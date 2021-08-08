Laura McHolm of NorthStar Moving Company: “Attitude”

Attitude: Come from a giving heart. See good service or an excellent product, as an act of love. Treat your employees, team members, vendors, etc. with grace and kindness. A happy team creates a happy customer. And, not only be kind to your actual customer, but be kind to everyone in their sphere from their grandmother, their kids, to their pets. Leave everyone smiling. That kindness will ripple out into your community.

As part of our series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Laura McHolm, Director of Marketing and Co-Founder of NorthStar Moving Company and a Marketing Consultant & Speaker.

One of the few women at the helm of a moving company, Laura McHolm had a unique entrance into the world of entrepreneurship. After graduating from the University of California at Berkeley, she taught basic programming on Apple computers, then worked in marketing for Atari while the company was still in its infancy. After law school, she worked at Intel as a corporate intellectual property lawyer. In the mid-1990s, she moved away from the Fortune 500 to fulfill her more creative, entrepreneurial spirit and co-founded NorthStar Moving® Company in Los Angeles.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My mother was a cookie baking feminist and my father was an entrepreuneur. I had so many advantages, the biggest was to be brought up to believe I could do anything I put my mind to. All children should be afforded that luxury, and adults should create a world where all children can truly accomplish their goals.

I came from a Berkeley, Oxford, Fortune 500, legal and marketing background and wanted to do something absolutely unexpected. I love the service industries and I chose moving because I found the moving industry to be the most male-dominated of all the service industries. And, it was a service industry that wasn’t actually about being truly of service to its customers. Even today, 25 years later, there aren’t many women running moving companies. I also wanted to create a business from scratch. A company dedicated to making a difference in its team members’ lives, its clients’ experiences, and the community. I love the unexpected.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

It’s the same mistake many people make who have spent years in academia. We think life evolves like a class schedule. Advanced Trig follows Beginning Trig; graduate school follows undergrad; chapter two follows chapter one. It’s very linear and tidy. And I LOVE organization; a place for everything and everything in its place. But, progress, creation, doing something new, isn’t a straight line. I had to learn to trust my gut and give into the curvy flowing road of progress. Allowing inspiration from an unexpected direction is what allows true creation to occur. For example, looking at the service you get at a Ritz Carlton Hotel and thinking that’s how people should be treated when they move. Anticipating people’s needs before they even know they have them, and offering a menu of solutions to solve everything happening in someone’s life when they move.

Nonlinear thinking allowed me to see moving as more than carrying boxes from point A to point B. Life doesn’t stop for those families because they are moving. In fact, life just got way more busy; and the to-do lists just got way longer. Why not be the moving company that really helps the entire family move. Have nannies for the kids, dog trainers for fido, chefs for the first night in your new home, feng shui artists to set up your new place just right, organizers to help you sort out what stays and what gets donated, have easy ways for folks to donate their unwanted stuff to charities like Miry’s List and get the extra non-perishable food to the food bank. When I would say that’s what a moving company should be doing, the push back I got was huge. That’s not the moving industry. EXACTLY. That’s what the moving industry should be. Twenty-five years later, we are still the only one doing it this way. And, we grew to be the largest independent moving company in California and maybe in the country. We have won awards for everything from our green practices, service, growth, best places to work, community service, etc.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Oh my, if this was the academy awards the music would be playing to get me off the stage and I would just be getting started. I am sure I would not be where I am today, without a wonderful partner Ram Katalan, an amazing team (insert 200 names here because I would want to say them all), my assistant Karyn Gatt who has become family, my PR Rep Carrie Callahan who has become family, my friends and family (insert many names here) who have all become family, my teachers and my parents (Helen and Bill).

I think my parents gave me a wonderful gift by telling me repeatedly that I could do anything as long as I put my mind to it. They believed that our words and our deeds, shape our life. They believed in the power of education; of being open minded; that laughter was the best medicine; that kindness counts; that diversity is a strength; no one wins, when someone is left out; the value of travel to experience other cultures and discover they have as much, or more, to offer as our own; and that we are all so extremely lucky to be on this beautiful planet.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

It’s simple. You should love what you do and make it show. Your customers should walk away knowing there is nothing else you’d rather be doing. Creating a happy customer experience is creating a memorable customer experience. People want to return to a product or service that makes them feel taken care of and loved.

It’s so much easier (and cheaper) to retain a customer than to attract new ones. Plus, why not turn your customers into raving fans who help you spread the word?

Besides, life’s too short for awful customer service.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

I have no idea! What in the world are companies thinking that don’t put customers’ well-being first? Why wouldn’t you want to give your customers a great experience? Why would you want to hunt down new customers every day, rather than having a loyal base?

If you have the misguided notion that focusing on the money isn’t brought about by focusing on customer service then you haven’t looked at the cost of liability, customer acquisition and employee turnover. Maybe, you made a little more on one transaction, but how many transactions will you repeat if your service is bad?

Why not have customers who want more of you, not less? A fast buck is never a lasting fortune.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

No.

If customer service isn’t in your DNA and your company’s DNA, you gotta ask yourself: Why am I doing this? If the answer isn’t because: I love my customers. Then, it’s time to:

Close shop.

Go home.

Be a hermit.

Plant a garden.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

That’s a question much better answered by our clients. Like we tell our clients, don’t take our word for it, check out our Google and Yelp reviews; Better Business Bureau rating; over 200 client video testimonials; and old fashioned letters of recommendation.

Yep, we’ve got quite the library of documented “Wow” experiences.

But, some of my personal favorites include:

Ms. Angelina Jolie’s staff was very pleased when our movers refused a 1000 dollars bribe from paparazzi just to look inside one of her boxes. Our movers know our clients’ privacy is sacred.

Or, the time a frantic parent called because their child’s favorite teddy bear was packed on a truck headed across the country. We stopped the truck, sorted through their shipment, found the teddy bear and reunited it with one happy little camper.

Or, when Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting the US and his security team needed our crews (who had to be vetted by the US Secret Service and the Israeli Secret Service) to be at the ready. It was ala James Bond, our crews with walkie talkies in hand for days, awaiting last minute instructions on where to move the head of state’s security equipment.

Oh yeah…. We also sign extensive non-disclosure agreements and use multiple decoy trucks which are sent out in different directions from our celebrity clients’ homes. The paparazzi don’t know which truck to follow to learn where our clients’ will be living.

Are you Wowed yet? (We’ve got more…)

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

You bet it did! We’ve gone from one move to 8,000 or 10,000 moves per year for over twenty-five years. We’re now the largest independent moving company in California. We recently expanded to Phoenix, AZ; Santa Fe, NM; and Austin, TX. And, we made Inc. magazine’s “Inc. 5000 Honor Roll ‘’ for being ranked on their fastest growing companies list for seven years. We’ve won 10 consecutive Best Places to Work awards, community leader awards, green vendor awards, etc.

Folks know if we can create “Wows” for A-Listers, the Getty Museum, Jim Henson Productions and other high profile clients, we can create a “Wow” experience for them too.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

Accuracy: Details make the service. Whatever you say to your customer is a promise. So, make sure you deliver every promise. You’re the Wizard in the Wizard of Oz, your customers don’t need to know what you went through to make sure you delivered each aspect of your promise. Your customers should be afforded the luxury to “pay no attention to the person behind the curtain.” Anticipate: Know your customers’ needs before they know them. Listen. What are they asking for? Before you do business together, make sure you can really deliver everything your potential customer requests. Then when you accept the job, make sure you meet all of your customers’ touch points. If problems or hiccups occur, solve them quickly before your customer even knows there was a problem. Be prepared and be ready to be able to do the unexpected. Be available, responsive, easy to get a hold of, and always be in communication with your customers. And, most importantly, never say “No” once you’ve said “Yes.” Attitude: Come from a giving heart. See good service or an excellent product, as an act of love. Treat your employees, team members, vendors, etc. with grace and kindness. A happy team creates a happy customer. And, not only be kind to your actual customer, but be kind to everyone in their sphere from their grandmother, their kids, to their pets. Leave everyone smiling. That kindness will ripple out into your community. Approach: Ensure your staff is thoroughly educated on both: your company’s kindness culture; and the service they provide, or products they sell. A knowledgeable team is a nimble and adaptable team. Empower your team to be able to solve problems on the spot, or know who can quickly get the problem solved. For instance, if a dessert took too long to serve, empower the server to comp it before the customer comments on the delayed service. Treat everyone as a VIP. And, VIPs get the goodies. Everyone loves freebees. Send a gift basket, or flowers, or old fashion thank you note, as a thank you for the business. Always, begin and end your service with “Wows!” Amour: Love what you do and hire people who love what they do. Love your clients. Part of that love is getting to know your customer. Develop and create a relationship with them. If your client is a repeat customer, make sure you show them you know they are a repeat customer by calling them by name and repeating what they loved last time.

Creating the “Wow” all comes down to being an “A” student: Accuracy, Anticipate, Attitude, Approach and Amour. Or, maybe it’s just as simple as: Love, Love, Love, Love.

Love what you do.

Love your team.

Love your customers.

Love your community.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

It’s simple. Make sure you deliver the “Wow.” And, when a customer expresses appreciation for that “Wow,” tell them the nicest thing anyone can do for you is to refer you to their friends, family and co-workers.

If your customers loved their experience, they will want to show their love back. And, folks love to be the person with the inside track; to be the one who found the hidden gem. And then, this part is critical: Make sure you don’t disappoint your customers’ referrals. Wow them too!

We all want to know with 100% confidence, if I refer someone, my friend will have the same wonderful experience I had. Make sure that happens.

Also, why not send flowers or cookies; give discounts; call them and thank them; and send thank you notes to the lovely people who are now your raving referring fans. But, truly, what will keep folks happy, and referring to you, is if you always deliver for their friends.

Keep creating the “Wows!”

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

I don’t have experience in retail or eCommerce. However, as I noted previously. The best way to be successful in the face of competition is: love your customers.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Oh, wow, that’s a cool question. I have been wanting to change the world for a long time… Here’s a simple movement:

Every single child is told every single day that they have absolutely everything it takes to create the exact life they want to live.

Every single adult is told every single day; prove it to all children.

