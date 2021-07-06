Lauren Lefkowitz: “Make the decision to make coaching your business”

Make the decision to make coaching your business, not just your hobby. I know that sounds simple, but so many people treat their own businesses as hobbies while they work for someone else. I worked in human resources for 20 years, and for more than 15 years, I had hobby side-gigs in small business consulting, resume writing, job search and interview training, and coaching. I made almost no money, did a lot of favors, and had absolutely no intentions around expanding, even though coaching, in particular, was a super marketable (and lucrative) skill. When I actually made the decision to treat my hobby as a business, suddenly, new clients came my way, and I began to see the potential form for this to be a full time business.

Lauren is a Career and Mindset Coach for professionals who want more from life than work, sleep, work again. With 20 years of human resources management experience, Lauren turned a side-gig in coaching into a full time business. Lauren’s work focuses on partnering with individuals, small groups and small businesses to support professionals who want to find joy, excitement, challenge and balance in their careers…and still have a personal life to love.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I had been a Human Resources (HR) professional by trade and had always side-gigged in various aspects of career coaching, job search training, small business HR consulting, etc. HR has a side to it that often makes it a really reactive job, with fixing problems and managing risk at the forefront, and I always felt like I was sneaking in proactive work, like coaching, leadership training, and career development, whenever I could squeeze it in. The proactive side of HR was always my favorite aspect of the job, but I so rarely had time for it.

A couple of years ago, I had a freak accident while chasing a Roomba vacuum across my living room. I slid in my socks on the wood floor, launched into the air and landed hard, breaking both of my shoulders. For several months, I was totally incapacitated, living in a hospital, then rehab facilities, and then receiving home health care until I could return to work. Being unable to move my arms from the elbows up, I quickly earned the name ‘t-rex arms’ and blogged my way through my injury one thumb at a time (https://trexarms.home.blog).

I had a lot of time to think about making change during that period and the seed was planted to expand on doing the work I loved: coaching! Instead, I went back to a workplace that had been very kind and generous with leave and support, and doubled down on my contributions, working upwards of 80–100 hours per week.

And then it finally hit me. My life didn’t have to just go back to the old version of ‘normal’. Breaking my shoulders had broken a pattern that I had returned to, but I suddenly saw that it didn’t have to be that way. I hired a coach for myself, really took the time to explore who I wanted to be, how I wanted to show up to my life, and what I wanted to change in order to make that happen.

Initially, I thought I would keep coaching as a side-gig for the long term, but as I allowed myself to see the possibilities of what could be, I also allowed myself to dream about formally launching my coaching business as a full-time venture. With a lot of work on me, a mindset coach and a business coach, my dream has become reality and Lauren Lefkowitz is a thriving, full-time, extremely rewarding business!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

One of my greatest strengths has always been my resilience. I’m a can-do, count-me-in, I’ll-do-it, it’s-no-problem kind of person. I’ve worked through challenging work and personal situations, family emergencies, and a decade long chronic illness (in addition to the shoulder break), and I have always continued to push forward, be successful, and find the light at the end of the tunnel.

Another character trait that has helped me become successful is my ability to have a holistic view of situations — to really see all sides. I have an ability to look at what’s happening, assess short- and long-term impact so I can ask the right questions, help others think through their decisions, and offer questions in curiosity, consult or advise to help people move their projects, programs, and themselves forward. When I worked in the corporate world, I was asked to take on every interim department head role when there was turnover because my boss always knew that whatever the job, I would have the ability to step in, learn quickly, connect with the team, ask the right questions, and lead the department to success.

And finally, I have an absolutely belief that life can be better than what we feel stuck in, and that we all have choices. We have the choice to look at life and circumstance through different lenses, take our moment to react, and then take deliberate steps, in small, digestible pieces, to find our way to success, contentment, joy, fun…whatever the end goal may be. This is the crux of what I work with my clients on. Together, we look at where they are, who they dream of being, and what is getting in the way. And then, keeping the dream in mind, we work toward chipping away at those barriers.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Before I learned to really invest in habits, I was a terrible boundary setter. What I needed, or wanted, always came second to serving others. When I finally decided to pay more attention to myself, to learn what serves me and keeps me going strong, I learned that having habits that are focused on serving me first make it so I can serve others better. Using the analogy of putting my own oxygen mask on before I helped others with their masks was a great visual for me.

One of the habits I’ve created is meditation. Five-years-ago-Lauren would have laughed at this because I wouldn’t have had the patience to sit with myself for such a long time. I would have opened one eye every 30 seconds to see how long I had been meditating. I started slowly, with five minute guided meditations, and I’ve progressed to meditating several times a week for up to 30 minutes at a time. For me, it worked because I eased myself into it, started small, saw reward, and wanted more.

Meditating gets me ready for the day, resets anything I’ve been carrying with me, and helps me fall asleep at night. I especially love gratitude oriented meditations; such a great way to be guided into focusing on something positive that doesn’t feel forced.

Another habit I formed was curating my calendar. In the past, I was almost boundary less with my schedule. If I was needed, I was there (can you say ‘people-pleaser’?), and my days were sometimes fifteen hours long in order to get all of my work done after a full day of back-to-back meetings. While I still sometimes slip (even recovering perfectionists like me still do), I am much quicker to recognize the feeling of drowning in my calendar and I’m also quicker to move the things I can or simply commit to planning better for the next week.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

We all have choices. Allowing our lives to happen to us, instead of taking the reins and creating our lives the way we want them to be, is a choice. It may not feel like a choice; it may feel like life is just happening to us, but if we look deep down, we realize we are choosing not to make changes or form new habits. Forming good habits means making choices that serve you so that you can be better for yourself, your job, your family and friends.

Before I took control of my schedule, I felt like I never had time to read just for the sake of reading. I was a person who woke up to the alarm on my phone and immediately checked my work email, responding to low stakes emails as I was getting out of bed. To change that, I made a commitment to myself that I wouldn’t touch my phone for the first 15 minutes of the day and instead, would start my day with a book. It was such a refreshing start to the day and when I did check my email, my brain was more relaxed and I didn’t feel as compelled to respond to email so early in the morning.

In another area, I had finally decided to begin limiting what I said ‘yes’ to at work. I was taking on too much, for too long, and I wanted to start setting appropriate boundaries. But I had training everyone around me to ask me to help with anything and everything. It’s very hard to go from being the person who does everything to being the person who says no to everything and it felt like it would be jarring to make a 180 turnaround to the way I served my company. So I created a game in my head that I called: My Responsibility/Not My Responsibility. I set an intention to pause before my typical yes-I’ll-do-it response to think: Is this mine or not mine? If it truly was mine, on I would go. But if it wasn’t, then I got to decide how to say no, and whether to redirect the person asking to the correct resource, advise them about how to do it themselves or directly (but kindly) say no.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Start with one step. I know that sounds simple, but it’s not always easy. So many of us think of a habit we want to form, but getting from where we are to where we want to be is so far away, it’s not even in view. The ideal habit is so far away from where we are that we never even start. When I talk to my clients about changing habits, I ask, “What is the first step?” So often, they jump right to step five, and I continue to ask, “What’s before that?” until we find the first step together.

The same rule applies to bad habits, but we get so wrapped up in criticizing ourselves for the bad habit that we talk in the framework of stopping something. I like to ask, “What’s the opposite of stopping this bad habit?” and then working together to create the good habits that will support eliminating the bad habits.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My current favorite is, “There is only this moment. And this moment. And this one.” People like me (including me) fill our heads with, “What’s on our calendar? What’s coming up next? What’s after that?” that it’s challenging to stay in the moment. The moments are amazing — the moments are where we share joy, laughter, grief, love. And if we’re always jumping ahead (or reflecting back) we miss the most beautiful moments. This quote, which I can’t attribute to anyone in particular, but which lives in many guided meditations, becomes my mantra when my day or week starts to invade my moments.

My all time favorite quote is one my grandmother used to say, “If you don’t use your head, you use your feet.” It’s such a simple way to say, “Think before you act,” and I think of it every time I move on impulse when I could have planned ahead.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’ve just transitioned out of my corporate life and I’m developing all kinds of tools to support busy career professionals who want to find new and better ways to take control of their lives. Shortly, I will be launching a free weekly Zoom call for professionals to pop in for advice and spot-coaching to kickstart their thought processes — I call it the “Relaunch Your Career” Hour. I hope to provide a safe space for people to come and talk about what they feel they are up against in making change, offer the opportunity to talk through what is keeping them from moving forward, and help them think about what will serve them so that they can start moving themselves toward their goals.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Make the decision to make coaching your business, not just your hobby.

I know that sounds simple, but so many people treat their own businesses as hobbies while they work for someone else. I worked in human resources for 20 years, and for more than 15 years, I had hobby side-gigs in small business consulting, resume writing, job search and interview training, and coaching. I made almost no money, did a lot of favors, and had absolutely no intentions around expanding, even though coaching, in particular, was a super marketable (and lucrative) skill. When I actually made the decision to treat my hobby as a business, suddenly, new clients came my way, and I began to see the potential form for this to be a full time business.

2. Coaches need coaches.

This is the get-through-your-own-stuff step. Let me be clear here. You do not have to be perfect to be a coach. In fact, your imperfections will make you more real for your clients and help them open up to you — no one feels comfortable talking to someone who has everything all together. Coaching is a confronting business, though, and if you’re stuck in the mud of your own stuff, you won’t be as impactful for your clients. When I decided to become a coach, I spoke to a coach about the field and realized during that conversation that I needed a coach before I could be my best self for my clients.

3. Hire help.

I’m not telling you to create a company with a bunch of employees. Hold your horses there, friend. You may have just made the decision to even BE a business. You may also be like me — I sometimes have that toddler mentality of, “I can do it MYSELF.” And you can. But doing it yourself also means being very, very alone and spending many more hours than you need to learning things that someone else knows more about. Want to do your own website? Cool. Are you creative and techy? I am and I did my own website. But you know what I don’t do on my own? Accounting. I can barely count all ten — wait, is it ten? Yeah, ten — of my fingers without double checking. I want that work off my plate and in the hands of an expert.

4. Invest in learning.

I am constantly in training, reading books, and reaching out to learn from people who know more than me about where I want to go. I hired a business strategist to help me build the foundation of my coaching business — she knows how to launch a business, all of the bits and pieces and tips and tricks. Could I have learned what she knows and done it all myself? Honestly, probably not. But if I did, it would take me years to learn what she taught me in a few short months.

5. Be very clear on who you are coaching.

Think about who your clients are, what your services are, and how you want to serve. Do you want to provide a combination of coaching and consulting? Just coaching? Do you want to work with individuals, groups, or do workshops? Is there legacy work you’ve done in the past that you don’t want to take on anymore? Be able to tell people in a short paragraph and also in just one sentence what you do and who you serve. My short paragraph? I partner with clients who are in the middle of their careers and wake up every day thinking, “Is this it? Do I just work every day until I die? Do I even like my career?” I offer support to my clients in asking questions and raising choices to facilitate shifting their mindset, looking at new perspectives and helping them answer the question of not just what, but who they want to be when they grow up. And my one sentence offering? I support mid-career professionals who want more from life than work, sleep, repeat.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistake I see is in coaches who have an initial burst of excitement and then allow self-doubt to take over. So many talented coaches take a running start, encounter fear around money or authority or expertise and they just…stop. This is why being a good coach requires having a good coach — if I had never shared my financial scarcity concerns with my coach, I’d be sitting in someone else’s office, collecting a paycheck from a company, wishing I had had the guts to do this. It’s key to confront your deepest fears about your own ability to succeed so that you don’t get in your own way.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Have your ducks in a row — have a contract, payment method, appointment system, and any other paperwork and processes in order. Nothing will feel messier to a client than you hemming and hawing over how they can give you their money!

Be present with your client. Whether on the phone, video or in person, your client is literally handing you money for your attention and expertise. Don’t cook dinner, doodle on paper, answer another call, or fall asleep on your client. They are feeling vulnerable, sharing things with you that they don’t share with anyone else, and counting on you to be fully invested in them.

Set expectations and ground rules up front.

Pre-answer questions about payment, appointments and cancellations, accountability, goal setting, rules on alcohol and drug consumption or influence during a coaching call. Make sure your clients know your availability, boundaries, and what they can count on from you.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

My business is mostly based on referrals and inbound clients who find me on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/llefkowitz). Sales and marketing were among my biggest fears when I launched my business. This was alright when coaching was a hobby, but once it became a business, I had to learn what my sales style would be. I am not a how-can-I-get-you-into-a-car-today kind of sales person. I look at coaching as a true partnership between the client and me, and an investment for the clients in themselves and their own development and transformation. If coaching isn’t right for them, or I’m not the right coach for them, I will offer them other resources and ideas. I truly want what is right for my clients and there are so many people in the space I coach in that I have faith the right clients will find their way to me. Don’t get me wrong, I put a lot of effort into my activity on LinkedIn, and I’m starting to develop other social media engagement on other platforms. My goal is to provide an opening for potential clients to see who and how I am, so they can determine whether working together makes sense for them.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Create a schedule, and stick to it most of the time. If you’re making a trade off to do something on a day you don’t normally work, take a different day off. Sometimes, I literally put my laptop in a drawer to draw a line and make it so that work is not in my space.

Schedule in your hobbies and wellness activities. I have meditation in the morning on my calendar — if it wasn’t there, I don’t think I’d ever take the time to do it. Don’t have hobbies yet? Make a list of things you’d like to try. I started learning Spanish on Duolingo this year and I love it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love for the entire world to understand that they have choices. Staying in jobs we don’t like is a choice. What career we have, what hobbies we do or don’t have, who we spend time with, what lens we look through to make decisions, participate in our lives and look toward our futures. These are all choices. And going through the daily grind and not changing anything along the way? That’s a choice, too. You can choose to spin on the same hamster wheel, day after day, year after year, or you can choose to make choices in your life, take control, and build and customize your future.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Wowza! What a wish — I love everything about Brene Brown. She is smart and funny, vulnerable and real, and just so HUMAN.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I am super active on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/llefkowitz. I’m also on Instagram @relaunchyourcareer and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/laurenlefkowitzcoaching. My website is https://www.laurenlefkowitzcoach.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!