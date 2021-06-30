Lauren Alyse Williams ‘LALoveTheBoss’: “I’m using my success to help people with not only motivational videos on my social media regularly”

I’m using my success to help people with not only motivational videos on my social media regularly, but also donating to families that are less fortunate. This last Christmas I donated to over 15 families who were in need. It’s bigger than me! It’s what I can contribute to give back that makes the difference.

LALoveTheBoss, a social media mogul, music artist, SAG actress, devoted fitness guru, model, and entrepreneur. Is there anything LALoveTheBoss can't do? Lauren Alyse Williams, who's now known widely as "LALoveTheBoss," is originally from Glen Burnie, Maryland. The 25-year-old influencer isn't afraid to march to her own drum — or to write her own lyrics. She's been recognized for her creative rap tunes and bold style for going on more than 10 years. She embodies a modern-day pinup, as she exemplifies the perfect combination of bossy and sexy through her sultry photographs and iconic beats.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

Yes, I grew up in a small town surrounded by close family. I would perform in my mom’s nail salon for her clients as a little girl, I always loved performing every chance I got.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was born to do this! It’s a passion of mine. From the time I could remember I always loved music and creating it.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

OMG!!! When I first started recording at the age of 13, I had a recording session I was not prepared for or at least I thought I was; I wasn’t yet completely comfortable with my voice and I did a million takes reading off my notepad completely frustrated. Although I just started professionally recording at the time, my Producer said “Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.” Lesson I got out of it is know exactly what you want and don’t be afraid of a challenge. Go with it and trust the process.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

I would advise a young person that wants success in anything is to love what they do! Believe in yourself, your work and always be consistent. “Nothing comes to a sleeper but a dream.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

Proper preparation prevents poor performance. This is one of my favorite quotes I live by. It serves so much relevance in my life. When I’m prepared and put my best foot forward. I succeed at what I put my mind to. When I fail to prepare I’m preparing to fail, which I can never let happen because of how passionate I am about my music, art, and craft…and how invested I am.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes!! OMG! Momanger my “Mom”, Alease Garrett has been a big contributing factor of why I am who I am today. She believed in my vision the same way I believed in my own vision. Momager completely quit her job as a full-time Entrepreneur to focus on helping me achieve my goals. She has witnessed my consistency and passion for music, and it’s funny at times even when I didn’t see it for myself because success doesn’t happen overnight. She always has my back!

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I’m using my success to help people with not only motivational videos on my social media regularly, but also donating to families that are less fortunate. This last Christmas I donated to over 15 families who were in need. It’s bigger than me! It’s what I can contribute to give back that makes the difference.

As of right now you gotta stay tuned on that!! Don’t wanna let the cat completely out the bag.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

Yes, I’ve always Love Giving back in any way I can. I Definitely felt, even more, Propelled this Christmas with My Platform Largely Expanding and Me Being Financially Fortunate, I had to do Something where it wasn’t just about giving back but Giving Opportunities to Families less fortunate to be able to Enjoy their Holidays without worrying about what they couldn’t provide.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

Well, There wasn’t an “Aha Moment” just more of a Moment of truths with my Community. It’s bigger than Me, and Bigger than Money it’s my Efforts I put out that makes the difference.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Yes!!! Actually Super ironic This Lady who was interviewing me for her Podcast , Midway through she tells me “She was one of The Families I helped” and if it wasn’t for me her Husband Her along with her Kids wouldn’t have had Anything for Christmas! Super Crazy because before Covid hit she had a soaring Business and with this Pandemic her Family and Her lost a lot!

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

If Anything for More Donations I plan on doing Us Celebrities, Influencers etc can create a Go Fund me for Account for Families in Need. We can spread the word Via Social Media and make a Social impact coming together.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Woww! That’s Funny because prior to Momanger being my Manager She was a former Entrepreneur and Everything she said to watch out for or what would happen I’ve Witnessed or Experienced. Always been 2 Steps ahead.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. :-).

If I could start a Moment to bring people together I would definitely start a “NO JUDGEMENT ALL LOVE” campaign. We as people have had to endure so much in Life from different ways we’ve grown up, Negativity on and off Social Media , Being Judged from the things we wear , say our Hair etc. We need more Love and Less Judgment. It’s only Gods Job to Judge.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

OMG! Yes I would Love to sit and have Dinner with my Idol Pam Grier”. She’s a Natural Woman in the Flesh , from her Unapologetic Soultry Essence, Amazing Stacture and Sex Symbolism I would be Honored.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!