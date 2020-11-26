Laura J. Wellington: “You need to keep your head down”

You need to keep your head down. Stop worrying what other authors are doing. Writing is very much like golf. You are playing against yourself. Don’t copy others.

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Laura J. Wellington

Laura J. Wellington is the Founder of THREAD MB as well as an Author and Award-winning children’s television creator. Her newest book, “Be Careful What You Wish For,” a paranormal love story based upon real life, just released on Amazon.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

Losing my husband to Cancer at such a young age gave me the clarity I needed to pursue my dreams. Everything I have done since honors this.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

It actually just occurred. A book reviewer who reviews for Publisher’s Weekly and many additional publishing sites shared her thoughts on my newest book prior to finishing it. She just couldn’t wait to tell me. Among her many complimentary words, she called “Be Careful What You Wish For” my “Magnum Opus.” I’ve stopped sleeping ever since due to the sheer excitement of it all.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

The biggest challenge I faced was getting over the fear of exposing myself in a very personal way. I also took a completely new road for me in writing my new book. It is my first nonfiction piece of work for adults as opposed to the other two books that I have written for this target audience. I overcame it because the story wouldn’t give up on me. It kept gnawing at me. It needed life. I decided that if it was this persistent, I would be its tool. Sometimes things happen that way.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My children always tease me that “I am the most confident person that they know.” Yes, my ego can be large but I have learned to keep it in check while allowing my work to speak for itself.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now, my concentration is on my new book, “Be Careful What You Wish For” as it just released and is already receiving a lot of attention and praise. I am also pulling together a new children’s show concept in-line with the needs and realities of today.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

There are a ton of interesting stories. How you relate to the book and which story you find most interesting will depend upon where you are in your own life. I have had people read it more than once already and each time, they view it from a different perspective than when they first read it. That is a unique aspect of this book I love. There is however a moment within the book that will grip everyone’s heart. “Sob” seems to be the common adjective in relation to this moment.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

How love truly knows no boundaries.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

You need to have an original idea. The best books could have only been written by the authors who wrote them, in my opinion.

You need to “go deep”. In “Be Careful What You Wish For,” I pulled from within my soul the very emotion that my readers are feeling now when they are reading it. Their responses to the book reflect this.

You need to find the right publisher. Words Matter Publishing showed tremendous belief in me from the start even when this story was quite raw. So many publishers can’t see past perfection from the beginning. This was not the case with WMP. I feel like true partners with them and already, we are seeing the payoff of this.

You need to keep your head down. Stop worrying what other authors are doing. Writing is very much like golf. You are playing against yourself. Don’t copy others.

You need to hone your craft as writing still is and will always be “a craft.”

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

Creativity. I am creative in everything that I do. One person asked me “what I was smoking” when I created my first children’s television show. I’ve never smoked or done drugs. It’s just my nature to think outside the box.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

The Torah honestly, as there are so many incredible stories to learn from in it.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to place every foster child in a safe and loving home. I am licensed as a foster parent. These kids need homes that love them and can give them the start that every one of them deserves.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

The best way to truly follow me is to go to my websites: THREAD MB or Laura J. Wellington.

You can also find me on Linkedin, Facebook or Instagram and occasionally on Tiktok.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspiring!