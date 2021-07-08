Laura Donnelly of Dancing with Ease: “Your Bed Room = Your Sleep Room”

Phone tip 1 for better sleep: If you use your phone as your wake up alarm, set the phone to silent so if automated texts arrive in the middle of the night, like bank balance notices, your phone doesn’t make an alert sound.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

In this interview series called “Sleep: Why You Should Make Getting A Good Night’s Sleep A Major Priority In Your Life, And How You Can Make That Happen” we are talking to medical and wellness professionals, sleep specialists, and business leaders who sell sleep accessories to share insights from their knowledge and experience about how to make getting a good night’s sleep a priority in your life.

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Laura Donnelly.

Laura Donnelly, founder of Dancing with Ease, is a teacher and healer. She teaches Body-Brain-Business Balance based on her 35 plus years as a performer, the Alexander Technique, Somatics, Movement Fundamentals™, and business management.

People who work with Laura reduce stress, eliminate overwhelm, and discover their “right effort” to achieve dynamic balance in all activities.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I was a dancer — ballet, modern, and historical dance — for 20 years. I toured and performed nationally and internationally. Along the way I started teaching and choreographing as well as continuing my creative work in art and writing. I began studing the Alexander Technique to improve my dancing. I quickly discovered that the key element in the Technique, how we think determines how we move made deep and important changes in my dancing and also, in every area of my life. When I started teaching I wanted to share the best practices I’d learned to guide my students so they were able to avoid some of the mistakes I’d made during my career. I studied somatics and psychology, completed Movement Fundmentals™ certification and Alexander Technique teacher training. I realized that dancing with ease was a metaphor for how I lived my life and the work I teach beyond the dance studio.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

During Covid I realized that many of the skills and techniques that helped my young dancers stay calm and perform better also would help people dealing with increasing levels of fear and anxiety because of the ongoing pandemic. I offered 230 free talks (Strange and Interesting Times) from March –December 2020 to share tips and tools for calming the mind and body.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

The process I teach, Body-Brain Balance, helps people calm their bodies, minds, and emotions so that they can respond instead of reacting. Teaching these skills to online entrepreneurs, parents, and school teachers for the past 5 years I realized one of the first things clients experience is better, deeper, more restful sleep. When the body and brain are balanced, working together in harmony, the body functions better and promotes healing on a deep internal level.

My unique contribution to the world of wellness is reminding people of the Power of Choice. Body-Brain Balance teaches people how to make conscious constructive change and it empowers them to make choices that lead to freedom, balance, and ease in their lives. It allows people to break unproductive habits and establish healthier patterns. The process allows people to be present in the moment and to feel their feelings without being overwhelmed or carried away by them. This emotional and mental freedom is part of my unique contribution to the world of wellness.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Body Awareness in Action by Frank Pierce Jones (reissued in 2012 as Freedom to Change: The Development and Science of The Alexander Technique)

The Alexander Technique was the first Somatic Practice I studied. I refined my awareness of my body in action and stillness and I realized that I had the Freedom to Change my thinking which not only improved my daning but changed every aspect of my life. Through Body-Brain Balance I help people gain increased awareness of their bodies, the power of choice, and encourage them to change their habits of thought and action.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“How your focus the light, determines what you see.”

I heard these words in a dream: I’m on an airplane reading a book and it’s gotten dark. I reach up to turn on the light above me, and these words echo through my mind.

Since then, this quote has been a guiding principle in life and business. I imagine a horizontal line with easing on one side and tensing on the other. Moving towards easing or towards tensing is my choice but I know whichever one I pick, that energy will increase.

Freedom is choosing the direction of easing and flow.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

People need different amounts of sleep. I maintain that there is no “universally right” amount of sleep but an “individual right” amount that leads to optimal functioning. Everyone’s system is unique and if they listen to it, it will tell them how much sleep is optimal, how much is adaquate, and how much is insufficient. Mother’s can assess how much sleep their child needs based on how the child behaves. Almost everyone is grumpy when they’re tired. Sometimes, elderly people have back pain or leg pain that interferes with their ability to get a full 6–8 hours of sleep at one time. This inability to sleep a full night doesn’t mean that they don’t need that sleep, just that they can’t get it under the current circumstances.

I know how much sleep I need and what happens when I don’t get it. I’m a basic 8 hours/night person. When I get this much sleep consistently I have lots of energy, get a lot done each day, and I feel happy and alive. I can get by on 6 hours/night occasionally but if I do this very long I get a sore throat warning. That means, if I don’t increase my sleep soon and get myself back in balance, I’ll end up with a cold. This isn’t how everyone responds to lack of sleep but this is how my system works. The best way to figure this out is to keep a sleep journal. It can be as detailed or as spare as you want it to be. Since most of us sleep some time in every 24 hour day, it can be hard to remember small changes in the ongoing sameness of going to bed and getting up. A journal noting the things that are important to you, examples include: when you go to bed, when you wake up, when you get up, how you feel when you wake up, did you remember any dreams, did you sleep straight through the night, did you wake on your own or with an alarm, do you have a snack before bed, do you shower to relax at night or to wake up in the morning — basically you can track anything. You will start to see some patterns and then you will have more things to explore.

I have also found that I have a 2–4 hour sleep cycle. I think that 4 hours is my body’s preferred cycle. So two 4-hour cycles = 8 hours, my happy sleep place. Because the 2-hour cycle is part of the 4-hour cycle, I can make do on 4, 6, or 8 hours of sleep but if I wake up after 4 or 8 hours I feel more refreshed. Some people have a 3-hour sleep cycle so 6 hours would be good for them.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

Once again, I’m going to recommend that people observe themselves to discover their best sleeping times and the amount of sleep that allows them to function optimally. It is important to make a distinction between just getting by and optimal functioning. Often, in college young people disturb their sleep patterns. They pull all-nighters before tests, or drink lots of highly cafinated (and often sweet) drinks to keep going when they really need to take a break and rest. They are young and can get by abusing their systems a bit more than older people or people with more responsibilities. For example, young parents are going to be short of sleep when they have a new baby but they also have a lot of responsibility and need to take care of themselves, maybe take a nap when the baby sleeps so that they can take care of their children.

For me, duration (number of hours) is more important than the time that I go to sleep. My system doesn’t like to nap, unless I’m sick. If I want to take a nap and I’m able to fall asleep in the middle of the day it’s a message from my body that my system is out of balance. Again, my personal awake and getting things done is a solid 16 hours out of 24. I may flex going to bed between10 and midnight and getting up between 6 and 8 a.m. but I start to run down after being up and doing my daily activities for about 15–16 hours.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

Giving someone 6 months to notice an improvement in daily functioning should be enough time for them to observe substantial changes in the quality of their life. (Let’s return to this concept of “working diligently” to get more sleep later in the interview.)

I think sooner than 6 months this person who is sleeping more hours/night will experience better memory and faster reaction times. As s/he continues the new “more sleep” routine, the body will restore itself. The person will stop being sleep deprived and find that decision-making skills and judgment are improved, problem-solving will be easier, s/he will make fewer errors, and work completed will be more accurate. This person’s ability to sustain focus will increase and their immune system will become stronger. Additionally, s/he will be more resilient both physically and emotionally. The risk of burnout will decrease, and so will the tendency to procrastinate. Additionally, this person will feel better overall, be happier, and creativity should also increase.

This is a lot of improvement across many areas of life. This is because our physical, emotional, and mental systems are all connected. Improvements in one area lead to improvements in all the other areas. And equally, deficits in one area are deficits in all areas — whether we are aware of this or not. Lack of sleep is Stress. If lack of sleep wasn’t a big stressor on all of the body’s systems, sleep deprevation wouldn’t have been identified as a method of torture.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

I believe getting a good night’s sleep should be a priority for everyone. Since being more rested improves how we do what we do, getting a good night’s sleep will improve all of our other priorities.

My explanation is based on personal experience and observation. When I was in college, I never pulled an all-nighter. For one thing, I couldn’t stay up all night, about 3:00 a.m. I’d just fall asleep over my books. I discovered that I did better on tests if I’d gotten a good nights sleep. If I was exhausted, I had trouble completing the test in the allotted time, I would second guess my decisions, and make mistakes I didn’t make when I was rested. When I taught college, I observed my students showing up exhausted after a night partying and they couldn’t remember simple combinations, and they had almost no stamina.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

HABIT is a first block. MISUNDERSTANDING the relationship of thoughts to emotional states of being and physical pain is another block. Not knowing HOW TO DO what we Know is the third of the three main blockages.

HABIT

The thing that disturbs our sleep is a destructive cycle of Time — Anxiety — Stress — Sleeplessness (TASS). When we think we don’t have enough time to do the things we want or need to do these thoughts trigger the TASS Cycle: No Time + Feeling Anxious + Getting Stressed = Sleeplessness.

There is also cross connectivity. Feeling like you don’t have enough time can make you feel anxious or instantly you feel stressed if you have tight deadlines, trains to meet, or a presentation due. Being stressed can make you feel anxious and at the same time stress and anxiety can disturb your sleep. Not getting enough sleep makes you tired, and so you feel stressed because you have a lot to do and you’re slow when you’re tired and you’re back to not enough time…the whole thing becomes a tangled mess. This connectivity makes it difficult to interrupt this habit.

Once we get on this TASS hamster wheel, it just spins faster and faster. We become more stressed and anxious, have more sleepless nights, which magnifies the feelings of not having enough time. Once we’re caught up in this vicious, downward spiral, each element compounds the others until we feel there isn’t any way we can get out of it.

MISUNDERSTANDING

The TASS habit is a learned pattern of Thinking and Reacting.

Because the Time — Anxiety — Stress — Sleeplessness cycle seems like one thing that just spins faster and faster, we forget that the very first thing that happens is a thought. Whether the thought is: “I can’t turn off my mind,” or “I’m never going to get everything done,” or “I have to fall asleep,” our emotions follow right after the thoughts by releasing hormones (most likely fight or flight ones) that trigger feelings anxiety, anger, or depression. And right after the feelings, the body reacts by speeding up the heart, clenching the teeth, and breathing rapidly and shallowly which causes the mind to race even faster looking for a solution.

There are several MISUNDERSTANDINGS here that need to be untangled.

our emotions flow from our thoughts and our bodies react to the emotions. TASS is four separate things not one thing. what we focus on increases so if we focus on the problems coming tomorrow, that we can’t fall asleep, or that our mind is racing — all of these things will increase.

HOW TO DO what we Know

We have the power to choose what we will think about. As soon as we recognize this, we have the entry point to interrupt the negative cycle.

Changing what we choose to think about is breaking a habit. The habits of worrying, stressing, feeling anxious all create interrelated neurophysical patterns. The release of hormones gives the body a rush and it activates all systems to take care of us. We can become attached to the flood of hormones and the body’s reaction. Consciously choosing to think different thoughts and deliberately moving our minds away from the habitual anxiety producing thoughts takes determination and consistent practice. Learning to do this will stop the flood of hormones and at the body react.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

I think for some people it may be. Mostly, it involves observing patterns and make changes in the patterns that are not helpful.

I think some people allow digital items like tablets, phones, watches with messages, etc. to interfere with their sleep. I had a friend who lived on the east coast of the US and most of her clients were in Japan. Due to the time difference she’d get texts in the middle of the night and her phone would wake her up, she’d read the texts, suddenly her brain would go in to problem solving mode and she’d be wide awake in the middle of the night. Finally, she posted here work hours online, emailed her overseas clients, and left her phone in the office instead of putting it beside her bed.

However, we could blame not getting “good sleep” on almost every technological development starting with electricity. Before electricity, when candles were made by hand, people didn’t stay up late working and reading — it is too expensive. I think it goes down to making choices and choosing to take care of ourselves first before “all the things” we might think are more important than our own health and well-being.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each. https://youtu.be/qxMUJ7XK1ao

Phone tip 1 for better sleep: If you use your phone as your wake up alarm, set the phone to silent so if automated texts arrive in the middle of the night, like bank balance notices, your phone doesn’t make an alert sound. Your body and brain know the normal sounds your house makes when you’re sleeping whether it’s the A/C cycling on or off, or a tree blowing outside the window. Your brain has been conditioned by your daytime actions to go into “alert” mode when the phone makes the sound for an incoming text. Often, I got to bed before my husband and he usually is watching a history program on his computer about WWII or another military documentary. These usually have engine sounds, and yelling, and often explosions or gunfire. I fall right to sleep because I “know” these sounds are from the program he’s watching. However, when he shuts off the program to get ready for bed, I wake up because the house is suddenly quiet. Again, I know what this is, so I just roll over and go back to sleep. Phone tip 2 for better sleep: Make sure to put your phone on a table or bookcase a small distance from your bed. Don’t put it under your pillow! While low levels of non-ionizing radiation (sometimes called radio frequency (RF) energy) emitted by cell phones are generally considered benign, there is no point in sleeping on the phone. If it makes a noise it will disturb your sleep, if you slide your hand under the pillow and hit the phone or get tangled in the charging cord it will wake you up. Phone tip 3 for better sleep: Resist all temptation to look at your phone if you wake up in the night. First, reading and thinking about what’s on the phone will pull your brain away from sleeping, if you read a news article or a message from a friend, your mind will be filled with that information and will start to cycle so your thoughts pull you further from sleep. The light from the screen will be bright and harsh on your eyes. (If you frequently wake in the night and have a habit of checking your phone, this is an area where you will want to exercise determination and consistent practice to break that habit. Just learn not to pick up the phone!) TV/Screen tip A: for better sleep: I don’t have a TV and if I did, it wouldn’t be in the bedroom. Falling asleep in front of the television (or the computer or tablet) keeps the brain from dropping into a deep restful sleep. The sound changes from program to program and often the sound on commercials is louder than the programming. These sound level changes are enough to disturb your sleep. If you are startled out of sleep, your body will go immediately into the alarm response of elevated heartbeat, high alert, ready to move until it determines there is no danger from the whatever startled you awake. The sound and moving images will capture your attention and again, your brain will lock on to what it sees and hears and you will need to pull it away from that, calm it down, and refocus on sleeping. Watching the news before going to bed isn’t a recipe for calming down the mind or emotions either. The news is designed to be agitating if not full blown anxiety producing, so that isn’t an activity that is conducive to drifting gently into sleep. TV/Screen tip B: for better sleep: Don’t use the TV as a wake-up alarm. Doing this instantly floods your mind with outside information (and usually it’s stressful and anxiety producing information) without giving you time to bring your body gently out of sleep and into the new day. The speaking energy of the newscasters is often short and clipped with a go-go-go energy. You may have a habit of jumping up to this energy and not realize that it’s part of your morning routine. There’s a creative state between sleeping and waking called the hypnopompic state. Often, during sleep our minds will work on problems and generate solutions that are unique and more creative than those our waking mind forms. Taking a little quiet time to wake up allows your body and brain to return from the sleep state, remember any useful information, and bring into your day. Many people free write in their journals during this waking time and capture helpful ideas for the day. For this same reason, I recommend waiting to open emails or texts on the phone until you’re ready to start your workday. Your Bed Room = Your Sleep Room: I recommend setting your bedroom aside just for sleeping. Don’t eat there, watch TV or Screen there. Many people find that reading quiets their minds and allows them to step away from the day and fall asleep more easily. If I’ve been working in the evening, I find that doing number/pattern puzzles calms me

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

Get a glass of water. Go to the restroom. If a dream awakens me, I often quickly jot down so notes so I’m not keeping myself away trying to remember it. If I start thinking about events on the upcoming day, again, I make some quick notes and roll over. Breathing exercises often help — inhale for 4 counts, hold for 4 counts, exhale for 4 counts. I don’t like to listen to music or meditations but some people have told me that they find this relaxing and they fall back to sleep. I teach a technique that calms the mind and the thoughts, relaxes the body, and allows my clients to fall back to sleep.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

Once again, this is absolutely individual. Some people can’t fall asleep at night if they’ve taken a nap, others have no trouble.

I recommend that people observe themselves. A sleep journal might be helpful. Do they fall asleep easily if they take a relaxing shower or bath before bed? If they have time to take a nap, are they able to fall asleep easily at night? Simply observing how they sleep, how long, how they feel, if certain foods upset their digestion and keep them awake — whatever they notice will be helpful if they decide to change their sleep habits.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Marie Forleo — she inspired me to begin teaching online.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!