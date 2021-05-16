Laura Newbrough of ZELUS: “Accountability and productivity”

Accountability and productivity — we haven’t had an issue with this because we’ve been diligent in our hiring practices, performance reviews, and nipping productivity issues in the bud when they occur. When you lack visibility into who’s actually in the office, it can be hard to track productivity among the team. But our leadership team is very engaged through constant and clear communication.

As a part of our series about the five things you need to successfully manage a remote team, I had the pleasure of interviewing Laura Newbrough.

Laura Newbrough, SHRM-CP, is the HR Director at ZELUS, a leading virtual design and construction (VDC) and building information modeling (BIM) services company. In this role, Laura oversees the growth and development of the team as well as culture-building initiatives.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

Growing up in an entrepreneurial family, I developed the mentality that the “door is wide open” so to speak. Whether you’re an entrepreneur or choose to work for someone else, you have more than you may think to mold your path. I watched both my parents demonstrate this as they started and ran their businesses from the dining room table. As kids, we helped where we could. Looking back, I’m grateful we got the opportunity to be a part of it. As I started my career in my early 20’s in Chicago, I was lucky to work for a small business through good times and not-so-good times. This experience taught me another valuable lesson: a strong culture and commitment to the team has a tremendous impact on companies large and small and can be what gets them through the tough times.

I moved to Arizona, landing at an engineering firm — and once again felt lucky for a few reasons: We had a project team with exceptional leadership working on the PHX Sky Train, which to me, had that same cultural feel of a small business. I also had an amazing mentor who taught me everything I knew and empowered me to learn and grow. Then, as a new mom, looking to be closer to home and a change in work/life balance, I met Ken Smerz, founder and CEO of a small company today called ZELUS. I was excited about what he built, his passion and the “door-wide-open” feeling. Because the team was small and it was the very early stages of the company, it was a bit of a green field. I was able to come in and do a little bit of everything. But again, what I loved most was the people and the strong culture we were building. We were all in it together. As the company has grown and scaled, I’ve honed my role, taking off hats along the way. With the support of the team, and Ken giving me encouragement and freedom, I started the formal build out of the HR department and the overall HR aspects of operations becoming a certified HR professional through SHRM. I’m proud to say, eight years later, we’re 100 people and our culture radiates throughout. Over 40% of our staff is a referral from another employee, and our retention rate is over 90%.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

If you would have told me eight years ago that I would be a certified HR professional and the HR director, I would have said you’re crazy! My background was always more on the project finance side, which I loved at the time. But it was a nudge from our CEO Ken into this direction that made me realize that this role makes sense for me and my personality. I wake up excited and inspired every day. I feel this role has purpose and provides so much for others.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

About two weeks into my career with ZELUS, I was tasked with representing our company at a trade show booth. As we were gearing up to leave, a couple team members asked me if I was ready to go “talk the talk”. Just two weeks, I definitely was not! I was too new, unsure and nervous to ask them to help me role play prior. I eventually bit the bullet and had our three company leaders pretend they were interested prospects coming to the booth to ask questions. Needless to say, it was hysterically embarrassing. We were all laughing but I learned the importance of practice and being humble in asking for help. Today, for all our leadership in the organization, I will role play all sorts of conversations or interviews so they can have a safe place to practice until they are ready to have that conversation.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees to thrive and avoid burnout?

Particularly in this new virtual world, employees can be at even greater risk of burnout. Zoom fatigue is real and not being able to engage with colleagues in person can diminish overall energy for many people. When teams are all in the office together, you have these organic “collisions” that could come in the form of a shared laugh, striking up a conversation with a team member you may not get to work with often, or even helping a colleague through a challenge. Those are near impossible to create organically in a virtual environment.

We’ve had to intentionally build systems that encourage these collisions in an online world. It’s been one of the best things we could’ve done for our now distribute team and I would encourage leaders to think about how they are encouraging and enabling organic interactions among their team.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Some companies have many years of experience with managing a remote team. Others have just started this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you tell us how many years of experience you have managing remote teams?

ZELUS is a relatively young company. We launched just eight years ago and while the nature of our business has necessitated having team members spread across the country, the majority of our team operated from our headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. So, going fully remote really just came about in 2020. There were a lot of challenges, but we were up for the challenge.

Managing a team remotely can be very different than managing a team that is in front of you. Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding managing a remote team? Can you give a story or example for each?

Relationship building — this may be an obvious one, but it can be a challenge to build relationships when you don’t have those organic “collisions” I mentioned earlier or the in-person team building events. Accountability and productivity — we haven’t had an issue with this because we’ve been diligent in our hiring practices, performance reviews, and nipping productivity issues in the bud when they occur. When you lack visibility into who’s actually in the office, it can be hard to track productivity among the team. But our leadership team is very engaged through constant and clear communication. Professional development and mentorship — we had a robust training program in place prior to the pandemic that involved shadowing a colleague. After going remote, we had to restructure our training and mentorship program. This has become more important than ever since we don’t have the luxury of physical presence and the mentoring that would happen naturally. We rely heavily on the process and ensure that we have folks in a more formal program. We’re also continuously evaluating what is working and what isn’t so we can pivot and improve. Maintaining a strong culture — we stick rigorously to our core values and ensure we don’t deviate from the process and procedures that are in place to promote engagement, professional growth and development. Clear and transparent communication is also imperative to this effort. Process reinforcement — communication is key. Setting clear expectations and ensuring everyone is doing their part is table stakes to keep a virtual team rowing in the same direction. It’s also imperative that we as leaders are doing exactly what we said we would do. This instills trust and accountability.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges?

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of managing a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote.

Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote employee?

At ZELUS, because we’ve created a culture of collaboration and love, one core management tactic has been to instill an ethos of “we’re in this together.” That means standing behind one another first and foremost. Understanding that mistakes will always be made and failure is a part of business — and life — rather than resorting to blame or shame, we work together to find the problem and collaborate on a solution.

To make that management approach successful, however, it requires accountability and transparency. We strive to hold each other to a high degree of accountability and encourage everyone, regardless of the role, to be radically transparent about challenges, issues, and potential obstacles, and to bring them to the forefront early. In fact, we’ve developed a term for this: carefrontational. In other words, it’s practicing transparency and accountability with love, compassion, and understanding for one another.

Can you specifically address how to give constructive feedback over email? How do you prevent the email from sounding too critical or harsh?

Emotion is very hard to convey via written communication. It’s always subject to interpretation. We try to avoid this method when providing feedback and instead opt for face-to-face communication or a phone call. But when email is the only option, stick to the facts, be specific and offer to set up a time to talk through the feedback with the team member.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic. Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

Take a hard look at the systems and processes that support company culture, operational efficiency and team development. For many organizations, those were built for a world that no longer exists and won’t meet the needs of your team.

For instance, we turned to technology and innovation to enhance the workplace culture and performance. We launched new collaboration tools and implemented a new cloud-based learning and professional development platform, which included virtual mentoring.

On the performance side, we developed and implemented an electronic virtual assistant, which involved our R&D team designing and programming new processes to streamline many administrative tasks that previously required a significant amount of time to produce. This overhaul freed the team from roughly 1,000 hours per year of administrative work and gave them more time to focus on professional development and skill building.

Finally, we recently introduced new software tools to enhance team collaboration from anywhere in the world. Some of these tools included Autodesk BIM360, UnifyLabs, and Linkedin Learning. This has enabled the team to work more efficiently from anywhere and provided managers the ability to monitor and track performance more effectively than ever.

What do you suggest can be done to create a healthy and empowering work culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

One thing we did to ensure those collisions were continuing to occur and to spark dialogue and company-wide engagement was to launch a Bingo game. We challenged each of the department leads to create their own Bingo card. Since they were closest to each of their team members, they knew which actions and connections would best support their growth and encourage cross-departmental collaboration and skill sharing.

The game spanned a six-week period, during which teams competed to complete a Bingo, earning raffle tickets for prizes along the way. And while the prizes added to the allure of the game, that really became a secondary motivator for team members. It was more about the new skills they were learning and connections they were making in the company — connections with individuals they might not otherwise take the time to learn about.

Additionally, we believe professional development and ongoing education are key to team members feeling engaged and energized by the work they do. We had to figure out ways to take that training virtually and continue our peer-to-peer mentorship now virtually.

Getting creative with culture-building events along with empowering the team to learn from and teach one another, goes a long way to keep teams engaged, energized and committed to one another and the company vision.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’ve had a lot of positive experiences that I have benefited from through mentorship, trust and freedom. I would inspire a movement that would provide more people the opportunity to learn and grow in a safe and inspiring setting in the same way I had the luxury of experiencing. Currently, I volunteer time to help people entering or re-entering the workforce with interviewing. We start with a mock interview, where I role play as a hiring manager and ask them questions so they can get a feel for what to expect. Once we complete that portion, I give them tips, advice, content and help inspire them to identify what it is that they want to do. I do this by asking them about themselves and helping them to understand that interviewing is 50/50 — they are also making a very important decision.

I would love to see this format expand its reach perhaps in an online mentorship group with different folks with all types of expertise and backgrounds, all volunteering their time to help someone navigate through a new situation in a pay-it-forward way. Maybe someone wants to talk to their boss about a promotion but they have never done anything like that and are nervous. They’d be able to seek the guidance of someone in the group with experience to help them iron out their communication and messaging.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Success is often achieved by those who don’t know failure is inevitable.” — Coco Chanel. I have a poster of Chanel №5 framed in my office as a reminder to “go big or go home.” That’s exactly what she did. Coco Chanel was an entrepreneur. She was creative and she was always thinking outside the box…..taking risks.

Attitude is everything. I believe you fail when you stop trying. Maybe the outcome isn’t what you had in mind, perhaps because your vision changed along the way due to whatever obstacles you encountered, but there is always something to learn. If you stop trying, you’ll have nothing to learn. If you believe you’ll be successful any step along the way, your attitude will persevere. My family will tell you that I’m the most persistent person they know. When I get an idea in my head, it’s happening and I’m going to find a way to do it. This is one of the common personality traits of everyone on our team at ZELUS — a good attitude and perseverance. I have been so fortunate to have been trusted to keep trying. In my career here, I’ve made mistakes. I’ve learned lessons, usually the hard way. I’ve laughed, cried, sometimes at the same time, but never once have I thought “I can’t do this.”