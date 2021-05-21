Laura Rock of the Rock Family Foundation: “Your “Why” will change”

Is someone already doing what you want to do, where you want to do it? Can you join forces with their mission and exponentially level each other up instead of starting your own thing?

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Laura Rock.

In 2016, Laura was a stay at home mom in the suburbs of Philadelphia. A self-described “helicopter mom”, Laura spent her days anxiously caring for her young children. She couldn’t really appreciate her time at home because she was constantly worrying about the next phase, level, and change. She felt guilty more often than not. Guilty for not working. Guilty for not loving every minute. Guilty for not living her true purpose. She began working with a popular network marketing company and finding her voice, her tribe, her outlet. She began donating 100% of her proceeds to a different charitable organization each quarter. She began to feel more like herself than she had since having children. But there was still something missing. Even with the camaraderie, the philanthropy and now enjoying being with her kids each day she strived for something more. She began down a path of soul searching, energy work and healing. She followed her intuition and was led to start her own foundation.

Laura began The Laura and Jason Rock Family Foundation in early 2017. What started off as a general challenge to “help women” evolved into a specific vision of empowering young women of color exiting county run services in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. As The Rock Family Foundation (RFF) began meeting with the funder and programming communities the mission grew — these programs needed miscellaneous and operational funding so they could focus on their missions instead of on their feelings of scarcity and lack. These organizations and the population they served wanted advocacy and collaboration.

RFF began to seek out the organizations that were partnering with others and the programs that were outside the county-funded systems. Bringing fresh ideas, new viewpoints and multi-faceted solutions are just as important as funding. And the way that grants are delivered is streamlined and different. RFF prioritizes the conversation. A synergy or two. An opportunity to band together with other programs. A memo and a handshake. These steps replace the traditional routes that programs were used to requesting funding. And Laura wanted to walk the line between the old ways and the new ways bringing together the best of both modalities. In order to achieve this, she would need to support of thousands of people. In order to create and reach this audience, Empower by Example was launched in 2019.

Empower by Example is the central awareness campaign of The Rock Family Foundation. It combines advocacy, information, social justice initiatives and an emphasis on the collaboration that is so important to RFF. EBE is speaking directly to those stay at home and work at home moms that Laura knows so well. With social capital, empathy and a desire to serve EBE aims to provide the roadmap to a revolution of philanthropy — anyone can participate no matter their bank balance is or how much anxiety they currently have about taking action and committing to a cause.

At the center of every episode, every social media post, every call to action and every meeting in the community, two archetypes remain central to Empower by Example: the young woman whose dreams and talents are in search of meaningful support, and the suburban mother whose soul is yearning for more… more meaning, more purpose, more service. When these two groups come together to create a better more just society you all will Empower by Example.

Thank you so much for doing this with us. Before we begin our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”?

Thank you so much for the opportunity to share my story. After college, I started my career as an account manager in software sales. After getting married, my life went from cold calling and having a 1–3% chance of getting a meeting to being a stay-at-home mom. As our lives and circumstances have changed, I’ve turned my energies to the Laura and Jason Rock Family Foundation. I find joy in so many parts of philanthropy, particularly the way we do it. Not the least of which is a much higher call back and meeting success rate!

Can you tell us the story behind why you decided to start your non nonprofit?

I created the foundation at a transition point in my life. I wanted, like so many moms, to have more than just that role define my life, while also being able to be there for my children. I have had hundreds of these conversations with other stay at home moms — how can we show up for our families, our communities, AND in the process show up for ourselves? I have attempted to document the steps I took to create this reality so other women can see a clear path if/when they attempt to create a nonprofit organization.

The first part of the foundation’s get-to-work strategy was to hire an awesome advisor who could help to define my niche. Walker Philanthropic Consulting — I highly recommend checking Michelle out. She helped me to begin by peeling back the layers of systemic disfunction in Pittsburgh. Who are the individuals left without a safety net? Where were the specific cracks in the system in our city?

Through months of research and conversation we found that young Black women exiting foster care were a very vulnerable demographic. We recognized that funding in this area could achieve significant impact since there were no other funders making this a priority, even though Black women and girls are disproportionately involved with foster care and juvenile justice in Pittsburgh.

Can you describe how you or your organization aims to make a significant social impact?

By traditional standards, our grants are tiny, but they are mighty. I do this work with an intention to serve and that service comes with the check. Philanthropy is about people and relationships. Nonprofit organizations are just a structure for the work that people do. Because I fund people — humans, individuals, founders, visionaries — and their passion and commitment first, and their organization second, I get to know them personally. I make the commitment to personally help their organization achieve their goals in any way that we can offer assistance. I do not attach expectations to the organization’s outcomes as much as I do to the individual’s capacity and well-being as they lead their organization.

When deciding to invest in a person who is running an organization, I also rely on foundation partners to amplify efforts, impacts and outcomes. Many times a small sponsorship or grant in the beginning of the project can turn into add-on funding in a few months. For example, in 2019 our foundation sponsored a code-a-thon for $2,500 to create an app that could serve single moms in our city. A much larger foundation provided a follow-on grant of $250,000 to create the app concepts that won the contest. Seeing an investment grow by 100x is another aspect of philanthropy that I love!

Without saying any names, can you share a story about an individual who was helped by your idea so far?

Certainly! I quickly learned that there are many fantastic organizations led by Black women and femmes in my city. These nonprofits often receive program funding, but usually do not receive operational funding. This limits them in so many ways! A key value at the Rock Family Foundation is to ask what our grantees want, instead of prescribing assistance to them. Last summer was a “What Do You Want?” listening tour. One amazing CEO we work with wanted to purchase a new building in order to serve more young women with transitional housing. The building needed a lot of work. In the middle of a pandemic. Against my own logical ideas of how to handle a big real estate acquisition for the organization, understanding that this capital purchase was within a squeak of their entire budget, and potentially gambling financial security, I understood that this was her vision and she wanted to take the chance. I had, after all, asked her what she wanted for the organization. I told her that I would write a letter guaranteeing the funding they would need to close on the property and that I would fundraise in the background to raise additional funding for the purchase. That is exactly what happened. And now that building will allow her incredible program to grow exponentially. They’ve been able to double the number of young women served that need transitional housing each year.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

1.) Stop bringing in outside consultants and experts to solve community problems. Understand that there are already people within that community who are working tirelessly to solve the problems. Find them, listen to them, believe them, support them.

2.) If you continue to treat systemic problems as if they impact faceless members of the community you can expect your initiatives to fall short. If you aren’t meeting the people you’re aiming to serve, your policies will reflect that you are out of touch.

3.) Create a network of likeminded organizations and individuals to call on for assistance. I have my go-to partners and have their back-up with funding, social capital, and other resources, tangible and intangible. It makes the difference in my day. It’s the best teamwork.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

A leader needs to understand impact versus intention. You can have the best intentions, but if you cause harm then you need to be accountable to fix the situation you have created. The benefit of working closely with partners is that you can check yourself and course correct in real time. I make mistakes (all the time!) but I don’t let the fear or shame of those mistakes keep me from fixing what I messed up and pushing forward.

Personal case in point, I have said and done cringe-worthy things in the name of anti-racism and pro-Black liberation. And not just 10 years ago, probably 10 weeks or days ago! I have centered my own feelings, misunderstood expectations… somewhere in this interview I guarantee that I have represented myself in some type of way that I will look back on and I will say “Whoops!”. Even if my intentions are good I have to be ready to be accountable for my words and my actions. This is a human evolution, not an example of perfect etiquette. Leadership requires being ok with that and showing up in your intentions.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 things a person should know before they decide to start a non profit”. Please share a story or example for each.

Tough talk:

1.) Is someone already doing what you want to do, where you want to do it? Can you join forces with their mission and exponentially level each other up instead of starting your own thing?

2.) The answer to #1 is always, “No.” but it is worth exploring! Before you start you should know who else is in your space. Prepare for a listening and learning tour. The last thing you want is for a potential funder or partner to ask you if you know the other leaders in your niche and you answer “Who?”.

3.) Founding a non-profit makes you an entrepreneur. An entrepreneur with a crash course in fundraising and/or fund distribution! Prepare to wear all of the hats that other founders wear. You will grapple with founder’s syndrome, imposter syndrome and all kinds of other business-related syndromes. Growing through these means you are doing it right.

4.) Following up on #3, is there an area of business or management that gives you an instant headache? Get really comfortable in that area right away. Even if it is only to delegate it out. My advisor helped me understand the roles and delegate out what I could so I could maintain balance.

5.) Your “Why” will change. Your mission will fluctuate and sometimes suffer from palpitations. Growing pains will apply to your organization. Prepare to learn and to evolve.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world who you would like to talk to, to share the idea behind your non profit? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Hey, remember how I mentioned that I still get excited when people actually take my calls? If you tag Bernie Sanders and he sees this I might never recover!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson” Quote? How is that relevant to you in your life?

“What other people think of you is none of your business. You do you, boo.” — Danna Yahav

My spirituality and my capacity to learn from past traumas, mistakes and triggers make all the difference in how I show up each day. My spiritual coaches and mentors inspire me to share the ways I cope with stress and how I can learn from instances in my past that I might have felt inclined to sweep under the rug instead of uncovering, illuminating and trying to understand those instances from all vantage points so that they are no longer painful. I enjoy sharing these tactics with people I work with in the nonprofit sector. Again, getting to know my grantees and their clients on a personal level makes my work so fulfilling.

How can our readers follow you online?

www.ljrock.org is our website where you can learn more about who we are working with. While you are there, check out our podcast Empower By Example to listen to some extraordinary stories of our grantees and partners.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success in your mission.

This was awesome! Thank you for your wonderful questions!