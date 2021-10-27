Lauren Blair: “GIG WORK ECONOMY IS ON THE RISE”

GIG WORK ECONOMY IS ON THE RISE. The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the work landscape in the US. Many American workers have shifted from traditional W-2 employees to freelancers. There are a whole host of reasons why many people are working as independent contractors. Some make the change in order to pursue other careers or for workhouse flexibility. Others have made the switch due to unemployment from shuttered or suffering businesses.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

Lauren Blair has been practicing law for more than 25 years. She has practiced in California, New Jersey, and her hometown of Chicago, Illinois. Prior to graduating from the Illinois Institute of Technology’s Chicago-Kent College of Law, Lauren obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Cornell University. For the first 20 years of her practice, she worked in mid-size law firms specializing in commercial law, employment law, family law, and litigation. In 2014, Lauren founded Lauren Blair Consulting (LBC), a Chicago-based consulting firm providing strategies and risk management on a wide range of employment matters. She is also a legal writer for https://www.insuranceproviders.com/.

I grew up in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago with its amazing parks, zoo and lakeshore. One of the most influential experiences in my life was transferred to a private boarding school my junior year of high school. I got to experience the best of both public and private education. I had a great public school education K through 10th grade, and firmly believe that with the right resources and equity policies, city public schools offer a richly diverse environment for students and teachers. I also loved my boarding school experience. Graduating from a prestigious private high school made me a more attractive candidate to colleges, plus I was used to living away from home.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

Employment trends usually move in cycles, but the COVID-19 pandemic has been the most significant disrupter for employers in recent years, and I expect the after-effects will be felt for a decade or longer. In addition to COVID, I expect election cycles will impact US employment because a lot of what companies do in terms of growth and hiring depends on the laws and policies being made on Capitol Hill. Finally, the explosion of gig work economy will cause major shifts for employers in how they hire their workers.

Whether it’s all, some of none of the above disruptions, employers have to be forwarding thinking. Companies need to make sure their operations, legal, and HR departments work in sync to develop and implement preparedness and contingency plans for the variety of disruptions that could impact your business. How would your company respond if a significant number of employees wanted to work from home? How do unemployment statistics affect your hiring? Should you be thinking about outsourcing certain job functions to independent contractors? If employers stay aware of employment trends, they’re better able to plan for the eventual disruption.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

I don’t view college as a means to only one end: getting a job. College is much more than that. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for young adults to learn and grow as a person, not just as a student, in a relatively safe environment. Even if you already know your passion or have your billion dollar idea, in college students learn independence and yet there’s space to make mistakes.

That said, everyone considering college should think about the financial impact of that education. There are great schools that cost less but don’t necessarily have the prestige of more expensive colleges. Be open to exploring small liberal arts colleges, state-funded schools and community colleges that offer value and a quality education. Don’t forget, there are also a spate of on-line universities to choose from that offer flexibility for student who are juggling work or other duties while getting a degree.

The good news is, with technology, there are a ton of resources like online college cost calculators, financial need assessments, and apps that match your college criteria with a price tag you can afford. So, in my view, if you can afford it, even if that means taking out small loans, the life experience gained in college would significantly help propel a successful career or business after graduation.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

Jobseekers should look for alternate employment opportunities and arrangements, like paid internships and freelance work.

I’m seeing a trend in internships and apprenticeships, particularly in the digital and tech industries. Companies are offering jobs that require three to six months of training before permanent employment is an option. Some internships are remote and others maintain an in-person work environment, but it gives both parties, the employer and the employee, a period of time to explore the employment relationship before committing to it, akin to a probationary period with training as the primary component.

Also, today, the boon of gig work economy provides so many opportunities for college graduates to find work that fits their talents and interests. More than ever, companies are working with independent contractors for design, marketing, IT, communications, event planning, accounting, and so many other job functions. So, even if there’s a stall in getting hired by a major corporation, students are able to participate in the freelance market not only to gain meaningful work experience right after graduation, but also to generate income. Just remember that independent contractors are responsible for reporting and paying their own taxes and don’t get to enjoy any of the benefits offered to employees.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

What concerns me about these predictions is that it will further deepen the wealth equity gap that exists in the US. In 2019, roughly the top 10% of households held 70% of the country’s wealth while the bottom 50% held 2%.

Automation impacts low-wage jobs the most. Oftentimes, low wage jobs are held by people without college degrees. So, if innovation is likely to lead to the elimination of low wage jobs, people planning their career have to think about obtaining higher education, which will increase their qualifications for higher paying jobs that are less vulnerable to artificial intelligence eliminating or replacing their functions.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

Yes, for a lot of the reasons I’ve discussed, namely the impacts of COVID-19 and the growth of gig-work, the trend for people to work from home, or at least away from the traditional office space is here to stay.

Many workers still have safety concerns about returning to a physical workspace during the pandemic. Lots of things have returned to a more normal state, but there are still health mandates and restrictions that impact our daily lives, including how and where we work. Companies must learn to be flexible and that means reasonably accommodating remote work requests when possible.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

I think society is becoming more accustomed to understanding that service industry workers rely heavily on gratuities as part of their income. Whether it’s your shared ride driver or your corner barista, these types of jobs are no longer interim or part-time work for a lot of people. The pandemic has brought awareness to this issue as consumers started tipping more and in greater amounts to help keep businesses open and workers employed.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

It’s been difficult for many employers to get their employees to return to work. Finding a way to implement a work-from-home employment hybrid that balances flexibility with productivity is tough and requires time and resources dedicating to creating strategies and implementing plans.

Employees are going to struggle with a sluggish job market. It’s hard for employees with high level skills and talents to accept that it’s not as easy as it was a few years ago to find a job or change jobs.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

I understand the term “social safety net” to mean governmental assistance programs designed to protect families from the impact of economic shocks, natural disasters, and other crises. COVID-19 shuttered a lot of companies and exposed a lot of workers and business owners to home and food insecurity.

I absolutely believe it is something that should be addressed. People smarter than me have been looking at this issue for decades, and many believe that heavy and highly progressive taxation of the very wealthiest Americans is what is necessary to have a comprehensive agenda and effective policies to shore up the country’s social safety net.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

We’re seeing an increase in women-, BIPOC-, and LGBTQ+-owned businesses, which means there will be an increase in employment opportunities for women, BIPOC and LBBTQ+ job seekers.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

Well, sometimes the numbers don’t always tell the full story. Not all new jobs are tied to traditional W-2 employment. Lots of folks are hanging up their 9–5 job for gig work or to start their own businesses. So we need to also be looking at statistics for new income generation and not just the growth of new jobs in the private and government employment sectors.

But in order to reduce the gap between job losses and new job growth, something we can all do is contact our legislators and ask what incentive programs and policies they support that will lead to job creation in the private sector.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

GIG WORK ECONOMY IS ON THE RISE. The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the work landscape in the US. Many American workers have shifted from traditional W-2 employees to freelancers. There are a whole host of reasons why many people are working as independent contractors. Some make the change in order to pursue other careers or for workhouse flexibility. Others have made the switch due to unemployment from shuttered or suffering businesses. WORKING FROM HOME IS HERE TO STAY. The pandemic has taught employers and employees how to get work done when they can’t physically be in an office or onsite. Many employees are disinclined to return to a physical workplace for a variety of reasons. First, the pandemic is still around and may be for several years to come. Also, workers are enjoying the flexibility of working remotely. It allows many workers to better balance work and family/personal time. The question is can they multitask and still be productive at work? MILLENNIALS WILL RESHAPE EMPLOYER EXPECTATIONS. Within ten year’s time, millennials will be the largest generation to enter a workforce. Millennials are also the first generation to grow up with the internet and so they have entirely different ideas, values and ways of approaching work. Millennials are willing to forego traditional college experiences, tend to live longer at home and are comfortable taking lower-paying employment until they find their ideal employment opportunity. That means companies have to create workplace environments where people want to work, and that typically means focusing on more than just compensation. GET READY FOR THE GEN-Z WORKFORCE. At the same time employers are figuring out how to attract and retain Millennials, they have to prepare for the advent of the Gen-Z workforce. Will Snapchat replace emails and will TikTok video resumes replace the traditional document resume format? Will fewer of them go to college? These are all things companies have to contend with if they want to stay on top of work trends. EMPLOYEES LOOK FOR GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES. Successful companies understand that growth opportunities for employees of every generation are critical for a sustainable workforce. Training, career development, tuition assistance and reimbursement programs, and internal promotion policies are just a few examples of key ways employers can create a positive and sustainable work environment.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

There are no such things as losses, only lessons. Every perceived failure is an opportunity to grow, Every perceived mistake is an opportunity to learn.

At this point in my career, I’d have to say Scott Turow, a Chicago lawyer turned best-selling author. I’m in the midst of writing my first novel and I would shamelessly ask for the name and number of his publishing agent.

