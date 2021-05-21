Laura Michaels: “Trust in Yourself”

I have had many conversations recently with friends and clients about being more intentional in deciding which activities and relationships we would like to resume now that we can. This is true after any dramatic loss or change. We are able to prioritize living an examined life, making deliberate choices that move us toward our values, toward the people and things that are most sustaining and fulfilling.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives. How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Laura Michaels.

Laura Michaels has spent her career in the field of mental health and wellness, first in the nonprofit sector and now in the private practice of counseling. After the death of her husband, Laura co-wrote, with Claire Zilber, Living in Limbo: Creating Structure and Peace when Someone You Love is Ill, (livinglimbobook.com). Subsequent to losing her husband, she experienced a series of other deaths in her family and in this interview, shares her thoughts about coping with life losses and change.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I recently returned from a hiking trip with my sister, the only other surviving relative from our family of origin. On our long treks together, we spent some time reflecting on our childhood. We agreed that parts were wonderful and privileged and loving. Parts were troubled and difficult. I’m guessing most people can say something similar about their past. I grew up in Denver, Colorado, the eldest of three daughters, in an achievement-oriented family. We were raised in a fashion typical of the 1960s and ’70s, with the positive and negative influences of that time and generation. It can be interesting to connect some of the dots between past events and present emotions and behaviors, but ultimately, I think that most of us must learn to accept ambivalent thoughts and feelings about our past. In my case, it is hard to look back at my childhood without the lens that has been colored by later events and tragedies, but I am becoming more comfortable sitting with paradox and ambiguity.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I must have been in my 30s when I first read the quote by Robert Louis Stevenson: “To travel hopefully is a better thing than to arrive.” Decades later, those words continue to profoundly affect me. This simple quote recognizes that our current journey is, in fact, all we really have and that no particular future is guaranteed for us. So often, we are waiting to reach a specific milestone until we can be happy or fulfilled. We fixate on a time in the future when we think things are going to be better: when I get a new job, when I get married, when I move to a new city, when I retire — when, when, when.

Being a high achiever and goals-oriented person, I have had the tendency to be future focused. As a blessing, this trait has served me well in accomplishing many objectives I have set for myself. But then, there’s the curse part! My future-focus can cause me to lose sight of what is happening right now. A string of challenges in my life has forced me to live more intentionally in the present. I have, by no means, stopped running down the road of “what-ifs,” but I am getting better.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

The first attribute that comes to mind is strength, but not just in the way we would normally define it. Yes, my family and friends would consider me to be a strong woman because I have an ability to cope well with crisis. But life has taught me that being strong isn’t so much about powering through tough times without faltering. Instead, it is more about being in touch with our authentic selves, even if that may reveal vulnerability. Maybe it is strong to admit fatigue and fear, to acknowledge that we are merely human, that we might need help. Redefining what it means to be a strong person can help us connect with our full experience and reduce the pressure we invariably place on ourselves.

Second is flexibility. This is not a trait that comes naturally to me! As a young adult, I was able to focus primarily on myself, putting my effort into my own goals and activities. But as I got older, I began integrating the more mature perspective that my life wasn’t only about me. As I married, became a mother, and tended to family members with serious illnesses, I found myself accountable to many others in my life and was often called on to put others’ needs first. In addition, events in my inner circle and larger world dramatically taught me that things would continuously occur that were out of my control. I was forced to acclimate and become more accommodating and adapt to life happening in a way that often veered from its “expected” course.

Finally, I will mention devotion. I am fiercely dedicated to the people I love and would climb mountains to give them comfort and support. In a recent conversation, I was told that my love language is “acts of service” and I suppose that is accurate. I’m very fortunate to have an incredibly wonderful circle of close family and friends which has been a haven of reciprocity and sustenance.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

In 2005, my husband, Bill, was diagnosed, completely out of the blue, with advanced lung cancer, three weeks after completing his 25th marathon. We couldn’t wrap our heads around this absurd news. It seemed absolutely illogical and unreasonable to us that our family was facing this crisis. It wasn’t that we felt superior or immune to the random instances of bad luck that befall people, but this particular blow was stunning. With his robust lifestyle and upbeat spirit, Bill seemed to be the healthiest person around. At the time, our children were fifteen, twelve, and six — smack in the middle of a contented childhood. Taking in this bombshell and having to quickly pivot into action transformed me in an instant. I remember walking to the parking garage after the oncologist delivered the devastating news feeling completely alien to the identity and assumptions that shored me up when I had left my car only two hours earlier.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

This seems like a strange thing to say because I was 44 years old, but I honestly wondered if I was mature enough to handle this. I was so scared to be facing this grim diagnosis and our uncertain future. I knew I was going to have to rally and face a challenge that hadn’t been even the tiniest blip on my radar. I would need to provide leadership for my family and rely on my capabilities at a level at which I had never been forced to perform. And without question, I thought the worst thing that could happen would be that Bill would die. I was completely heartbroken that this man, who was so full of life, might not reach a healthy life expectancy, that his years on this earth might be shortened by decades. I was also distraught at the thought that his death would leave our children and me permanently devastated and damaged — that we would be destined to limp through the rest of our lives in the shadow of grief and despair.

How did you react in the short term?

There are two answers to this question because there was the public me and the private me. On the outside, I would say that people saw a woman coping with as much grace and courage as she could. I had no better teacher than Bill himself whose innate optimism and self-contained equanimity kept his friends and family engaged in a circular harmony of positive energy and spirits. Internally, however, I was roiling with anxiety and despair. Dark thoughts and worst-case scenarios plagued me during the day, kept me up at night, and insinuated themselves into my dreams. There were times when I felt like a refugee from my own pre-diagnosis life, where I had been so comfortable and content, not facing incessant disbelief and sadness. I was in a constant state of worry and it took me a long time to realize that this caused an excruciating struggle between the desire for control and the agony of uncertainty. I felt that I was drawn toward control, even when I knew it to be unattainable. I understood the reality of uncertainty, even when I resisted surrendering to it.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

During the course of Bill’s illness, I was forced to move quickly into a cognitive and emotional place where I could cope most effectively with the minefield we had abruptly encountered. Ultimately, I collected an assortment of tools from readings, wise people in my life, and inner strength I didn’t even know I had. After Bill died, I found myself wakening very early before my children and I began spending that time writing to explore my experience. It began as something just for myself to process that time in my life, but it grew into a book that I eventually published with my friend and colleague, psychiatrist Claire Zilber.

I also made a major life change and went back to school at 51 years old to attain my degree in counseling which led to a private therapy practice that I continue in Denver. I am both inspired and humbled by the thought that through either my book or my clinical work, my experience might, in some small way, touch another person facing life challenges.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

“Letting go” is such an interesting idea and one I think about a lot. I have fallen in love with the Eastern concept of “surrender” which really examines the question, “What can I control and what can’t I control?” I came to realize that, although I tried to assume responsibility for so many things in my world (yes, you might call me a control freak), the reality is that most things in life are actually outside of my sphere of influence. Although I would still consider myself a work in progress (aren’t we all?), I do know, deep down, that almost the only thing I can control is how I respond to the interactions, the tasks, the news that greet me on a daily basis. After Bill received his diagnosis, I had to “surrender” to the reality that certain things would just be out of my control, no matter how hard I worked or wished to have them resolve favorably. I have had to let go of my attachment to certain things happening or not happening in order for me to have well-being. I know that when I am truly able to surrender, in the Buddhist sense of that term, I give up my resistance and become more fully present in my life.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

Ultimately, I had to learn how to find joy again. I had to choose it. If I had ever even considered this concept before, I’m sure I thought joy was something that just happened when things are good. But, over time, I came to realize that it is a state of mind and a state of heart. I could acknowledge that even though life was hard and full of sadness, I could also choose to live my life with abundance. I was able to hold two things at once: I had sorrow, and I had joy.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

So many people provided tremendous love and support to me and I will be forever grateful to every one of them. However, this question brings to mind an incident in which a casual acquaintance changed my whole mindset with one off-hand comment. I have never told her this story and, thinking about this now makes me want to track her down and let her know how much impact she had on my psyche.

Exactly one month after Bill died, I took our eldest child to college. That was a particularly bittersweet occasion not only for that daughter and me, but for our whole family who, in a matter of weeks, went from a household of 5 to a household of 3. When I returned, I sluggishly returned to my routine of work and caring for my two kids who were still at home. I dragged myself out of bed each morning and felt that I was going through the motions of my day in a daze. Every day at 3 pm, I found myself standing outside my car that was parked along the perimeter of the elementary school waiting with the other adults gathered to pick up their children. As I waited for my 3rd grader to arrive at our designated spot, another mom approach me to offer condolences. She recounted that she was a teenager when her own father died. What she said to me next will be forever etched in brain, “And when I lost my dad, I lost my mom too.” She went on to say that her mother fell into such a deep depression that she gave up and took to her bed. My acquaintance was forced to tend to her younger siblings until she left home for college. A booming voice in my head shouted, “My kids are not going to lose their mom too!” And that was the kick that caused me to jump back into my life. I was bound and determined not to abandon my children.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Over a year into the pandemic, our world has suffered monumental losses — of life, of livelihoods, of food and housing security. And yet, there have been the silver linings for many of us in appreciating what is good in our lives and drilling down to what is truly important. In the same way, Bill’s illness gave me new insights into virtues such as purpose, compassion, selflessness, appreciation, and commitment. I developed more humility and patience. I surprised myself in handling situations that were way beyond my usual comfort level. Challenging times can prove to us that we can grow and rise to the occasion. We can experience how giving and receiving can create intensely deep connections with others and provide our lives with ultimate meaning.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

Subsequent events in my life have taught me that it is not enough to soldier through a difficult time, come out the other side and live happily ever after. Life’s ups and downs keep happening. In the 12 years after Bill’s death, I lost my father to heart disease, my mother and a sister to suicide, and my second husband was diagnosed with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Each of these events, and the periods leading up to them, further tested me and forced me to reconnect with the lessons I had learned before. The tools I discovered and the perspective I gained during Bill’s illness have buoyed me through other losses and challenges.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Find Perspective. When we experience an enormous loss or difficulty, we can fixate on that one part of us that is a survivor of tragedy or hardship. One of the most critical tasks is to reclaim and engage with the other parts of ourselves. When we are in the midst of the challenging situation, it is easy to lose sight of everyone and everything else that is important to us. For example, if you have survived the loss of a spouse, you must find ways to nourish and nurture those other aspects of yourself that you value, such as being a parent, a runner, a watercolorist, a friend. Diminishing our lives to the one identity of being a widow, for example, can keep us stuck in our pain. Practice Self-Acceptance. I can’t emphasize enough how crucial it is to treat ourselves with compassion and acceptance. Living through adversity does not compel us to be superhuman. It is ok to say to yourself, “This is hard, you are doing the best you can.” We aren’t always going to act in an exemplary manner since we remain, like everyone else, ordinary and imperfect people. Be kind to yourself. Our harsh inner voices that judge us as falling short are never helpful in getting through challenging times. Trust in Yourself. Have faith in your own courage and trust your decisions. It is easy to look back on situations in our past and judge ourselves critically, now that we have the benefit of hindsight. As much as I care about what others may think about what I do, I think the person I am most afraid of is my future self. Will she reassess the choices I made in retrospect and find fault with me? Almost as a preemptive strike against self-doubt and recriminations, I sometimes have to have a mental conversation with my future self and assure her that I am making the best decisions I can make, given the information I have at this time. There is nothing to be gained from ruminating over the path I didn’t take. Consider your Priorities. Another by-product of the pandemic has been the opportunity for us to step back and think about how we had been spending our time before we were living in various stages of quarantine. I have had many conversations recently with friends and clients about being more intentional in deciding which activities and relationships we would like to resume now that we can. This is true after any dramatic loss or change. We are able to prioritize living an examined life, making deliberate choices that move us toward our values, toward the people and things that are most sustaining and fulfilling. Appreciate what is Good. Loss and tragedy are nothing to idealize, and you won’t find me in the camp that promotes hardship itself as a gift. However, I truly believe that there are gifts to be found and blessings to be realized even when life seems grim and bleak. One of the best pieces of wisdom came from my therapist when Bill was sick: “You don’t get to choose everything about your life. There are things you wouldn’t choose, but many that you would. Love the things that are right.” And, during the times when nothing feels ok, you may even make a list of “what’s not wrong.” I think most of us can find some kernel to focus on to give us hope and peace.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

You know how sometimes you see a sign at the exact moment that you need that message? I’m don’t consider myself to have a very heightened sense of the metaphysical or mystical, but I have had a few such experiences in my life that seem served up to me on a silver platter. One such incident was shortly after Bill was diagnosed with cancer and I found myself stopped at a light behind a car with a bumper sticker that said, “Embrace Uncertainty.” My first instinct was “What??” How could you ever welcome such an unsettling concept? I thought about this a lot, and over time, have come to realize that the journey of life requires that we dwell in a state of “not knowing,” as uncomfortable as that may be.

So, what would a movement look like? It would be normalizing the idea that we can’t know the course our lives will take, and we have to learn to integrate unpredictability as part of life’s fabric. I believe that our culture pushes us, from a very young age, to meticulously plan out our lives so that we can become content and accomplished adults. Everything we do becomes a means to an end. I need to get good grades in order to get into a good college in order to get into a good graduate program in order to get a good job in order to have a happy and successful life. But we all know what happens to the best laid plans. What would it look like if we taught children how to pivot, how to bounce back and switch gears, how to entertain plan B? I would love to see our schools, our sports programs and our media focus on resilience and how to flourish even when things don’t go as we expect and when we “fail” in the context of accepted standards.

Living with uncertainty does not require that we live in fear of all of the misfortunes that could possibly befall us, but it can energize us to be mindful about today. We travel in a state of continuous change. That impermanence is what gives beauty and urgency to the present.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

The first person who comes to my mind is Katie Couric. When I was a young woman, watching the Today Show was part of my daily routine. When Katie joined the show as a co-anchor, I enjoyed her energetic and upbeat demeanor. She got the day off to a positive start with her light-heartened and intelligent presence. And when her husband, Jay Monahan, was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer, a more serious side of her showed up as she chose to publicly share their journey with incredible courage and dignity. I admired her candor and generosity, including when she later underwent a colonoscopy and a mammogram on television to encourage viewers to receive preventive care. Many years later, when I was around the same age that Katie was at her husband’s diagnosis, I found myself in a similar position. She became an example for me on how to walk into a world I didn’t choose but needed to handle with as much grace and agility as I could muster. Watching her continue to work, and mother, and love again showed me that we can heal and grow from traumatic loss.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

As I mentioned before, Claire Zilber and I co-authored a book that weaves my account of my personal story with Claire’s clinical observations and wisdom. More information about this is available at our website: livinglimbobook.com.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!