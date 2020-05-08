Lauren Bosworth of Love Wellness: “Here Is How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times”

Mindfulness really allows you to calm yourself and feel grounded. Sometimes anxiety and stress can feel like they are overwhelming your life, but practicing mindfulness, even just for 5 minutes, allows you to feel much more physically calm and mentally.

As a part of my series about “How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lauren Bosworth.

Lauren Bosworth is the 33-year-old founder and CEO behind the leading female-first total body care company, Love Wellness. Bosworth has made a name for herself as an entrepreneur, using momentum from her decade-long career in television to shift her focus to creating and running a modern feminine care brand from the ground up. Love Wellness was born in 2016 after Bosworth began experiencing chronic health issues for over five years that she couldn’t fix with traditional drugstore offerings or prescriptions.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I went through a period of time where I was not well. I was someone who was constantly at the doctor, looking for some sort of answer to my different health problems. I had been suffering from anxiety and depression and nothing I was being prescribed worked. On top of that, every time I went to the drugstore looking for a said solution, I saw so few women’s personal care products that were natural and would actually work. It was at that moment that I saw a gap in the market where women needed access to affordable, naturally-derived personal care products because ultimately that is what healed me.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

When I started Love Wellness in 2016, the category for women’s personal care felt archaic. It was almost taboo to discuss and legacy brands made by men were the only ones that existed. It’s been really interesting to see that shift over the last 4 years from women not wanting to talk about their bodies, anxiety, and depression and there being a stigma around the topic to now women are much more open to having these discussions. I realized early on how important this category was to help women feel well and not ashamed of their bodies and it’s so exciting to see it become a part of everyday conversation and culture.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

At Love Wellness, we’ve really made culture a priority and have hired like-minded people who are all motivated around the same goal. Everyone works really hard and is type A, but also knows how to take a break. We’ve really instilled open communication, being supportive of one another, working hard, and having fun as part of our work culture. It honestly feels like everyone is a family!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Universe Has Your Back by Gabrielle Bernstein. It is all about manifestation and about overcoming fear. For someone who has struggled with anxiety, this book really has helped me to take comfort in discomfort.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

Mindfulness is being present in the moment you are in. Being present is an experience that is often overlooked and difficult to embrace with the number of things going on both internally and externally at any given moment. Being in a state of mindfulness is truly being completely aware and present at the moment you are in.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to spell this out. Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

Mindfulness really allows you to calm yourself and feel grounded. Sometimes anxiety and stress can feel like they are overwhelming your life, but practicing mindfulness, even just for 5 minutes, allows you to feel much more physically calm and mentally.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness and serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

Make friends with your anxiety. Understand it, realize it is there, and find comfort within the discomfort. I had someone give me this advice when I attended The Class by Taryn Toomey a few years ago and it was the first time I had found a piece of advice that resonated with me so deeply about anxiety.

Going off of the before point — move. Movement is a part of mindfulness and being present in moving can help to center you. Whether it’s yoga, walking, or taking a virtual workout class (for example, The Class by Taryn Toomey!), allow movement to become your full focus in those moments.

Meditation. Center yourself with breathing exercises and mantra repetition. When I was at the height of my anxiety I would meditate and repeat positive mantras aloud to ground myself. Positive thinking can be a real tool.

On that note, positive affirmations. Whether these positive affirmations are about the world, yourself, or others, they can really help you express gratitude and find light when things seem really tough.

Lastly, cooking. I went to culinary school so for me cooking is really therapeutic and something that requires a certain degree of focus, which can help distract from any sort of anxiety.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

1) Be understanding that anxiety manifests differently for everyone so your experience with anxiety might not always be the same as someone else’s

2) Ask the person you are supporting what helps them and what they need when they are struggling.

3) Listen, be a sounding board, and make sure the person you are supporting knows that you are there for them. Be sure to listen without judgment too.

4) Be encouraging and positive energy. Sometimes the littlest things can make the biggest difference when supporting someone.

5) Take care of yourself.

What are the best resources you would suggest for someone to learn how to be more mindful and serene in their everyday life?

Headspace is a great introduction to meditation and mindfulness! It’s an app for your phone and gives you an easy to follow introduction to the practice.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts” -Winston Churchill

This quote is really humbling and reminds me of the first business I started. I had created a party-in-a-box service that ultimately ended up failing, but it taught me so many life lessons and the importance of learning from every success and failure.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I aim to start begins with educating women about their bodies and empowering them to prioritize feeling good about feeling good. My passion is helping to educate women about their bodies and creating a safe space and community to do so.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

https://www.instagram.com/lobosworth/?hl=en

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuNR_3s4Wf1CflxomAcfJ6w

https://lovewellness.com/

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!