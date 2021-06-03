Lauren Blair: “Start developing business on day one”

Start developing business on day one. New lawyers tend to view themselves only as worker bees. But the business development seeds a new attorney plants today will likely grow into serious potential business in 5–10 years, as long as the relationships continue to be nurtured.

As a part of my series about “5 things I wish someone told me when I first became an attorney” I had the pleasure of interviewing Lauren Blair.

Lauren Blair has been practicing law for more than 25 years. She has practiced in Los Angeles, California, Morristown, New Jersey, and her hometown of Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology’s Chicago-Kent College of Law. Prior to law school, Lauren obtained a Bachelor of Arts in government from Cornell University. For the first 20 years of her practice, she worked in mid-size law firms specializing in commercial law, employment law, family law and litigation. In 2014, Lauren left law firm life and founded Lauren Blair Consulting (LBC), a Chicago-based employment law consulting firm providing legal advice, strategies and risk management for businesses and individuals on a wide range of employment matters.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law?

I’m a very loquacious person, so choosing a career where words are my tools of the trade made sense. I’m also a creative person and I view myself as a storyteller. I believe one of the keys to litigation is to understand what story you want to tell and how to tell it in the most persuasive way based on the evidence you have.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your law career?

One of the most memorable things that occurred in my law career happened the first time I went to court. I was a young Black female attorney and my opposing counsel was a white male who looked to be in his 60s. I had my marching orders from the partner at my firm, and I also understood the case, the facts, the argument and the relief I was seeking from the court.

It is common for lawyers to try to reach a conciliation on as many issues as possible before arguing before the court, so I approached my opposing counsel and proposed fair and reasonable terms for an agreed order. He politely, and very condescendingly, said to me: “Little lady, the judge will never give you what you’re asking for, so if you know what’s good for your client, you should take what I’m offering.”

That was a turning point. I could’ve succumbed to the imbalance of power between this domineering opponent and my inexperienced self, and demurred to his inference that I didn’t know what I was talking about. But, instead I looked him in the eye and confidently replied: “Well, I guess we’ll just have to ask the judge and see about that.” After presenting our arguments to the court, the judge granted me everything I asked for. From that experience, I learned that I would never let anyone else define me or my power.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

The most exciting project I’m working on now has nothing to do with the law. I’m working on writing a historical fiction novel.

What are some of the most interesting cases you have been involved in? Without sharing anything confidential can you share any stories?

At my last firm, where I practiced for about 15 years, I handled family law cases in addition to my other litigation work. I was amazed at the lengths people go to destroy the person they once loved when they are hurting and in pain from the breakdown of a marriage. I’ve seen people spend tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees fighting over who gets a 250 dollars vase. It was obvious to me that people who bring excessive acrimony into a divorce just aren’t willing to end the relationship. The divorce becomes the new relationship, and the adrenaline released from fighting replaces the endorphins they used to feel from being in love. In my opinion, good divorce lawyers are part therapists and help their clients move on as amicably as possible.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

The people in history who inspire me the most are the ones who overcame the odds against them. To survive through adversity so future generations can benefit from their struggle is amazing to me. A personal example would be my enslaved black ancestors and my impoverished Irish immigrant ancestors. Because they never gave up despite the cruel and harsh conditions that existed for them, I am here; a graduate of an Ivy league institution, a world-traveler fluent in several languages, a lawyer, a writer, and a product of black and white love.

What advice would you give to a young person considering a career in law?

I am definitely not one to paint a rosy picture of a law career. It is not for everyone. I would encourage anyone with an interest in the law to find some way to work in a law firm before investing significant time and money in law school. Experiencing that environment, even as a secretary or a mailroom clerk, will give invaluable insight not just to the burdensome workload but to the type of characteristics lawyers tend to have.

If you had the ability to make three reforms in our judicial/legal system, which three would you start with? Why?

There’s a saying that “the wheels of justice turn slowly.” The judicial system is slow, in part, due to procedures that can be exploited to harass and delay. Judges, lawyers and clients share equal responsibility to stop this.

Also, during my 25 years in the legal profession, I have noticed a precipitous decline in professional courtesy. Lawyers seem more acrimonious and apt to take things personally, rather than stay emotionally uninvolved for the benefit of their client. As a kid, one of my favorite cartoons was Ralph Wolf and Sam Sheepdog. Each day, before they punched their timecards to start work as adversaries, they were friendly and respectful to each other. They understood they were two professionals who each had a job to do without the need to vilify the other. I’d like to see more extension of cordiality between opposing counsel.

Finally, I’d like to see less litigation and more alternate dispute resolution. Alternate dispute resolution includes mediation. Not only is mediation often less expensive and quicker than litigation, but participants tend to be happier with the outcome because they were part of the ultimate resolution.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I believe in giving back. When I was a young lawyer, I volunteered with an organization called CLAIM, Chicago Legal Aid for Incarcerated Mothers. I would go into prison twice a month to talk with women about their parental legal rights and resources they could access to help them and the children they were separated from due to incarceration. These days, I engage in a variety of community volunteer activities that I can do with my family to help the environment, animals and people in need.

I know this is not an easy job. What drives you?

As a pragmatist, I want to say “coffee.” But, in all seriousness, what drives me is to find joy in everything I do and understand that if I’m not currently fulfilling my life’s purpose, I’m at least on the path to it. So, I try to enjoy the journey and be grateful for everything I encounter along the way.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Start developing business on day one.

New lawyers tend to view themselves only as worker bees. But the business development seeds a new attorney plants today will likely grow into serious potential business in 5–10 years, as long as the relationships continue to be nurtured.

2. Market yourself to partners.

When younger lawyers think about client development, they picture outside clients. In reality, an associate’s biggest client base is the partners at their firm who decide who gets what assignments.

3. Find a champion, not a mentor.

Mentors are great, but what you really need is a champion. A mentor is someone with experience who can tell you how they succeeded. A champion is someone in a power position who actively helps you succeed.

4. See your peers are potential clients.

Keep in close touch with law school classmates, fellow associates and even opposing counsel. These peers may end up working as in-house counsel and are a meaningful source of potential business, or at a minimum of potential referrals.

5. Blow your own horn.

Lawyers have to be good at advocating for their clients. The best way to show this skill to firm partners is to advocate for yourself, be it for plum assignments or better compensation. Humility may be valued in other professions, but not so much in the law. Those who toot their own horn are more likely to have others join in the chorus.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

At this point in my career, I’d have to say Scott Turow, a Chicago lawyer turned best-selling writer known for crime and suspense novels. After hearing his experience, wisdom and words of advice, I would shamelessly ask for the name and number of his publishing agent!