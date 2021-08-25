Laura Donnelly and Helen Kagan: “Thoughts can cause emotional changes and physical changes”

The most important aspect of mental wellness is to be aware of what we are thinking and what happens to us in relation to those thoughts. Thoughts can cause emotional changes and physical changes. Without awareness, the emotional feelings and physical sensations can take hold and carry us away. We believe that poor thinking habits lead to MESS — Mental Emotional Spiritual S…

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Laura Donnelly and Helen Kagan.

Laura Donnelly, MFA, founder of Dancing with Ease, is a teacher and healer. She teaches Body-Brain Balance for Peak Performance based on her 35 plus years as a performer, the Alexander Technique, Movement Fundamentals™, and Somatics. People who work with Laura learn to move out of pain, stop stressing, eliminate overwhelm, and discover their “right effort” to achieve dynamic balance in all activities whether physical, mental, emotional, or spiritual.

Helen Kagan, PhD, a healing artist and strong believer in the interconnectedness of mind, body and spirit. She also believes that art is a powerful vehicle for emotional, physical, mental and spiritual well-being. She is a pioneer in creating art with an intention to heal — using fine art, energy & spiritual work, music, movement, and other modalities to support her own healing and to enhance healing for others in need. A scientist, engineer, psychotherapist, energy healer, spiritual counselor, and fine artist, Helen is a creator of her unique concept HealngArts™ where she shares her visionary art as a catalyst for healing individuals, society and the environment. Dr. Kagan has been creating her HealingArts™ for over 30 years, first as a therapist, healer & spiritual counselor, and lately as a healing artist. Her Vision, Mission & Purpose is to bring her many art collections to Healthcare & Hospitality facilities as well as to Commercial & Residential markets to enhance wellbeing. Her most recent invention (trademark pending) and venue she’s developing through the Fashion and Interior Design Industries, is Wearable HealingArts™ where her vibrant colorful art printed on different surfaces and fabrics to create clothes and accessories that serve as carriers of healing vibrations, frequencies of colors, and spiritual energies embedded in her original designs..

Embody Your Ease (EYE) — is our unique concept cultivating Mental, Physical, Emotional & Spiritual Wellbeing. We are excited to share this concept with your readers as we continue to develop our book about EYE.

Throughout the strange and challenging year that was 2020 both Laura and Helen continued to develop and share their individual healing practices. Helen was invited to speak about her “HealingArts” on Laura’s Podcast “The Healing Path” at the end of 2020. During the interview they realized that while approaching healing through different modalities, they both were committed to holistic well-being and supporting people who were exploring spiritual, mental, emotional, and physical healing.

They began discussions about the nature of healing. With years of study and personal growth work between them, Helen and Laura agree that healing begins with an inner and personal commitment to change and growth. The other thing they know is that healing happens and, after it happens, it doesn’t always look like we expected it to when we began the process. There are many paths available for healing and multiple modalities people can explore on this journey. Embody Your Ease (EYE) — is a unique concept that emerged from their discussions and collaboration. It is powerful, gentle, self-initiated, and transformational.

Among the trials, challenges, losses, and fears raised by the pandemic opportunities were also created. Laura and Helen feel that their meeting was one of these opportunities. Laura created “The Healing Path” podcast as a venue for healers to reach more people. Helen reached out to share her “HealingArts” with a larger audience. The intersection of Laura’s integrative Body-Brain Balance work with Helen’s “HealingArts” led them to create their EYE — a creative, explorative, process based on Ease that leads to deep, powerful healing.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/f5afa815195566a40fff431341414ff1

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Laura: I began dancing as a child — my mom was my first dance teacher. I always danced along with all my other interests — writing, swimming, lifeguarding, and performing.

When I saw a performance of Revelations by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, I knew in my heart and body that I wanted to dance like the dancers I saw on stage. Twenty years later, I knew, in the same total-body-knowing way, that I would travel to Egypt with a women’s creative and spiritual study group. I’d become a professional dancer, lived in NYC for seven years, performed nationally, and achieved one of my major life goals — touring in Europe as a dancer. I was choreographing and collaborating with composers, and had started a small alternative performance venue in a gallery called Among Friends. I’d bought and flipped several houses on Staten Island and a three-unit apartment building with a carriage house on Canal Street with my husband and brother and was teaching journal writing workshops for homeless women. A friend began taking Alexander Technique lessons and insisted I attend a workshop with her. During the workshop, my body felt wonderfully light and I was moving so easily that I felt like I was 10 years younger!. I began studying the Technique which became a foundational process in my life and has been part of my healing journey since then.

It’s been a long and winding journey, out of dance, back into dance, to Europe performing with composer Philip Corner, back to KS teaching with my mom in her studio, off to grad school for an MFA in dance, grant writing and arts admin, academic admin, writing, and public art projects. Underlying all my work was a deepening exploration of healing through Dance, Movement Fundamentals™, Body Knowledge (Somatics), the Alexander Technique, combined with studies in psychology and psychotherapy. The culmination of my studies and experiences is Dancing with Ease — Body-Brain Balance.

Helen: I have plenty of stories from my childhood that could be considered definitive of me as a carrier of unique gifts, being an Empath, a Creative, a highly sensitive person, perhaps even an “indigo child”, but… in the country where I was born (USSR), and at that time (stagnation & cold war) nobody was paying much attention to these things. Our main goal was basically to survive and to have our “basic needs” met. I do believe my stories are unique and could be quite inspiring. Most of them are very sad though, and that could be one of the reasons I was so completely unfamiliar with EASE as a concept when I met Laura. It became very important for me to understand. I can say that I didn’t know how to live with ease, I didn’t have this word in my vocabulary. But I always knew that I was here, on this planet Earth, to do something big, to create something innovative and unique, to make people happy.

I have more inspiring stories. As a refugee from the former Soviet Union I’ve literally been “on a Journey” all the time … first leaving my motherland in hope for a better future for the family, then desperately trying to establish myself in a new country & new culture, then developing and running specialized clinical programs for immigrants in NYC, simultaneously establishing and running my own private practice as a holistic energy healer and spiritual counselor, and finally, becoming a full time healing artist developing my unique concept and style. “HealingArts” brings together Fine Art, Expressive Arts, the Art of Healing, and many other things, big and small, which basically define my identity as “embracing Love & Gratitude” even in the most difficult times.

I have plenty of good stories that led me to my “HealingArts”… as a Jewish refugee from Russia who came to this country with several graduate degrees but zero English, with only 100 dollars in my pocket (which Soviet Government graciously allowed us to take), and an unending thirst to understand the World and its meaning. As a PTSD survivor with multiple traumas, my own complex life Journey brought me to the point where I would not survive without creating. I’ve been painting my whole life, a little bit here and there, but never considered it a career I could have. Many years later I made a conscious choice to allow myself to be who I always have been — a Creative. I know that my “HealingArts” along with my own healing experiences where I use art, music, movement, various energy work, spiritual practice, and other expressive modalities to support my own healing — can and will help enhance a healing process to anyone in need.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Laura: My friend, artistic collaborator, mentor in Ease Mio Morales was my first Alexander Technique teacher. He encouraged me to study to be a teacher and continues to be an inspiration in my life and work. Mio, a student of Frank Pierce Jones and Marjorie Barstow (one of the first teachers trained by F.M. Alexander) is a gifted Alexander Technique teacher and founder of a process called Primal Alexander. I have had many other teachers and mentors who have inspired me and encouraged me to listen to my intuition and follow my gut and my heart.

Helen: There’s not just one person to whom I give all the credit for helping me be who I am today. I live by this Zen wisdom “When a student is ready the Teacher comes.” I have had many teachers who made a difference. I believe there’s always help available to us, it can come in very different shapes and forms, but it is definitely there for us. However, I also believe that it is our own responsibility to reach out, ask for help. I am grateful to God, Universe, Multiverse, Higher Power, Angels and Archangels, all spiritual beings, my family, my friends, and everyone else who’s been helping me (both, intentionally and unintentionally, directly, indirectly or adversely) to stay strong, to keep going, to never give up, to continue creating and bring my soulful services, my heart, and my art to those in need.

My deepest gratitude goes to my father — a very strong resilient powerful Jewish man, a big scientist, a huge mind, a world-known inventor, a role model, a man of honor, an extremely talented and gifted person who has always pushed me (indirectly and quite directly) to be better. He is someone I always had to rebel against, prove my own gifts and talents to, looked to for proverbial “approval.” He’s always ready to give a hand particularly when I don’t ask for it. He still (at the age of 85) continues to work and invent some new age revolutionary scientific and engineering concepts and devices in different fields despite having a very challenging health condition. He is, was, and always will be a very powerful figure in my Universe.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Helen: Well… I have to confess — I don’t believe in “mistakes”! I believe that Life is not happening TO us, it’s happening FOR us, and our experiences — both, good and bad, are given to us to learn, improve and ultimately evolve. I believe all experiences — are “lessons”. Sometimes they can be really hard, even harsh, but… in the end they all appear in our reality for the one and only reason — to make us better. I can say I made a lot of mistakes, and not only when I first started, or in the course of my several careers. I trusted people and thought that everyone I met on my Journey had the exact same set of values (for instance, dignity and integrity) that I do. I had a lot of people who took advantage of me, used, abused and betrayed me. And all of the above would be true — but only from one perspective. I can choose to say that these were lessons given to me to learn about people. I have the opportunity to use these experiences to learn about what is right for me to do, and who is wrong for me, how to be with them, how to act (vs. react), what to expect, how to manage when I live my life on Purpose while they do not, but mostly — to learn about myself. I trust that my many very sad “stories” — are not mistakes, but are just my “old stories” that constitute my “old reality” and thus they can be shifted because it’s time to create my “new stories” for my “new reality”.

I can cite hundreds of resources and references, from scientists, neurobiologists, quantum physicists, renowned authors, and other authorities such as Bruce Lipton, Gary Null, Eckhart Tolle, Deepak Chopra, Wayne Dyer, Miguel Ruiz, Dan Millman, Gary Zukav, Neale Donald Walsch, and I can go on and on… And one of the quintessential learnings from all these amazing teachings is that “we are the Creators of our own reality”. We are here, on this planet Earth, to live our Purpose, our Truth, and we all, individually and as a society, create our reality. This is why I think it is important to feel and believe that we were created from Love and to be Love, and because Love & Gratitude have the highest vibrational frequency, when we live from the place of Love, we become it. We embody it, hopefully and preferably with Ease and Grace. And then we can bring it to the whole World to share. My unique HealingArts does just that. I communicate beauty, love and gratitude while integrating constellations of colors, embedded spiritual messages, energetically balanced composition, sacred geometry, high frequencies & vibrations, and some other secret ingredients there…

Laura: I had to look up “mistake”: an action or judgment that is misguided or wrong.

In my life I approach things from the point of view that there is “just what happens.” I can have all kinds of agendas about what happens, I like it or I don’t like it, it is good or bad, even right or wrong. But ultimately a mistake is just something that happened.

I prefer to look at what many call “mistakes” as adventures — even as adventures in living. This might seem to be a funny way to look at this. Like Helen says, when something doesn’t work out the way we expect or want it to, we can learn from that. For example if I’m throwing a ball at a basket and I use too much force, the ball is going to overshoot the basket. If I don’t use enough power to throw the ball, it will fall short. Both of these could be seen as mistakes if the ultimate goal is getting the ball into the basket. But each of these events also provides me with information about how to improve my next throw.

Bringing the idea of mistakes to EYE — just think for a moment, when you are afraid of making a mistake, what happens to your body? How does it respond to “being wrong”? Most people tense up, hold their bodies still, and “try” not to make a mistake. That extra tension (the opposite of embodying ease) often causes us to make more mistakes. So now, I look at that extra tension that is inspired by fear of making a mistake as an early warning alerting me that I’m falling away from embodying my ease. I allow myself to pause, and then choose to move away from the tensing.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Laura: “Body Awareness in Action” by Frank Pierce Jones (reissued in 2012 as Freedom to Change: The Development and Science of The Alexander Technique). The Alexander Technique was the first Somatic Practice I studied. I refined my awareness of my body in action and stillness and I realized that I had the Freedom to Change my thinking which not only improved my dancing but changed every aspect of my life. Through Body-Brain Balance I help people gain increased awareness of their bodies, recognize they have the power of choice, and encourage them to change their habits of thought and action.

Helen: I don’t have ONE book or ONE Author who made the most significant impact on me. I value many of them that I embraced on my personal and professional journey. There were several which had a tremendous impact on me as a person, as a human being, and most importantly — as a Spiritual Being on a Human Journey.

When I was 13–14 and lived in a crazy country called USSR (now former), I read most of the World literature I read in my entire life (some was underground, of course)including Friedrich Nietzsche, Ernest Hemingway, JR Ripley, Gabriel García Márquez, Jorge Luis Borges, and many others. All of which was eye opening for a Jewish girl born into a cold Siberia and living in a totalitarian antisemitic State. It had a significant impact on me, it changed my perception of the World, of people, places, things, ideas. It changed Me.

When I was 23, in the same crazy country, recovering from a clinical death I miraculously survived, somehow I got a book (I think the title was “Life After Life’’ — a bestseller by Raymond Moody) about near-death experiences. I was in a hospital where I was completely alone, scared and confused (they didn’t allow visitors). I was trying to stay sane after dying and coming back to this life. This book gave me hope that I was not insane. It gave me reassurance that there were others who went through similar death experiences and recovered, and who remembered those unique and totally transformational experiences which changed their lives forever. That book along with a clinical death experience changed my life again. It changed my values and beliefs, my perception of what’s important, what it means to be spiritual, my definitions of God, infinity, Soul, Spirit, why we are here, and many other things.

Julia Cameron’s “The Artist’s Way” and her famous “morning pages” were very important, too. And just last year I was introduced to an amazing book “The Energy Codes” by Dr. Sue Morter. This book changed my perception and deepened my understanding of energies, vibrations, chakras, thoughts, feelings, sensations, and their correlations with our holistic (mind-body-spirit) Beings. I don’t remember all of the important books that changed my life. Moreover, as an Empath and a person with C-PTSD, there were many significant experiences that changed my life even more than books… I call it “my evolving”.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Laura — “How your focus the light, determines what you see.”

I heard these words in a dream: I’m on an airplane reading a book and it’s gotten dark. I reach up to turn on the light above me, and these words echo through my mind.

Since then, this quote has been a guiding principle in life and business. I imagine a horizontal line with easing on one side and tensing on the other. Moving towards easing or towards tensing is my choice but I know whichever one I pick, that energy will increase.

Freedom is choosing the direction of easing and flow.

Helen: OMG, I have so many of them, and they all are favorites! I remember them in relation to a situation, or a specific context, or a person, or a feeling, sensation, thought… many different scenarios — many favorite quotes. Just a few: “You can’t enter the same river twice”. “Objects in a mirror are closer than they appear”. P. Picasso: “The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls.” And the one I can totally and completely relate to, and have been consistently working on, and which resonates with me on every level of my being is Marianne Williamson’s very powerful quote from “A Return to Love: Reflections on the Principles of “A Course in Miracles” — “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, ‘Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous?’ Actually, who are you not to be? You are a child of God. Your playing small does not serve the world. There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won’t feel insecure around you. We are all meant to shine, as children do. We were born to manifest the glory of God that is within us. It’s not just in some of us; it’s in everyone. And as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear, our presence automatically liberates others.”

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The project that is evolving from our collaboration is EYE — from MESS to EASE! We like acronyms and you can tell we’re very excited about this project.

EYE = Embody Your Ease (Embodying Your Ease because it is an ongoing way of being). The process of being AT-Ease in ourselves allows us to move from MESS to EASE.

MESS = Mental Emotional Spiritual S (each person will have their own resonating S: Stuff, Stagnation, Survival, etc.)

MESS is what can happen to us as we move through life. It is both universal and specific.

EASE = Emotional Awareness Spiritual Evolving. We are not talking here about this big, magical, mystical state of enlightenment that is often the idea that people have. Rather it is simply a gentle pause in the frantic energy of seeking. This huge definition of enlightenment often includes the idea that “everything will be different and changed.” When we are able to let go of this definition, we are able to recognize that we have brief moments of grace throughout the day, and that these are moments of our spiritual evolution. Each time we choose to pause, observe and become aware of ourselves and the energies around us, and choose to take a spiritually aligned action, we evolve. These small sequential steps move us gradually from MESS to Ease and this is the journey of healing.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives: Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

It is a well known fact that “everyone starts with where they are”. If starting with thoughts and thinking patterns is the easiest place to start then that is a good place for people to start. However, all of the elements are interconnected and changing our habits in any one area changes all of the others. The changes ripple through all of our systems — mental, physical, emotional, & spiritual. If the emotional channel is the easiest place to start, that is the place to start. Others might start with the body — moving, sensing, stretching — again all the other components are also present, but this person will start with the body. Others may find it more beneficial to start with the spiritual area, to pray or meditate on a regular basis.

The most important aspect of mental wellness is to be aware of what we are thinking and what happens to us in relation to those thoughts. Thoughts can cause emotional changes and physical changes. Without awareness, the emotional feelings and physical sensations can take hold and carry us away. We believe that poor thinking habits lead to MESS — Mental Emotional Spiritual S…

We also believe that EYE philosophy and healing approach needs to be seen from a “holistic phenomenological” perspective — as an integration of mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual elements.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

EYE is a new meditation practice… Embodying Ease in Action. It allows us to be aware and make choices as often as we want to pay attention in any activity from ordinary house work (dishes, making the bed, folding the laundry) to important life/work activities like public speaking, teaching, painting, writing.

EYE is a foundational practice that can be used to bring awareness to any practice that you already do whether walking meditation or yoga, or sitting meditation, or morning journal pages.

Helen: for example, these are various elements I blend together depending on how I feel, where I am, and what I can do in this moment of “here & now”… I combine different movement (kinesthetic) elements (such as Yoga, Qi-gong, walking, dancing, etc.) with various breathing techniques, with some auditory elements (like listening to meditative music, or to my favorite Jazz or dancing music) with some visual and creative elements (preparing for and/or actually creating my art). We can call it my EYE daily practice as this is the way I create and embody my EASE — Emotional Awareness & Spiritual Evolving.

Laura: each of the practices that Helen mentions are helpful, healing, and beneficial. However, the most important thing with any practice is How we do it. How we use our bodies and minds while jogging, or dancing, or breathing, or meditating, or writing, or listening to music, or playing music, or painting…. If we use extra unnecessary tension, we will embed that tension into the practice and diminish the healing effect of it. The foundational practice of EYE is based on awareness and self observation — WITHOUT JUDGEMENT. (Judgement so easily drops into good/bad — black/white — write/wrong. I prefer discernment, a fine-tuned awareness using that line I spoke of earlier with increasing tension on one side and increasing ease on the other. My goal and focus is to discern which direction I’m moving. Once I determine this, I am free to choose to move in whichever direction I want to go.)

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Again, we are returning to the concept of Ease and EASE — both are based on the idea that HOW we do whatever we do, is the most important thing. Any activity done with excess tension produces more tension. Anything done with Ease creates more ease.

There are many, many good habits that people can choose as their entry into increasing awareness through the physical channel. Three below are good ones, but everyone reading may have other physical activities that they prefer, and they can choose to do those with Ease.

1. Create your daily routines — no matter what your professional occupation or personal lifestyle is, we believe it is very important to listen to your body and create a routine that supports you. “Morning routine” is an amazing healing tool that grounds you and sets the stage to maintain the high-vibrational frequencies for the day. Meditation, breathing exercises (pranayamas, etc.), singing loud (a very good tool!), doing Yoga, Qi-Gong, journaling, writing, playing music, writing “morning pages” (as in Julia Cameron “Artist’s Way” wonderful bestseller), brisk walking, jogging, just moving your body moves your energy helps get things unstuck. Use whatever modality or a combination that works for you. Explore and then choose what supports you.

Helen: I’ve written hundreds and hundreds of “morning pages” when I was in groups working with “The Artist’s Way”. And then I choose various tools from my “healing toolbox” and combine them, just trusting my intuition following what feels right at the moment.

Also important is an “evening routine” — especially considering the stressful nature of today’s world. After a busy day dealing with the external environment, difficult jobs, or lack of employment, Covid-related complications and limitations, psychological and emotional difficulties in handling and dealing with the current reality, these and multiple other factors can affect our physical well-being and sleep patterns.

Laura: I have a number of things that I do in the morning to prepare for my day and in the evening to wind down. As you develop your own routines, listen to your body, your heart, and allow them to tell you which practices will be most beneficial on that day. Pay attention to how you do the things you choose to do.

2. Find or choose what makes you happy. Is it playing music, writing poems, dancing, journaling, painting, crocheting, singing, making cakes? Get creative — just move this will shift your energy!

Helen: my passion is dancing, so that is my first choice to move my energy — I’ve been dancing every possible dance including Shamanic Trance Dance (one of my favorites), Chakra dance, and my super favorite — East Coast Swing, Lindy Hop and the like). So, even in our crazy times of isolation and quarantines, when we can’t go anywhere, let alone — dance with someone else — I put my favorite music on (Big Band, Swing, Jazz), and just dance “like nobody’s watching”, to shift my energy. Usually, I do a combo of a few “healing tweaks” daily. For instance, I integrate some movement, meditation, deep breathing, chakra clearing, Yoga and/or Qi-Gong, playing music, etc. depending on how much time I have that day. Just be creative. Express yourself! But make it your daily routine. It helps a lot, trust me!

Laura: One of the best things is that Helen and I don’t always exactly agree. I think listening to our bodies daily and responding to what they tell us is important. And making time to listen every day (morning and evening and in the middle if you’re moved to do that) is the important thing for me. The form that my practice takes is less important to me than the time and space I leave for it. Somedays I garden in the morning — outdoors, relative quiet (birds and bugs doing their things), observing the changes in the flowers and plants. This is meditative for me. It wouldn’t work for everyone. Sometimes, drinking coffee and watching the birds in my backyard. My evening routine is a little less interesting but the purpose of that is to let go of the stresses of the day so that I don’t carry those into my sleep. I often do a practice called Constructive Rest which is a body focused meditative relaxation exercise.

3. Remove clutter, chaos, disturbances. Make clarity. Stop procrastinating. Just do it!

When we are removing all this accumulated junk from our environment (both, external and internal), we are literally shifting ourselves from Fear to Love. One step at a time. From Breakdown to Breakthrough. From MESS to EASE! Just one step at a time. From Surviving to Thriving. Just make one little step in this direction. Just one. Then another one, and another one. See? You are moving in the direction of your Dream Life! And we can go on and on and on… (remember how good it feels when you de-clutter your closet? or when you clean your living room or organize our garage or your study, or get rid of a lot of stuff from your kitchen, or donate lots of unneeded clothes?) Now imagine HOW GOOD IT WOULD FEEL if you remove all this clutter, chaos, uncertainty, anxiety, overwhelm, lack of clarity, junk, etc. from your inner world? It will feel Divine! The main thing here is the notion of transformation. And it is an internal (vs. external) transformation. We are shifting our “old paradigm” — our old patterns, thoughts, perceptions, limiting beliefs, reactions, etc., and as a result of that we are changing our Reality, and thus — our Life. Isn’t it something magical?

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

The main thing that prevents us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives is feeling like “we don’t have time.” Many times we think we will do all the “good” and “right” things after we: achieve success, finish this big report, put the kids to bed. It doesn’t matter what it is when we make this split between “taking care of ourselves in each moment which is Embodying Our Ease” and “doing what has to be done Right Now” we are damaging ourselves and not bringing our best selves to whatever project we have labeled more important than our health and well-being.

Connecting to the body to know what we need for nourishment in the moment. Laura’s orange story — — having fun — EASE powerful it is FUN and FREEING

As for eating — there are so many different concepts, perceptions and beliefs about eating right! Helen believes that eating colorful foods is very healthy and fun! For instance, if you mix in your plate some veggies and fruits correlating with each particular chakra that needs healing — this will definitely create some colorful healing and aesthetically pleasing experience. Zen believes that if you eat any food with the feeling of love and gratitude to those who made it, it will be healthy regardless.

Laura: I have my own version of Helen’s idea of colorful foods being healing. I had a dream once where I kept seeing orange things. First it was oranges on a fruit display in front of a market in New York, then I was drinking an orange soda, then I saw orange shirts on a vendor’s rack.. This was at a time when in my waking life I’d decided to eliminate sugar from my diet. So when I woke up from my dream, I was like, “I can’t have soda” so I got some seltzer and orange juice and made myself a fizzy orange drink. All that day, whenever I drank that fizzy orange drink I felt so happy. It made me laugh and even now that is one of my favorite drinks. (I had an orange shirt I wore that day, also.)

So again, listen to your body. Make food that is appealing to your eyes, and makes your body happy when you eat it — truly happy. In my story above, I could have gotten an orange soda but I was aware then as now, that my body works better and my emotions are less volatile if I avoid excess sugar. So, I made a healthy substitution. You can read all kinds of things about diets and reasons to eat one thing and not another. I believe that our bodies know what we need to be healthy. I also know it takes some time to learn the body’s language and to understand what it’s asking for.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

How we use ourselves — our physical bodies, our minds, our spiritual energy, and our emotions is the most important thing. WE are the constant in every single thing that we do. WE are there when a relationship hits a pothole, WE are there when we ace a presentation, WE are there when we get the flu, WE are there when we run a marathon.

Each person is the constant in the events and adventures of their lives. When we recognize this, we are able to see that the events change, the people change, the situations change — but the constant in all the events, communications, life situations is us individually. This is NOT that we are responsible for the events or situations. Many take this idea and apply it in a self destructive way to make themselves at fault in each situation. What we ARE responsible for is how we respond. This is freedom: to respond from our full authentic selves in the moment. Embody Your Ease (EYE) teaches observation first. Ask what is happening? Is this making me more tense or less tense? What do I want to do? Move towards or away from tensing? Next, is learning how to Embody Ease in Action. This is a practice that becomes foundational, it calms the mind, the nervous system, the physical system, and allows us to pause even just for a second so we can CHOOSE the most present and embodied response in the moment.

Emotions are fluid. It’s no accident that we use water words to describe emotions: a flood of sadness, a fountain of joy, frozen… One of the most powerful freedoms achieved by Embodying Your Ease to Move from MESS to EASE is freedom from being carried away or overrun by our emotions.

*Don’t take anything personally

Easier said than done — but powerful, amazingly powerful for freeing the emotions and eliminating reactive energy. It takes practice and the Tension — Ease line is very useful here.

For example: A colleague says they wish I’d arrived earlier. If I want to take this personally I can make myself feel very unpleasant — tense.

Taking it personally: I can justify why I arrived when I did, I can make excuses for being late (if I was), I can just pout and be quietly irritated and then take offense at everything this colleague says the rest of the day.

Not taking it personally: If I’m late, I say I’m sorry I’m late. If I didn’t know they wanted me to be there earlier, I note that too myself and ask “To prevent this tomorrow, what time would you like me to arrive?” I’m done with this and go on to the work that was planned for the day.

*TheCycle — — Ease Every day to start the day — — this is one of the fundamental exercises of EYE. It calms the mind, the body, and the emotions — this then makes space for grace or spirit to be present. It creates a foundation of ease so that when events happen, we are more fine-tuned to whether we are moving away from ease and towards tension. This is especially helpful if you know you have some emotionally intense meetings or activities coming up in the day.

This is an active meditation in which one allows ease to flow in their system but asking 40 times: “Where seems a little bit easier now?” Just asking that question opens the door to ease in our system and we start our day in a calmer, more balanced place.

*Find or choose what makes you happy. We talked about this in the Physical Well-being section and it is essential to emotional well-being, also. If watching the sun rise or set makes you happy, find a way to do that a few times each week. If playing music makes you happy, do that. Writing, journaling, painting, crocheting, singing, dancing, cooking, baking, cleaning (not me!) do that. It doesn’t have to be overjoyed happiness, the quiet joy of seeing a beautiful bird or a stunning butterfly, or finding a wildflower in your yard — these simple joys can bring happiness and lift up our emotions.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

We believe that a genuine smile is a physical response. A smile is often activated by a nice feeling, a good memory, looking at a beautiful painting, or an inspiring or happy thought. So, if you feel like smiling, then great smile. An authentic, real smile is actually an embodiment of ease in the moment.

A forced smile (fake until you make it) is not the embodiment of ease — it is actually moving our physical action out of alignment with our emotional state of being. Sensitive and empathetic people immediately sense in their systems this incongruence between action and feeling.

A way to use EYE in relation to smiling, frowning, or resting face is to simply notice what our faces are doing physically. What is the muscular activity we are feeling in our face? If we notice that we are frowning, what is the energy of those muscles in that shape, are we holding our facial muscles in the pattern of that frown? Are we thinking or feeling something that is causing our facial muscles to move into a frown shape? If we simply stop frowning, that is “easier” on the muscles. Notice what happens when you have the energy of a frown and manipulate your facial muscles into a smile. For us, this is just moving the tension of the frown into the shape of a smile. It does not have the buoyancy and energy of a genuine smile.

There are many other areas of the physical system we can observe when we notice the energy of the frown. What happens to the quality of your voice when you frown?

Additionally, smiling means one thing in the United States but in other cultures smiling is not a universal response. For example, looking at a beautiful painting someone might put their hands on their heart, or even cry.

EYE (Embody Your Ease) is about being gently present and authentic with what we are feeling, thinking, doing, and intuiting in the moment. If we feel sad, or angry and smile as a way of attempting to change how we actually feel, this is denial of what is authentic in the moment and a form of self-denial. If done habitually this can become a form of self-denial.

Personally, for us, one of the strongest ways of improving emotional well-being is to establish a gratitude practice added to Embodying Ease. This creates a powerful way of stepping away from emotional turmoil. Again, it is important not to Force gratitude. But to gently and authentically allow ourselves to become aware of even the smallest thing for which we are grateful — like running water!! Then, when we allow ourselves to feel this gratitude we often genuinely smile and this improves our emotional well-being.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Laura : Pay attention to our thoughts. For one thing, thinking all the time leaves no space for inspiration, no space for spirit to connect or communicate with us. What we are thinking is also very important. What we focus on grows. So if we focus on our fear saying over and over in our head, I’m afraid, I’m so afraid — the fear grows. If we read articles and watch news reports that amplify feelings of fear, our thoughts will recycle those words, stories, and images. This feeds the fear and the more our thoughts “run away” in this direction the less space there is for physical breathing or spiritual connection — both called inspiration.

Helen: As we believe that people are “holistic Beings” — we would like to emphasize that the same good habits can lead to optimum spiritual as well as mental, emotional and physical wellness.

*Gratitude — as a daily spiritual practice. Laura: we first mentioned establishing a gratitude practice as a way of improving emotional well-being. It is also a powerful way to activate our spiritual wellness. Gratitude creates a powerful way of stepping away from emotional turmoil. Again, it is important not to Force gratitude. But to gently and authentically allow ourselves to become aware of even the smallest thing for which we are grateful — indoor plumbing is on my list. Then, when we allow ourselves to feel grateful we often genuinely smile and this improves our emotional, mental, and spiritual wellness. Gratitude, being grateful or thankful, is a state of recognizing that we have received something from someone or something else. Every year when the Resurrection Lilies bloom in my yard, I’m grateful that my uncle gave me the bulbs and taught me how to plant them. I feel close to him even though he is 230 miles away. Being in a state of gratitude opens us to spirit.

* Learn that Self-Love is not selfishness. Practice it daily Helen: put your own oxygen mask on first!

I had to learn (still learning!) that I have to become my number one priority for myself in order to show up for the people I serve, help, and assist. My “lifestyle choices” now are shifting in a direction of “what are the most loving things I can do for myself so I can help others who need me, who rely on me, who I am here to serve.“ Yes, it does feel a bit weird, as I am absolutely not used to being the number one priority for myself. It is a learning curve, again, but a very necessary one, as many of us, especially women caregivers, are so used to serving others while forgetting to take care of or at least attend to our own needs.

* Find (discover) what you are good at. Define your Vision. Follow your Dream even if it looks or feels impossible. Helen: As multiple wonderful “new age” sources suggest — “Change your mind, change your Life. Change your thoughts, change your life. Change your attitude, perception, emotional state, your energy …. — change your life! I think it does not matter where and how you start, what is important is that you start. Find or discover what you are really good at. What do you like? What makes your Heart sing? Take action. Map your direction. Listen to your intuition. Follow your inner voice. Define your Vision in your terms and in your language. Embrace your Journey. After all — it is your Soul Journey to EASE! I still keep doing it as I know it is a Process, it doesn’t happen overnight unfortunately For me — it is of course my “HealingArts”, and the multiple ways I can bring it to the World to heal. It is my Vison, Mission, and Purpose. But… it did take me many years to get to the place where I felt certain about it, and then — allowed myself to follow my calling despite all the challenges on the way. If I get impatient (which I do :) — I remind myself that I am on my Quest, and the most important thing is not a destination, but the Journey.

Laura: This can sound challenging, or even like you’ve heard it all before. But, listening to our bodies, our hearts, making space for our spirit to inspire, for our intuition to lead. Helen and I both have found healing in releasing our creative energies, in making. Sometimes, I make poems, sometimes I sew, sometimes I draw or paint, or dance. I share some of my creative work publicly and some of it is for me only, put up in the private rooms in my house. It is the act of listening and moving (making) that allows spirit to enter and influence the physical realm. Your making might be in the kitchen with food, in the garden with beautiful flowers like it is for my uncle, or in a gallery touching the lives of hundreds of views. It is the act that is important, not the venue.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

It is well established that spending time in nature or even just looking at photos of nature has a healing effect on the human psyche and spirit. We thought we would share a few of Helen’s stunning photos of the landscapes where she lives.

We would love to hear what you notice about yourself as you look at these beautiful photos. What is your experience? Do you smile? Breathe slower or deeper? Are you inspired to take a walk? Do you become more relaxed?

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The movement we are inspiring is EYE (Embody Your Ease) Move from MESS to EASE. EYE — is being present in the moment “of here and now”, not worrying too much about what is coming in the future and not stressing over what has already happened.

EYE leads to Mental, Physical, Emotional, and Spiritual healing and freedom. It is the innate (holistic) knowledge of the interrelatedness of each of these areas of awareness and understanding that healing in any one area leads to healing in all the areas. It may not happen to the same degree in each area at the same time but EYE is based on the principle that Ease Anywhere is Ease Everywhere. When people Embody their Ease they experience an all encompassing sense of well-being. This calms their bodies, minds, emotions, balances their energy, and allows their spiritual awareness to take charge so that they can respond instead of reacting. When the brain, emotions, and body work together in harmony, the body functions better and this promotes healing on a deep internal level. Isn’t it what we ALL need now in this challenging, confusing, disorienting, anxiety-provoking world?

For most of us the state of MESS is quite familiar. Most, if not all of us (probably with exception for priests, monks and others who consciously do something about it!) — live in MESS most of the time. A state of MESS (Mental Emotional Spiritual (S — t, Stagnation, Survival, Stress — and any other “negative” thing starting with “S” that constitutes your own state of….) becomes definitive of our overall existence. It becomes the core of how we live our lives — in a hurry, blinded by “super-important goals”, overwhelmed with multiple tasks, not having time to meet our own needs, etc. etc. etc.

EASE (Emotionally Aware Spiritually Evolving) — is a very special state that evolves out of MESS. It doesn’t have to be that big, magical, mystical state of enlightenment which is often just an idea people have. We define EASE as simply a gentle pause in the frantic energy of seeking or searching, where we can finally take a little break, take a deep breath, smell the roses, create a painting, play some music, practice gratitude, send a letter with connection or forgiveness. Doing any of these with awareness allows you to progress to living free from any “S” (as in MESS). The big definition of enlightenment often includes the idea that “everything will become different and changed as soon as you have achieved that state.” We believe that when we are able to let go of this big definition, we become aware of many “little things” which constitute our everyday reality — our own limitations, our wishes, desires, dreams, we are able to set intentions, pay attention to what is going on, what is happening in those moments of “here & now”, we are able to notice, become aware and recognize that we are having our brief moments of grace and ease throughout the day, and that these ARE, perhaps, our little moments of spiritual evolution and enlightenment…

How can we get from MESS to EASE?

EYE helps us understand that our thoughts, managing the mind, choosing what we focus on — is the beginning of understanding Embodying Your Ease. It is important to understand that our emotions follow our thoughts. Each thought provokes a feeling, some happy, some not so happy. These emotions stimulate the release of hormones (most likely of fight, flight or freeze) and the response to the hormones flowing through the body includes feelings of anxiety, anger, or depression which stimulate more feelings and undesirable body sensations. Right after the feelings, the body reacts by speeding up the heart, clenching the teeth, or breathing rapidly and shallowly which causes the mind to race often faster and faster down a path of negative thoughts. (Just think “Covid”, and see what happens to your thoughts, your emotions, and your body.)

One of the fundamental principles of EYE is the Power of Choice. We can choose a path of negative, disturbing, or upsetting thoughts or we can choose to pause and ground ourselves in our bodies. Pausing gives us a moment to ask if this thought is making us more upset or less upset. And then, we can choose the direction we will go. Pausing also gives the body and the brain time to accurately assess the current situation — to calm down. Once we are in this space of momentary calm, we can choose to move our thoughts in that direction of calm again and again.

EYE introduces a new way of how to make conscious constructive change and it empowers us to make choices that lead to freedom, balance, and ease in our lives. This process allows people to be present in the moment and to feel their feelings without being overwhelmed or carried away by them. This opens a space that allows quiet time for connecting to spirit and to receive inspiration.

EYE is a process that allows one to take universal concepts and tailor them to specific circumstances, life situations, and individual healing needs. Creative expression is an important component of healing in the EYE system. The creative expression can take many forms: writing, drawing, painting, collage, singing, dancing — the medium and degree of sharing is up to you. The importance of creative expression is in connecting to inspiration and allowing it to manifest. The goal is not to create a marketable piece of art — but it is highly probable that the works created will be inspiring to others as well healing to the maker.

Helen: I feel that NOW is the critical time for me, as for many of us, to shift. From fear — to love, from surviving — to thriving, to bring ourselves from despair — to happiness, from TRAUMA — to WELLBEING. To shift from MESS to EASE. Regardless of the circumstances. For me personally, my “HealingArts” is the foundation for my own shift to EASE (Emotional Awareness Spiritual Evolving), Love & Gratitude. My art can assist you as well, there are many holistic healing, spiritual, and energetic principles embedded in each work. As a Lightworker I felt obligated to create even more of my life-affirming inspirational art during the pandemic. To connect with, embrace, and channel high-frequency vibrations, I needed to paint them in my own unique vibrant colorful healing style — to express the positive energy in all possible ways through joyful happy promising certainty safe secure loving playful positive vibrations in my loving colors… Miraculously, I was able to do it! I’ve been creating my new, very positive, pieces despite all the challenges of our world today. One could say that I’ve been creating my art to literally heal this new environment — the challenges, difficulties, despair and hopelessness we all experience to a certain degree in these trying times. My “HealingArts” is transforming negative energies into positive, uncertainty into safety, mess into ease, fear into love, infused with many layers of high-frequency vibrant colors, embedded spiritual messages, sacred geometry, and other magic things which communicate this transformational process to help us find our own ways to heal and become happy again. To shift from MESS (Mental Emotional Spiritual Stress) to Ease & Grace, Love, Safety, Playfulness, and Hope.

All my new pandemic Collections — “5D”, “Serenity”, and the latest — KUNCHAMAs (Kinesthetic Universal Nebulae Chakra Mandala) — arel high frequency healing creations a couple of which you can see here: Red KUNCHAMA represents Root Chakra, and Purple KUNCHAMA — Crown Chakra.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

We would love to have breakfast or lunch with Tami Simon from SoundsTrue! We are inspired by how she consistently promotes healing through her website, podcast, and courses. It would be awesome to meet her virtually or in person since we all are on the same “healing page”!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Helen: a domain for EYE is — www.EmbodyYourEase.com

We can use that and redirect it to a landing page for people to sign-up to get on our info/mailing list — for announcements about the book, etc.

Laura: dancingwithease.com

Helen: www.HelenKagan.com

