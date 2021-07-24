Lauren Ernst Of Maker + Merchant: “Get more sleep”

Get more sleep. Our bodies do most of their repair work when we are sleeping. When we lack sleep, our immune system becomes significantly stressed. Getting 8 hours of sleep per night can make significant changes in our immune health and emotional health. I used to have a variable schedule with sleep and since creating a routine (bed by 10:30, wake around 6:30) I have experienced much less restlessness and anxiety. I notice it immediately when I am off schedule too, for example when I’m traveling — I am more anxious, less grounded and my routine is out of whack.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lauren Ernst.

Lauren is the founder, formulator, and clinical herbalist behind Maker + Merchant. After several years in corporate America, Lauren left the structure of corporate life to pursue her herbalism practice and business full time. Maker + Merchant is a proudly certified organic, cruelty-free and fair trade company that (re)launched in late 2020.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I started my career as a makeup artist right out of college, working for brands like Benefit and Smashbox as well as doing freelance artistry for weddings. After working in the industry for several years, I decided to join the corporate world to get a bit more “business” experience. I always knew I wanted to follow my entrepreneurial tendencies but felt I would be well-served to work in a more structured workplace prior to making that jump.

What was supposed to be a couple of years in corporate America accidentally turned into 7 years in the tech industry. I was extremely fortunate to work for one of the fastest growing and innovative companies, but I became really restless with the lack of creative expression and culture of endless meetings.

Simultaneously as my stress levels rose, I looked to ancient, natural ways of treating my mind and body. I began making my own skincare products, like oil blends, balms, and natural soaps. I began my studies in herbalism, formulating teas, tinctures, and essences to support my health. I really went down deep into the world of plant-based healing, taking classes on herbalism, Ayurveda, and organic skincare formulation any time I could.

Eventually, friends and family began asking me about what ailed them and which remedies could help. I realized I had an opportunity to really help people, especially people with skin conditions, through radically simple rituals that could improve their lives. Maker + Merchant was built on this concept of simple rituals with great results- we focus on simple, certified organic, and skin supportive ingredients for healthy skin.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I feel like I’ve had a bit of a nine lives career so far (makeup artist, freelancer, tech sales, entrepreneur + founder). Because of my varied experiences I can say there has been a great opportunity for growth, learning, and meeting people from so many different backgrounds. If you would have told me as I was freelancing at weddings that I would spend 7 years climbing the ladder in corporate america in sales and project management, I would have found that really hard to believe. My takeaway from this experience is: everything is figure out-able. Even if you don’t see how it is possible when you first start out. Growth happens outside of our comfort zone. Life is about living new experiences and facing new challenges. Let yourself be surprised by your own grit and resourcefulness.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I originally started Maker + Merchant, I didn’t have a very clear vision of where I was going to take the company. It has become a lot clearer since I quit my corporate career and I have the space to be creative and think about how I want to architect my life moving forward- and what role the company plays in that. I definitely would make different decisions looking back, but at the same time, it has all been a part of the learning process. Sometimes you need to know what you don’t want/ what doesn’t serve you in order to figure out the path forward.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have a strong group of other women business owners that have helped with Maker and Merchant- everything from my branding to web design to marketing assistance. And of course, those people in my network and friends that have provided such valuable feedback along the way. Those that have been there when I “just have a quick thing to run by them”. I am so lucky to work with women who want to see other women succeed.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Through Maker + Merchant and my own herbalism practice, my goal is to empower people in their own healing. As consumers in 2021, we are bombarded with messages about what to fix or change about ourselves. The message that is constantly broadcast is that perfection is achievable through the next neatly packaged product. I field a lot of questions from people that are confused, have tried lots of different products with not a lot of success, and are looking for sustainable tools to impact their lives. One of my favorite things to do with customers and clients is to take them through an elimination diet of sorts with their own bathroom cabinet. Even before we add in any skin supportive ingredients from Maker + Merchant, we can make a real impact just from paring these extensive and harsh routines WAY back.

Through Maker + Merchant, we are proudly USDA certified organic and source a large majority of our products through US-based family owned farms. It is really important for us to know the growers and processors of our ingredients and not to claim “certified organic ingredients” but to actually pay into that system. There is a big difference between making an organic claim and actually proving to a federal agency that your supply chain is in fact certified organic. We continue to search for and partner with farms that are focused on regenerative agriculture as well.

We are also fair trade certified, with a portion of our sales directly impacting communities that we source ingredients from. We are leaping bunny cruelty free and we donate a portion of our sales to 1% for the Planet. For us, it comes down to the old saying “Leave it better than you found it,” and that’s something I ask myself on a daily basis. Are we leaving the earth better than we found it?

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Find out what your Ayervedic constitution is and support it accordingly. My life changed when I found out what my constitution was. A constitution is defined as your body’s basic tendencies, i.e. do you tend to be hot? Dry? Cold? Tense? In addition, which imbalances are you prone to because of these tendencies? I am a very cold + dry person, and when I found that out, I realized all these things I was doing in my daily life that were just exacerbating my cold and dry tendencies! No wonder I always felt crappy after drinking iced coffee — I was cooling down my digestion system even more while also drinking a diuretic. Once you find out your own constitution you can begin to see what kinds of foods, herbs, and self-care practices are best for supporting your own unique being- and when you know these things it is much easier to transcend the latest trends and instead focus on what works for you. Stick to a routine. When our body knows what to expect it functions better. I learned this early in my Ayurvedic studies and it was life changing for my mental health. Ayurveda has a concept called Dinacharya, which roughly translates to a daily routine. I also learned through Ayurveda that how we start our day will have a lasting impact throughout our whole day. This has been so true for me. If I start my day in a rush, I am rushing around all day. But if I stick to my morning Dinacharya, I am calm, I have time to complete everything, and I am far less impacted by the stressors of the day. This can translate to just a few things that you do everyday for yourself that are non-negotiables, for example, eating breakfast at the same time every day before leaving for work. Work with a trusted health professional. It took me a long time to find health professionals that I trusted. So many of us experience just a few minutes with a doctor paired with a new prescription for whatever ails us, but with no real understanding of how to address the root causes of our illness. Finding someone who empowers and educates while treating you is what you deserve! Get more sleep. Our bodies do most of their repair work when we are sleeping. When we lack sleep, our immune system becomes significantly stressed. Getting 8 hours of sleep per night can make significant changes in our immune health and emotional health. I used to have a variable schedule with sleep and since creating a routine (bed by 10:30, wake around 6:30) I have experienced much less restlessness and anxiety. I notice it immediately when I am off schedule too, for example when I’m traveling — I am more anxious, less grounded and my routine is out of whack.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Simplify your personal care routines. People have cabinets full of products with so many ingredients that have conflicting evidence of how they affect our bodies in the short and long term. I used to be one of those people as a former makeup artist so no shame! Since simplifying my routine, no longer using artificial fragrances, harsh peels, stripping cleansers (the list goes on) I have truly seen my skin health improve so much. And I hear it from my clients as well- they are people who have stopped buying every influencer-led trend on tik tok, pared back their routines, and searched for skin support- and have experienced massive healing both externally and mentally.

But this extends so much further than just skin health. Applying layers and layers of chemicals to our skin twice a day everyday is bound to have long lasting effects for both our personal AND planetary health.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

It doesn’t have to be perfect. I am a recovering perfectionist and that mindset has kept me small, especially in the early stages of my business. The truth is, people want to see the behind the scenes, they want to know the real you. People can’t root for you if they don’t know who you are. Get out there and get comfortable being vulnerable. The feedback and support you’ll receive is so much better than you can imagine. Success doesn’t happen overnight. Coming from the world of tech, I witnessed lots of venture capital, acquisitions, billion dollar valuations. Building a business from scratch is WAY different from the world I came from. But as my husband likes to remind me, hard wood grows slowly. Just another way of saying good things take time. You have valuable things to say. It is easy to get caught up in the wealth of information available to us daily, and think where can I add any value here? I have definitely had that mindset several times. Don’t let what everyone else is doing take away from the fact that you have value and you have great things to contribute. Find a community. Doing it all alone is overrated. In the early stages of my business, I was doing things totally alone, but everyone needs a community to share the high highs with as well as the low lows.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

How do I choose just one? All of these are well-represented in my life and through Maker + Merchant. All of these are so intertwined with one another.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Thank you for these fantastic insights!