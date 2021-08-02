Laura Shook Guzman: “Self-compassion is more important than fearlessness”

Fear is not a motivator, it actually can stop us in our tracks. Yet, fear can help us understand what is holding us back, what we are resisting and what we need to learn or integrate. When I learned how to sit in the discomfort of fear, as an entrepreneur, and respond to myself with curiosity and compassion, fear became something that I didn’t need to banish but something I could learn from.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Laura Shook Guzman.

Laura Shook Guzman, LMFT, and Somatic Psychotherapist for entrepreneurs has been a mental health professional for 23 years. She’s the founder of three businesses; the world’s first Wellness Coworking Community, the global community Women Who Cowork, and her own therapy practice. Laura is passionate about supporting the emotional health and well-being of purpose-driven, audaciously ambitious entrepreneurs.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

To be perfectly honest, I didn’t set out to become a founder. Like many entrepreneurs, I wanted to create a solution for a problem that I had noticed, a gap in services for women launching and running their own businesses. There were not many affordable ways to launch a private psychotherapy practice that provided everything I was looking for. There were plenty of traditional “office-shares” for therapists but I was looking for intentional community, a space that could meet my needs for meeting with clients, facilitating groups and taking care of my own mental health and self-care. Not to mention, I wanted a place where I could collaborate and learn from others about how to become an entrepreneur. Since I couldn’t find it, I decided I would create it. Fortunately, I met a landlord that was excited about my vision and before I had a business plan, I had secured a lease on a beautiful 1940’s craftsman home. The business plan began to fall into place and as all the pieces came together, I realized that although I hadn’t set out to become a founder, I had become the founder of the first coworking business in the state of Texas!

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

There were a lot of hard times at the beginning of this journey. Fundraising proved very challenging as a female founder and also because the concept of coworking was not yet understood or validated. I was fortunate to receive some start-up funding from family members and I bootstrapped all the initial costs. And, not to mention, I was navigating single motherhood at the same time. I remember the feeling I had, knowing that my daughter was watching me make my dream come true. She was only 6 years old and I just brought her along with me, taking her to meetings at the bank, setting up a childcare room so she could play while I worked. There were hard days, juggling it all, yet I had a strong feeling that I needed to do this for myself and I needed to show her that, one day, she could do the same.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I am helping to co-create a future of work that is rooted in self-compassion and well-being and this intention also serves as a personal reminder to slow down, meet my mistakes with compassion and refrain from personalizing what are often systemic problems.

From the beginning, I entered into entrepreneurship to create new solutions and craft more equitable and sustainable options for underserved founders and small businesses. Every bump and obstacle that I encounter is a reminder of what I am working to improve for other founders, especially for women entrepreneurs. Therefore, I use my lived experience and desire for systemic change to fuel and inform my next steps and I practice daily self-compassion to build resilience and to help face the challenges that arise. No matter what comes my way, I remember that I am working to create the change I want to see in the world and this continues to be a great motivator to keep going even when times are hard.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

I couldn’t be happier with how things are going today. I am now in the position of being able to look back and reflect on my choices and I am very pleased with where they have led. At the beginning of the journey, it required a lot of trust, checking in with myself, reflecting on my purpose and constantly being open to shifting the course. I also experienced fear and doubt at many moments throughout the years, yet every time that I centered myself, searched inside and trusted my intuition, I moved closer to this moment. And, to have this vantage point, 13 years later, is so validating and reassuring.

Personally, resilience is the result of trusting myself long enough to know that I have the capacity to sit in the discomfort of failure as much as I have the capacity to pursue my wildest dreams. I trust my ability to navigate all the ups and downs, and with that permission, my creativity and innovation to create a more connected and equitable world feels more possible than ever. Looking back, I also see how this has led to fantastic collaborations, such as being invited to join leadership boards and to speak on important issues such as removing the mental health stigma surrounding entrepreneur mental health. Despite all the challenges, I have stayed true to my intention to do what I love with people I love, in order to make a positive impact on the world. It is what I refer to as the pursuit of “conscious ambition”.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A mistake that I can now look back on with humor, was the learning curve for integrating wellness and work. From the beginning, I had a vision for a more holistic and integrated work environment. A work/life approach to entrepreneurship that offered access to high-speed internet and professional workspaces as well as a wellness forward design and aesthetic that encouraged guests and clients to slow down, seek moments of stillness and rest, and seek intentional connections with one another. This meant that I had groups seeking a creative and inspiring environment for their team off-site meetings as well as meditation teachers and yoga workshops seeking a tranquil and professional workspace for their events. What I hadn’t predicted was some of the challenging ways in which these worlds might collide. One of these collisions that was quite stressful at the time but that I can now look back on with a smile was the time that I had a childbirth class scheduled in a studio that was adjacent to a team-building session. I received a panicked call from the work session leader that there were very loud and strange sounds coming through the wall. They were both annoyed by the interruption and concerned that someone might be in need of assistance. With a quick text to the childbirth session leader, I discovered that they were on the lesson of breathing through contractions and increasing tolerance to pain. The situation was handled quickly, the sound quality was restored and everyone’s mind was put at ease, but this was one of the many instances that taught me about the complexities of integrating work and wellness. From this experience, I learned to create clearer expectations about our shared space, the value of collaboration and how to teach protocols for communicating with your shared workspace neighbor. My big takeaway was that innovative business models definitely require education and clear expectations for the users!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My company was the first coworking space to open its doors in the state of Texas and the first wellness coworking space in the world, established in 2008. At that time, there were only 100 coworking spaces in the world (today, it is estimated that this number will cross 40,000 by the year 2024!) With such an innovative concept, it was a daily occurrence to explain the concept of coworking to new customers and visitors who entered the space, eyes wide, asking, “what is this place? It feels so good here!”. We had visitors from all over the world, from Brazil to Germany, who continually praised the integration of quiet spaces, yoga studios and personal well-being into a workspace for nomadic knowledge workers, freelancers, entrepreneurs and small business owners. I believe that it was our human-centered design and focus on entrepreneur health and well-being that caused us to stand out and create positive impressions on our guests and customers.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would say that the most important thing you can do to prevent burnout is to develop self-awareness and rituals for rest and recovery. We live in a culture that perpetuates the hustle-at-all-costs approach and, unfortunately, the highest cost is our mental health and well-being. I cultivated a work ethic for myself that is rooted in rest and recovery. This requires setting clear expectations and boundaries about my availability and adopting compassionate and sustainable ways to work that honor my energy levels. I also have a daily practice for stillness and reflection, often including yoga and meditation, that allows me to slow down and notice my energy levels so that I can make adjustments in that moment. And, my best practice for staying conscious of my energy needs throughout the year, is taking quarterly business retreats, from one to three days, in which I unplug from the external world and spend time observing and reconnecting with my internal experience. This allows me to not only rest but to also become more self-aware. Preventing burnout is about noticing subtle shifts in my mood, energy and motivation so that I can make the changes necessary to move forward feeling more clear, rested and supported.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Thankfully, there have been a lot of people along the way that have listened, cheered me on, celebrated my successes and held my hand when times were difficult. The one person who has been my unwavering rock, through it all, has been my husband, Jaime Guzman. Entrepreneurship is not easy on relationships, and, as a psychotherapist, I am well aware of the additional strain that it can have on a marriage. In fact, he was there from the very beginning as we started dating shortly after I had launched my company. I remember scheduling the mornings at the office, around our early coffee dates. And it wasn’t long until he was coming to my coworking space to help out, becoming a steady shoulder to lean on when things were challenging and celebrating all the wins. To this day, 10 years later, when I am feeling doubt or exhaustion, he reminds me, “you’ve got this, you are doing what you love” and this makes me love and appreciate him even more. And I remember, he is right — I’ve got this.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have always believed in the importance of “paying it forward” and in the values of collaboration and partnership. So with every bit of lived experience and wisdom gained, I like to find a way to share this with others. In 2016, I co-founded Women Who Cowork to support womxn and non-binary coworking founders and operators. As a female founder, I became well aware of the obstacles we are facing with lack of access to funding, visibility, mentorship and opportunities, so I wanted to create a social network and business alliance that would help us work together to lower these barriers to access. I am also a mentor to early-stage founders for a local accelerator, The Un.Inc. And, most recently, I have joined the leadership team at Econa Wellness, to further my support for entrepreneur mental health. As I progressed in my own journey as an entrepreneur, I became more determined to find ways to support others on their journey. My knowledge of psychology has aided me in my own self-development and has led me to learn and teach the importance of self-compassion, curiosity and connection for leadership and entrepreneurship. In fact, this has also led me to center my psychotherapy practice on entrepreneurs and founders, integrating my understanding of entrepreneurship and psychological well-being into my therapeutic approach to mental health. To this day, I continue to look for ways to pass this knowledge and understanding on to the next generation of founders.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

It is ok to not be ok. I tell my clients this all the time, even before I became an entrepreneur. Yet, I wish I would have had someone remind me of this when I launched my own company. There is a lot of pressure, when you are the face of your brand, to appear strong, confident and capable at all times and to make a positive impression on stakeholders, customers, and social media followers. I learned that this pressure only increased my stress and anxiety levels and that learning to talk more openly about my experience, being vulnerable and honest, decreased my stress and discomfort. Since becoming an entrepreneur, recent research has also emerged that shows 72% of entrepreneurs struggle with their mental health, so this awareness has led me to speak more openly about my own experience and advocate for destigmatizing mental health among founders. You don’t have to do it all, ask for help. This is easier said than done. As a founder, we are usually a team of one, doing every job that needs to be done in the early stage of our launch. Personally, I was trying to bootstrap and save money and, to be honest, I was excited to learn all the new skills necessary to bring my vision to fruition. Yet, let’s get real. This approach can be very exhausting and overwhelming. I wish someone would have told me to invest in outside help as soon as possible because, in the end, these upfront costs on personal well-being will save you a lot of money, stress and time.. The most important lesson for me and what I continue to share with others is that you don’t have to do it all and you shouldn’t expect yourself to know it all. Asking for help is a necessary part of entrepreneurship. Self-compassion is more important than fearlessness. There is a predominant message in leadership that glorifies fearlessness as if we need to shed all our fear to become successful. This was not my experience and I wish I would have had someone pull me aside and say, “hey, don’t even try to go into this endeavor without fear as you will need to notice it, understand it and meet it with compassion.” Fear is not a motivator, it actually can stop us in our tracks. Yet, fear can help us understand what is holding us back, what we are resisting and what we need to learn or integrate. When I learned how to sit in the discomfort of fear, as an entrepreneur, and respond to myself with curiosity and compassion, fear became something that I didn’t need to banish but something I could learn from. Your business is not your identity and does not determine your value. When I was pouring everything I had into the launch and growth of my business, it started to feel like an extension of myself. It even began to feel like a reflection of my value. Was I good enough, smart enough, worthy enough to pull this off and to succeed? Later in my journey, I was fortunate enough to have a mentor remind me that my business is not a reflection of me and that despite the successes and the failures, my value as a person was separate from that of my business. From that moment on, I began to check in with myself on a regular basis, to notice if my mood, perspective and confidence were being disproportionately shaped by what was happening in my business. With self-awareness, it became easier to shift my focus and take steps to differentiate my identity and value from that of my company. A daily practice of yoga, meditation and journaling helps maintain this perspective and I highly recommend a mindfulness practice for all of my clients and mentees. Create a line item for personal/wellness development in your business budget. When creating my company’s financial projections, I wish that I had known to create a specific line item for personal development and to prioritize this expense. Without a second thought, we budget for marketing, legal fees, technology, design, sales and staff, considering them essential costs, yet many of us hesitate to include a line item for therapy or coaching. Fortunately, I was already committed to my personal growth at the onset of becoming an entrepreneur. In fact, it is a requirement of obtaining our masters degree in psychology, to engage in our own therapy. So, for me, it was already essential to my practice and development as a therapist, yet it became very apparent that it was also essential to my development as an entrepreneur. The challenge I faced is that I didn’t realize the value of adding this expense to my financial operating budget, and like many other entrepreneurs when money was tight, it was often the first expense to go. What I learned from this, however, was that removing this line item came at a much greater cost, in the long run, to my own mental health and well-being. Therefore, I am a huge advocate for founders seeking their own therapy and encourage them to ensure that their health and well-being remains a fixed-line item on their financial projections and ongoing operational budget.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

One of the most difficult times I experienced as a founder was when I had to suddenly step away for 6 months to care for a loved one. I struggled firsthand with the issue of managing impressions on others while I struggled to manage my own mental and physical health. So I know firsthand the challenge of doing all the things that I mentioned in my previous response. I had to dig in deep, to push through my fears of being seen as unreliable, unproductive and incompetent in order to become more courageous, vulnerable and self-compassionate. And, I had to learn that it was ok to ask for help. Once I opened up and shared more of my personal story, the more understanding I received from others and the more trust that developed between myself and my team and clients.

My biggest lesson for riding the waves of entrepreneurship has been to give myself permission to be human, to lean into my vulnerability and take the personal time that I need for rest and recovery. I’ve learned quickly that my business is only as strong as I am healthy, in both mind and body.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

One of my greatest desires with my business is to shift the “future of work” to become more human-centered, more compassionate and more proactive when it comes to mental health. Therefore, if I could start a movement to bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, I would start with transforming the way that we address founder mental health and well-being. Imagine a world in which every founder is equipped with a therapist who can help support their emotional development. In fact, with Generation Z being referred to as the “founder generation” and the generation most likely to rebuild society, I believe that we need to be considering the importance of their psychological development and resilience. A movement that helps nurture the self-actualization of founders has the potential to make a significant impact on society. I would love to see the destigmatization of mental health in the workplace and a therapy fund that founders can apply for in order to receive the support they need at each stage of their journey.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’d love to hear from them! Readers can connect with me and book a complimentary session to learn more about somatic psychotherapy for entrepreneurs at www.laurashookguzman.com and follow me on Twitter @LShookGuzman and Instagram @ConsciousAmbition

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!