Laura Perkes of PR with Perkes: “Keep evolving”

Keep evolving: The great thing about being a publicist is that once you’ve mastered the basics you can then keep on building, growing and evolving. The PR process rarely changes, yet the world around us does. When I landed my first PR role in 2004 we only had three options when it came to securing coverage for our clients; TV, Radio and print magazines. Fast-forward to 2021 and the digital age has practically blown up the industry and now presents so many more opportunities for our clients to be more visible and seen by their ideal clients.

As a part of my series about the things you need to know to excel in the modern PR industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Laura Perkes.

Laura Perkes is a publicist, the founder of UK based boutique PR agency PR with Perkes and a self-confessed pitch b*tch.

Laura graduated from university in 2004 with a degree in Public Relations & Media Studies and has worked in the PR industry ever since. Over the years she’s worked with some prolific names within hospitality, FMCG, health, fitness and wellness, but now specializes in working with coaches, consultants and service-based businesses.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was growing up I really wanted to be a radio presenter. I loved the thought of interviewing guests, playing music and generally having loads of fun at work. When it came to choosing a subject to study at university, radio journalism was my number one choice. Until I attended an open day and was shown the recording studio. I saw all the tech and all the buttons and freaked out!

I’m not very tech savvy, and in that moment I realised that presenting a show wasn’t just about talking and having fun, I was going to be responsible for pressing the right button at the right time.

At 16 years old this shattered my dreams, and rather than vowing to do whatever it took to follow the career of my choice, I gave up there and then and had to find another subject to study. My Mum reminded me that I’m a great communicator, I love asking challenging questions and creating solutions. I literally typed ‘communications degree’ into Google and up popped Public Relations.

I’ve never looked back!

And since Clubhouse was launched I can now live out my radio presenting fantasies at the push of an iphone button!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

In July 2013 I took a giant leap of faith and decided to set up my own business. I’d been working in PR agencies for eight years and just didn’t feel fulfilled any more. I didn’t feel aligned to the clients I was working with and didn’t feel appreciated by my boss.

My intuition is strong, and when opportunities present themselves to me I see it as a sign that something better is on the horizon. A few different opportunities were being sent my way and it was the sign I needed to step up and create a way of working that set my soul on fire.

Looking back, I had no idea what it took to run my own business, and it’s something I still haven’t nailed completely, but it really has been the best decision I’ve ever made. You really do learn something new everyday!

Since that day I’ve been on a huge journey of self discovery and self development and have fallen even deeper in love with publicity and the power it has to completely transform businesses and the lives of the people behind them.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My initial reaction is to tell you that I’ve never made a mistake as I’m perfect! But we all know that perfection doesn’t exist!

One memory that will always stick in my mind is when my boss chose to shout at me across the office to teach me a lesson about grammar. I’d written a press release about BIC, one of our clients, but had referred to them as more than one company in my copy.

To be honest, I’m so scarred by this story that I can’t even remember how I’d referred to them, but obviously I’d used a plural rather than refer to them singularly. I vividly remember her shouting across the room “Laura, how many companies is BIC?,” to which I replied “one.” She then shouted “so it should be BIC is not BIC are.”

I’ve never dared to make that mistake ever again! Even now, whenever I’m writing about a business I have to ask myself ‘how many companies is x?’

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

The most exciting is definitely the Women Thrive Summit, which has been created by my client Women in Business Club. The founder, Raimonda Jankunaite is an incredible female entrepreneur and has created a global membership that supports, encourages and inspires women from all backgrounds to start and scale their business.

She’s a huge advocate of equality, diversity and inclusivity, and as a Lithuanian immigrant, has experienced what it’s like to walk in the shoes of a female from a minority background. She also knows the challenges that women, and women from ethnic minorities face in entrepreneurship, so the summit is a place to bring together a collective of ambitious entrepreneurs, to share their stories, hear from motivational speakers and truly see what opportunities are available to all of us.

Many of my clients are coaches and consultants who have a huge desire to create change in the world. And more often than not, they’ve turned their mess into their message and are on a mission to teach so many more people how to avoid the mistakes and pitfalls they’ve made themselves; whether that’s avoiding stress and burnout as an over-achieving business owner, tackling emotional eating, or finding your big vision, your purpose and your why, so that you can live your one big juicy life.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

This is a hard one for me to answer as I’ve always had faith in myself and my abilities and know that there’s always a solution to any problem and a way to work through anything. I’m strong willed and stubborn, so if there’s something I don’t know I’ll be sure to figure it out, or find someone who does know!

But, so answer your question…..

Learn to be resilient: Not every pitch you ever write will land and not every journalist will say ‘yes’ to what you’re pitching. In fact, you’ll hear more people saying no that you will yes. This is part of the process and gives you the opportunity to refine your pitch, make it even better and pitch it again.

– At the first agency I worked at, I was speaking to a journalist at one of the men’s monthly magazines and he was really rude and derogatory on the phone. At the time I didn’t really know how to react and probably put the phone down as quickly as I could. Looking back, I’d like to think that he behaved that way because he was on deadline and under pressure, but I was the poor PR executive that got the brunt of it. Don’t be afraid to be ballsy: Journalists are busy and they’re bombarded with email pitches every day, which means that content really needs to stand out from the crowd and intrigue them enough to open your pitch. Once they do hit that open button, don’t be afraid to ask for what you want. Separate emotion from the facts as soon as you can: When you represent clients it’s easy to get caught up in the work that they do and feel connected to their ethos and mission. Hearing that your pitch isn’t quite right, or isn’t going to be used isn’t ever a personal attack on you, your competency or self worth, even though it can often feel like it. In 2016 I suffered at the hands of imposter syndrome and nearly threw in the towel. But, I’m resilient and ballsy and quitting is never an option, so I dusted myself off, had a word with myself and focussed on who I really wanted to work with and the transformation that I wanted them to experience when working with me. Keep evolving: The great thing about being a publicist is that once you’ve mastered the basics you can then keep on building, growing and evolving. The PR process rarely changes, yet the world around us does. When I landed my first PR role in 2004 we only had three options when it came to securing coverage for our clients; TV, Radio and print magazines. Fast-forward to 2021 and the digital age has practically blown up the industry and now presents so many more opportunities for our clients to be more visible and seen by their ideal clients. Trust your gut: One of the biggest traps I fell into when I set up PR with Perjes was saying yes to everyone who wanted to work with me. More often than not it worked out well, but when it didn’t work out it was awful and I would be the one to suffer. It teaches you a lot about who you are as a person and makes you realize that you’re the one allowing that behavior to take place. It can often be an uncomfortable lesson to learn, but it’s always invaluable and allows you to learn and grow. These days I’m much better at protecting my energy and being very specific on who we want to work with. As a result, clients get better results as we’re genuinely passionate about their business and want to help them to succeed. It’s a far cry from when I first started out and would work with clients just so that I could pay my bills.

You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

Most people won’t know this, but I’m actually an introvert. Sounds crazy, right, seeing as I’ve been a publicist for the past 16 years! Networking can often make me feel uncomfortable, especially if it’s face-to-face. I pride myself on my ability to create deep and meaningful relationships and find that networking meetings don’t always allow you to do this — it can often feel like you’re in a room full of people who only want to pitch to you, they’re not actually interested in getting to know you or what you do.

With that being said, my top tips would be:

Relax! Don’t walk into a room putting pressure on yourself to act a certain way as people can sense it a mile off. Be you and be comfortable being you. You’ll attract the right people and repel the right ones from the offset. Get to know people. Sounds like a no brainer, right? I’ve been to so many networking meetings where the objective is to thrust as many business cards and leaflets into people’s hands as possible. That’s not what I’m about. I want to build genuine connections as more often than not I pick up referrals from people in the room, rather than representing them directly as clients. Connect with people on social media, not just when you’re together in the room. Social media is called social media for a reason — it’s social! That means that you’re going to get to know someone on a deeper level once you’re connected to them on FB or IG, as you get to know them on a more personal level. This is where real relationships are made and built over time.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Leads come to me from different channels and sources; social media, events I’ve been speaking at, or a podcast I’ve been a guest on. These are all great ways of gaining exposure, but not every lead is going to be an ideal client.

I have a very specific pre-qualifying process that people need to go through, to ensure that they’re the right fit for me and my team. I see a lot of publicists falling into the trap of working with anyone because they’ve been asked to. I’m not like that. I offer a very exclusive service and therefore have to be very selective with who I work with.

When you’re working with clients over a long period of time you want to enjoy your time together. You want to build a trusting relationship that’s open and honest. I genuinely believe that if you’re not passionate about what your clients do then you’re not going to get the best results for them.

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

I’m not a massive fan of reading business books, mainly because I prefer to watch or listen to content. Over the years I’ve watched some great talks by Jim Kwik and listened to some incredible podcasts hosted by Ed Mylett, Russell Brand and Joe Rogan.

Saying that, the first book PR book that I bought when I was at uni was Dale Carneige’s ‘How to win friends and influence people’ and on honeymoon in 2019 I read Jen Sincerro’s ‘How to be a badass.’ That was a huge game-changer for me as she shows that you have the power to make things happen — which is what publicists do all the time!

Because of the role you play, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As a female entrepreneur I’m incredibly passionate about helping women realise how incredible they are. Women have had to fight really hard to get to where we are today, but there’s still a long way to go. The gender pay gap is still a huge problem, yet the UK government (where I’m based) is stalling again on the reporting of the gender pay gap.

Until we start talking about it as a mainstream issue the rule book will never be re-written. It’s the same with under-representation in the media. Unless we start to use a diverse mix of people within advertising, on TV, in magazines, producing films, writing music, then nothing is ever going to change.

As business owners we’re strong and we’re mighty and if no-one else is going to make changes internally then they’re not going to be replicated externally. We have to use the voice and the influence that we’ve been given to drive change.

We’re in 2021. We’re surrounded by opportunities, yet it seems that those who dominate the Lion’s share of opportunities will continue to do so, because not enough is being done to stop it from being ‘the norm’.

This was really meaningful! Thank you so much for your time.