitude. This is something my mom instilled in us growing up. Your perception shapes your reality, and I’m a firm believer in mind over matter. Often, we allow ourselves to give into negative self-talk or self-doubt, which can lead to a downward spiral in our confidence and careers. Now, I’m not saying to ignore your feelings and pretend everything is ok all the time (that’s toxic, too!). But what I am suggesting is, as lawyers, to remind yourself of all the evidence of your awesomeness when things start to feel a bit gloomy. You are the judge and jury of your mindset, so why would you present yourself a losing case? YOU are a badass, and there should be no evidence to the contrary in your courtroom. I even post little “PMA” reminders on my mirrors so that it’s the first thing I think of when I wake up and the last thing I see before bed. Remember, confidence is not the absence of insecurities, but rather, the mastery of them. If you’re still having trouble allowing the most confident version of yourself to shine, then I recommend picking up The Alter Ego Effect™ by Todd Herman. I read this when I launched my law firm, and it completely changed how I show up, whether that’s in court, online, or at an event. Eventually, with daily mindfulness and an alter-ego practice, you can rewire your brain to be more confident, resilient, and positive, even in the face of insecurities and adversity. YOU GOT THIS, PMA!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Ever since I started this journey, I’ve looked up to so many leaders and trailblazers. Not to emulate them but to learn from them. For me, the person I’d love to learn from the most is Marie Forleo. She has inspired me and so many other female entrepreneurs in so many ways. Through her online courses and MarieTV, she provides women and entrepreneurs with strategies and inspiration for reaching their dreams, no matter how crazy. She says that everything is “figureoutable” and that really resonates with me, and it’s a big part of what my community is about. I believe just talking with her over breakfast or lunch could help me grow by giving me feedback on how I can better serve my community, grow my channels, and create value to help other women build their legacy!

