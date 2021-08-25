Laura Greco of You Bloom Wellness: “Compassion is doing something to alleviate the suffering of someone else”

Compassion is doing something to alleviate the suffering of someone else. It can be holding the door for the person behind you, acknowledging that a coworker is working hard, greeting the cashier with a smile, hugging your partner and telling them you appreciate them.

Self-compassion is giving yourself a break, acknowledging that something is difficult and that you are doing your best. It is treating yourself as you would a friend, and this includes what you say to yourself in your head.

After two decades of nursing Laura Greco shifted to coaching, speaking, and educating as a way of supporting people in living their most joyful and fulfilling lives. She believes that self-care (body, mind, and spirit) is the basis for well-being and that we all have the capacity to make positive changes. In making lifestyle changes we need both the knowledge of what to do and support while doing it because knowing and doing aren’t the same. For more information you can check her website: You Bloom Wellness, LLC

My career has morphed over the decades. I started as a bedside nurse in various post anesthesia and trauma ICUs caring for patients when they were least able to care for themselves. I then switched to working in a chronic pain management clinic where the bulk of their progress was made by them at home between visits.

In both settings I saw how important it was to address mindset, stress, sleep, purpose, joy, exercise, and nutrition. I noticed that the patients who took ownership of their health and wellness had much better outcomes. I also noticed that most patients knew what to do and they found it difficult to do it. That crystallized for me the idea that knowing and doing are two different skillsets.

Enter coaching, which helps people connect their knowledge and actions. I completed a coaching program and the certification process, created You Bloom Wellness, LLC and continue helping people make mindset and lifestyle changes. For the last few years I have focused on helping healthcare professionals eliminate burnout, manage their stress, and live with more joy.

You are right, we achieve success with help along the way. At any given time, I am receiving help from a number of people: family, friends, colleagues, people I have never even met in person!

Looking back, it seems to have taken me a while to figure out that behavior changes don’t rely only on knowing what to do. But at least I did figure that out!

What really focused my career, and triggered the shift from nursing to coaching, was understanding that knowing something and doing it are two separate and distinctly different processes. We’ve all heard we should manage our stress and get more sleep. But actually doing that day after day as a way of living eludes so many. Change is hard but coaching helps you break the “what” it into manageable little “how” steps and adds support.

Life can only be understood backwards but it must be lived forwards. Soren Kierkegaard

Similarly, life can’t be fully lived only looking in the rearview mirror. (me!)

Learning from our mistakes and successes is important but if we are always looking to the past, either with good memories or regrets, we aren’t in the present. Life is a balance of learning from the past and living in the present and looking forward. Joy stems from being in the moment and with our hectic lives we miss too many present moments.

I am currently writing 2 books and creating some online courses about joy and life balance.

Wellness Made Simple for Residents is a book for residents (as in doctors in training, people outside of medicine think I mean retirement community residents) and shares tips for managing stress, preventing burnout, creating life balance, and self-care. This book can also be a springboard to my working with more residency programs.

Longevity Planning is the other book and is to get people of all ages, but especially 40+ year old’s, to think about how you do and do not want to age, and realize you can start “training” for that now. If you want to be able to get up from a chair just using your legs when you are 95, there are exercises you can do now to make that feasible. If we want to have a robust social life at 97 we need to start flexing those friendship muscles now. We are so conditioned to accept certain “facts” about aging that might only be “facts” because we make them so. I want to empower people to be intentional about how they age.

Three traits that help me most might be seeing both the forest and the trees, adaptability, and curiosity.

Being able to see the vision as well as the nitty gritty steps along the way are important in accomplishing something without losing enthusiasm or getting too far off course. I toggle between the big picture and the tiny steps that get you there.

However, there are times that veering off course might be a good approach and being flexible enough to do that is important. Trees that can bend with the wind are stronger than those that are rigid and snap. Adaptability lets me try old things in new ways.

I am endlessly curious and always learning. I keep looking past the obvious and easiest solution to determine the best answer. Critical thinking lets me create unique solutions. I do have to watch however, that curiosity doesn’t lead me to too many bright shiny objects!

I have worked with hundreds of physicians on preventing personal burnout and managing stress. Burnout is prevalent in medicine. Almost 50% physicians experience burnout at some point.

Over the years I have seen firsthand great healthcare professionals leave medicine due to burnout. We have a shortage of physicians and nurses and don’t need to lose any more to something preventable and treatable

Burnout is an unpleasant and persistent state of feeling depleted, feeling stuck, unable to move forward, and living in a mess of negative emotions. The classic 3 symptoms are emotional exhaustion (you have nothing left to give), depersonalization, and a diminished sense of accomplishment. You grind through each day feeling irritable, dreading work, and dreaming of an escape from your job.

Burnout is particularly prevalent among helping professionals and first responders. It seems to be more common in type A personalities and perfectionists. As I said, burnout rates for physicians run around 50%. Rates for teachers, lawyers, and executives can run around 30%. Burnout is more common than many people think.

The opposite of burnout is having vitality and feeling fulfilled, productive, engaged, enthusiastic, and compassionate. The opposite of burnout creates an expansive, uplifting, and positive energy while burnout creates a dark, crushing, downward pull.

Burnout has been recognized for years. Recently the term is being used a lot and I’d like to highlight that the term is sometimes used loosely, which downplays the seriousness of burnout. You might hear people use the term burnout to describe a stressful day the way people say they are “starving” when they are simply hungry or “freezing” when they are cold. The liberal use of the term neutralizes and dilutes the true condition which really clouds the issue.

While burnout is not a medical diagnosis it has been recognized by WHO as a syndrome or occupational phenomenon in the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11).

Burnout includes 3 classic symptoms: emotional exhaustion, cynicism or depersonalization, and a sense that your contributions no longer matter or are ineffective. These symptoms are present every day, not just after a horrid meeting or during a lackluster project.

The symptoms often go unrecognized at first then might manifest as anger, apathy, anxiety, depression, cutting corners, and lack of productivity. The chronic stress of anger, exhaustion, dreading work and feeling like you don’t make a difference at work can affect your physical and mental health: sleep, blood pressure, mood, digestion, patience, diligence, muscle tension, pain.

Our moods and productivity affect those around us. When we are burned out or even just stressed, we give off negative energy which affects those around us, and it can become the culture to frequently and freely express any negative feeling.

Within medicine, burnout is linked to higher rates of medical errors, substance abuse, suicide, and decreased patient satisfaction.

Burnout is a condition that won’t just magically go away by pushing onward.

Burnout generally has two sources — organizational and personal. Organizational causes include things like scheduling, lack of support staff, workload, resources, lack of administration’s support and understanding. Personal burnout is triggered by internal things like how we feel perceived and valued, our mindset, our values, what we believe to be within our control.

Burnout at the personal level may feel like:

your workload consistently exceeds your capacity (especially for perfectionists)

you have too much to do and not enough time

there is a lack of resources (support, recognition, compensation, staff, training)

you lack control of your work environment

there is a lack of fairness

there is a lack of community within your company

systems are inefficient

a disconnect between your values, purpose, and daily job description/activities

you dread going to work.

5 things you can do to reverse personal burnout:

1. self-care (sleeping, eating, exercising, managing stress, friends, hobbies…)

Self-care includes taking care of your body, mind, and spirit. You need to look at your food choices, sleep, exercise, stress, time for friends, hobbies, time to connect with your tribe, your attitude, and thoughts.

It is harder to feel fulfilled when you are tired and feel like you are living on a never-ending hamster wheel with no time for yourself.

Look for mini ways to improve: add a piece of fruit daily, get 15 more minutes sleep, allot 2 minutes for a relaxation exercise, create an hour a month to volunteer for a cause you believe in, make time to stay in touch with friends.

2. compassion (including self-compassion)

Compassion is doing something to alleviate the suffering of someone else. It can be holding the door for the person behind you, acknowledging that a coworker is working hard, greeting the cashier with a smile, hugging your partner and telling them you appreciate them.

Self-compassion is giving yourself a break, acknowledging that something is difficult and that you are doing your best. It is treating yourself as you would a friend, and this includes what you say to yourself in your head.

It is often easier to start with kindness for others and progressing to self-compassion. It doesn’t have to take much time to be kind and compassionate and the payoffs can be huge in what you accomplish and how others respond to you.

3. find joy outside of work

You are not your job. Push yourself to make time for things that bring you joy outside of work. This could be taking a few minutes to sketch, play an instrument, watch a sunset, walk with a friend, or play with your cat. Maybe every few weeks you can go fishing, hike in a beautiful location, or volunteer.

Allow yourself to anticipate doing whatever brings you joy. There are benefits to both spontaneous joyful activities as well as scheduling and anticipating them.

While pursuing joy do it mindfully. So often we multitask and then aren’t fully aware that we just spent time doing something we actually enjoy.

4. check your mindset

You will find more of whatever you are looking for. Are you looking for what is going well or what is wrong? Is your glass half full or half empty?

Rehashing grudges, perseverating on failures, and complaining changes nothing and utilizes a lot of energy without moving you forward. Notice how you engage with others. Is it by complaining or commenting on something good?

Blaming others for your situation might feel good in the moment but doesn’t change the circumstances.

Try shifting to a more open/growth mindset by looking for things within your control and for solutions. Focus more on what you can change. We feel more capable and powerful when we approach situations with an internal locus of control.

Change your inner dialogue from what you “should” do to what you “could” do. Focusing on what you could do shifts the power and control of doing it to you. Choosing to do something versus being told to do it changes our attitude around it.

Cultivate an attitude of non-judgmental curiosity with others and yourself.

5. practice mindfulness

Take a few moments several times a day to be in the present. Without being critical, just notice with as many senses as you can what you are experiencing. Try it with your first cup of coffee, washing your hair, brushing your teeth, or sitting at your desk. Notice what colors and textures you see, what you smell, what you hear, and what you feel (a breeze, a rumbling stomach, muscle tightness, the chair you are in…).

Being mindful puts a pause on the chaos around and within us, letting us soften into the moment and get a mini reprieve.

People who want to help someone suffering from burnout can start by recognizing that burnout is real. Their friend is not just “in a funk” and it is not a passing phase.

Let them know what you notice then let them share.

Help them reconnect with activities that bring them joy.

Offer to lessen their load: share the daily chores, watch the kids, support them as they take some time for themselves.

Show compassion, support, and encouragement as they step back from their overburdened life and reengage in self-care or hobbies.

Support them in replenishing themselves.

Employers can help staff reverse burnout but it really takes full commitment, buy-in, and support from the top. You can’t reverse someone else’s burnout but you can create the environment in which they can make changes. The top leaders need to walk the talk and not just give lip service to treating and preventing burnout.

Employers can:

really listen and communicate well. This most likely will involve emotional intelligence training for some. Burnout can look different on everyone.

change current procedures such as staffing, communication, job descriptions, expectations, and how staff are treated.

honor and enforce non-work hours. Don’t expect people to work or respond 24/7 and stop rewarding the employees who do work all hours and during vacation.

communicate priorities. Prevent your urgencies from becoming someone else’s emergency.

Having worked in life and death situations it is easy for me to step back and say, “no one is going to die if this task isn’t completed today.” Everything is not a priority.

look at the fairness at work — real and perceived fairness. Is someone routinely “rewarded” for doing less by having their work-load lightened while hard workers are expected to pick up the slack? Is there a good worker who has the reputation of being an odd ball and therefore not credited for their contributions?

encourage employees to get to know each other. Encourage (but don’t force) group celebrations, happy hours, lunches together, bowling parties which can build rapport. Co-workers you can count on and confide in make a great support system. Having a close friend at work improves employee engagement.

For a number of reasons anxiety and depression are more prevalent today than even a few years ago. Left unchecked, the stress and symptoms of burnout can morph into and exacerbate mental health issues.

Isolation and loneliness are detrimental to both our physical and mental health. In our frenzied, overly busy, digital world it is too easy to feel isolated.

To normalize addressing mental health employers can:

Check in meaningfully with their staff periodically, no news is not always good news. (Hopefully managers have good emotional intelligence skills or this can backfire and irritate staff.)

Hire an outsider as a resource and to provide information and support for staff (not as a big brother maneuver but as a valued asset.)

Encourage staff getting to know one another. When we know each other as people we better look out for one another.

Slow down and really connect with colleagues

Openly address losses (a patient dies, a deal falls through, a favorite leader leaves the company, downsizing) and let others express their emotions.

A commonly touted solution for burnout is to take a vacation. The problems with this are that Americans aren’t particularly good at unplugging from work even while on vacation, so they never get the full break. In some companies your work isn’t covered by anyone else and you return to more work. And when you return to work the same problems are still there. You might feel rejuvenated for a while but you haven’t solved the root cause.

Quitting your job, for most people, seems like a better solution than it is. In many fields the same problems exist to some degree wherever you go, it might just take you a while to see that the grass isn’t greener at the new company.

Generally, quitting is an external approach that negates the importance of doing the harder personal, inner work and isn’t the easy answer it appears to be.

That said, sometimes changing careers or employers can be the solution, especially when the location, work hours, and company vision better mesh with your life and values.

Another solution that backfires is making too many big changes all at once. Change itself is difficult and overwhelming. Big changes feel unsustainable and are easily dropped. Even changing your bedtime to get more sleep is best done incrementally. You don’t magically go from a 2AM bedtime to 10PM without some adjustment issues.

Another mistake is that people tend to view burnout as binary: you either have it or don’t. In fact, burnout is a continuum. Burnout took time to develop and it will take time to eradicate. Being able to recognize incremental changes in how you are feeling and functioning is important.

I would love to see self-care become a regular and valued part of daily life, like brushing your teeth. Small frequent doses add up and might avoid the current stigma of self-care being a selfish luxury or self-indulgent.

We can water a garden with the drip method or the firehose. The consistency of the drip method has it accepted and ever present in the background whereas the firehose provides water but at the price of making time to haul out the hose and ruining a few plants with the force.

Our well-being is our biggest resource. We aren’t robots, we need to nurture our bodies, minds, and spirits.

Addressing our mental health is not a weakness.

I’d love to see wellness programs really supported by companies and communities. At the very least, encourage staff to have non-work hours, including breaking for lunch to decompress with a change of scenery and thoughts.

Anyone interested in coaching or having me speak to their organization can email me at [email protected]

I also have a monthly newsletter about living a balanced life. They can sign up on my website.

