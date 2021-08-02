Lauren Manaker: “Get 8 hours of sleep every night”

Get 8 hours of sleep every night. It may sound funny that a top recommendation to attain a healthy weight has nothing to do with diet or exercise. But not getting enough quality sleep has been linked to increased body weight in certain populations. Prioritizing quality sleep is a top tip when focusing on weight management.

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lauren Manaker.

Lauren Manaker is an award-winning registered dietitian, book author, freelance writer, and entrepreneur. In her 20 years in practice, she has worked with people across the lifespan and in various settings. She has been featured in numerous outlets, including US News and World Report, CNN.com, Southern Living, Reader’s Digest, Daily Mail and more. She is currently a nutrition advisor for Zhou Nutrition.

Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Canada and raised in sunny South Florida. I was always a sun worshipper and a beach lover — two things that still hold true today.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Most of my family is in the medical field, so it was a natural path for me. When I was in college, I realized how what we put in our bodies can have a profound impact on our health. My focus was never to help people attain the “perfect beach body.” Rather, I found it appealing to help people get off a ventilator or support their kidney health if they depend on dialysis simply through appropriate nutrition interventions.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My family has always been supportive of my career — — something I am very fortunate to have. To this day, they support my small business as much as they can (mostly by watching my daughter so I can work).

I was also fortunate to spend part of my career with Nestle’s Maternal and Infant Nutrition division. The VP of Medical Sales, Denise Willson, was unbelievable supportive of elevating women in the workplace. She was a true leader, supporter, and role model. She gave me a chance to work in the corporate world with zero prior experience and helped me grow as a professional in ways that I never thought I would be able to do. It was my first time working under a strong and successful woman, and I learned that you can be successful and kind at the same time.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Hard work doesn’t guarantee anything, but without it, you don’t stand a chance. Nothing is guaranteed in life, but sitting at home and not even trying will certainly result in nothing.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently working on pregnancy and fertility-focused projects — — two areas that need more evidence-based support.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I have worked in a myriad of settings with a variety of clients. And I have had extensive experience breaking down scientific information — allowing me to help people tell what information is valid and which is not worth considering.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

A healthy body weight can vary from person to person and is one that supports your overall health. The terms “obese” and “underweight” aren’t always an accurate measurement of a healthy weight. Rather, a person’s overall health should be evaluated.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

The right weight for one person may not be the right weight for another person. Ultimately, a person should lean on their personal health care provider for this kind of guidance.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Carrying too much weight on your body can put too much stress on your organs, and can lead to some unsavory side-effects, including heart health challenges, fertility challenges, and even an increased risk of premature death. Being underweight comes with its own risks too — and most are linked to underfeeding your body.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Attaining a healthy body weight means that you are carrying the right amount of weight to support your overall health. With that, you are likely achieving the right balance of nutrients to fuel your body with what it needs — — no more and no less.

Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Get 8 hours of sleep every night. It may sound funny that a top recommendation to attain a healthy weight has nothing to do with diet or exercise. But not getting enough quality sleep has been linked to increased body weight in certain populations. Prioritizing quality sleep is a top tip when focusing on weight management.

Supplement your diet with the right things to give your body a boost. Including a supplement like Zhou Green Tea Extract can help support weight management goals in a natural way.

Include physical activity in your lifestyle every day. Something as simple as a stroll around the block can help you manage your weight. If you have a sedentary job or find yourself sitting a lot, get up and get moving!

Pay attention to why you are snacking. Are you really hungry, or are you bored or lonely? Try and figure out if you are eating for nourishment. And if you are not, find a better alternative than noshing on that bag of chips.

Don’t deprive yourself 100%. Of course, eating a sleeve of cookies is not the best choice for your health. But committing to never eating your favorite foods ever again is not sustainable and can lead to binging down the line. Allow yourself to have your favorite treats occasionally so you don’t feel like you are giving up way too much.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Fad diets are often effective but not sustainable. When choosing your method of weight loss, don’t do anything that completely eliminates food groups. Instead, finding ways to gradually lose weight without giving up certain foods is key.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Some people take an all or nothing approach, which is not sustainable. They jump into a super-restrictive diet, and after time, find that they can’t stick to the guidelines and fall into their old habits rather quickly. If a diet sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives?

The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

We need to take a little bit of time to pre-plan. Yes, grabbing a croissant at the coffee shop is more convenient than fixing a yogurt and berry parfait at home, but the former is less ideal than the latter. Planning out meals and taking time to do things like wash berries, chop veggies, and actually grocery shop are all things that people can do to put theory into practice.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

You still need to live your life — a slice of birthday cake or a scoop of ice cream won’t derail your goals — — and is good for the soul, too!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I am always excited to learn from fellow entrepreneurs, so anybody who has a story to tell is welcome at my dinner table!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I manage a social media page @LaurenLovesNutrition

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.