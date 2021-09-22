Laura Di Franco Of Brave Healer Productions: “Master your mindset”

Awareness is everything. Joy is a choice. Practice watching your thoughts like a hawk, every day, and then make sure you choose the good ones. Or, if you’re going through something tough, take your thoughts to a neutral place as a first step. The idea is to raise the vibe. This is a lifelong practice. Breathe deeply. Clear your mind. Choose something healthier to think, something aligned with your desires.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Laura Di Franco.

Laura Di Franco is CEO of Brave Healer Productions where they publish world-changing wellness books. With thirty-years of practice in holistic physical therapy, a third-degree black belt in Taekwondo, and 25 books and counting, she offers powerful expertise and energy that’ll help you leave a legacy with your brave words. When Laura chills out you’ll find her with a mojito at a poetry event with friends, driving her Mustang, bouncing to the beat at a rave, or on a beach in Mexico with something made of dark chocolate in her mouth, and joy is the way she healed herself; ask her about that sometime. BraveHealer.com

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

There was a divorce, and at least thirteen different moves. I didn’t want for anything, except to be loved. It took a really long time, and decades of striving for one achievement after another for me to understand I could give that love to myself. I made up for my unworthiness with a weird combination of great things and not-so-great things: sports and drugs. I came out of it all okay. The one thing I know for sure about my childhood is that every experience I had helped shape the Goddess I am today. I like her. I’m grateful for the struggles.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My high school in Larkspur, California only had a couple hundred in the senior class. I saw the poster hanging on the outside of the career center one day and it caught my eye; a physical therapist would be visiting to chat about her journey. After listening to her talk about her career I knew what I wanted to be. I was sixteen at the time. I went on to volunteer in a clinic, apply for college, and then attend grad school so I could earn my physical therapy degree. It was one of the best decisions of my early life. My thirty year career in holistic physical therapy was part of what helped me know how to pursue joy, no matter what is happening around me. I’ll never get to thank the woman who spoke and inspired me that day, but I tell that story often.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Oh man, there are so many people along the journey to give some credit to. I’ve always known that every single person showing up in my life has a purpose and presents an opportunity. Some are there to help us learn a lesson or how to survive, and some are there to help us understand what love means. Others are our biggest cheerleaders and support system. The events and people themselves show up and we love to label them “bad” or “good” but the truth is, everything and everyone happens for us. I’ve had so many “teachers” along the way. My father was a big one. My ex-husband another big one. My mom has never left the sidelines of my game, always cheering the loudest. My BFF has been standing right next to her for the last 35 years. And the people showing up in the last five to support me in my business have absolutely been the reason I keep doing it. I know I’ll forget people: Anna, Honoree, Donnie, Amy, Dianna, Jen, Chris, and every one of you who told me I helped change your life, thank you.

When I reclaimed my worth and started making decisions based on what brought more joy, I began attracting more and more stellar human beings into my world. I feel so grateful to be a part of a powerful community who cares about each other, supports each other, and is interested in what’s possible.

I’ll give a special shout out to my martial arts instructor, Master John L. Holloway. The time spent in the dojang with him and my fellow students was priceless; it taught me many of the life principles I live by today. My favorite tenet of those we follow in Taekwondo is “indomitable spirit.” The warriors I trained alongside breathed that. How cool to be a part of something so profound and life-enhancing.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Hands down it’s not trusting my gut and the feeling inside when I said yes to something my body was clearly saying no to. This has happened most often in the hiring process and is more painful when my I-don’t-want-to-offend-or-upset-anyone thing comes out and forgets that it’s going to be worse if I don’t listen to my intuition. I have made a couple hires from my good-girl place, and kept people on longer than I should’ve because I was listening to her, too. Listen, the business journey is one huge self-development game. Live, learn, and make better decisions as you go! I’m always in a beginner’s mindset asking the question, what else is possible here? That’s another gift from my martial arts training.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Since March of 2020 (you guessed it, COVID born) Brave Healer Productions has published 15 bestselling book collaborations with author-experts in the wellness field who have a mission to help people live extraordinary lives. We are changing the world one brave word at a time. Publishing these books and building this community is what I was born for; it’s my ripple. I know it’s helping people every time I wake up and check another email from a reader who shares a life-changing moment after reading one of our powerful chapters.

I woke up that morning on March 20, 2020 from a dream about doing the first collaborative project. It seemed odd to me because I had been in four similar book projects prior to that, but never thought to do one myself. I walked to the kitchen in my pajamas, opened up my laptop and wrote a post in one of my Facebook groups for a class I teach. “Hey ladies, the world needs to understand how to heal at home right now. Who would like to contribute a chapter and teach a tool in this book about self-healing?” In 48 hours I had 24 people say yes, and five weeks later we published the book on Amazon. Ever since that morning, my business, and every collaborative project I’ve managed, has been guided by something much bigger than me. I just try to follow the divine directions that come at me every day.

About one week after that book launch, me still high from our bestseller, I got an email from a friend: “Hey Laura, when are you going to do the next book? I want to be a part of it!” I smiled at the computer screen and typed, “Well, today, I guess!”

Over the last year and a half we’ve published over 15 expert collaborations that touch on every important topic in holistic healing you can imagine. I can’t wait to see what 2022 brings!

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Authenticity: I show up unapologetically as myself. I swear now and again. I say stupid things sometimes and call out my own BS. I allow people into my very real world and am transparent about my life. I know people respect that and the healer community demands it; it’s how we build a supportive community.

Positivity: I not only believe in high vibes and the Law of Attraction, I am a master manifestor. My daily practice (including not watching any news) includes a mindset strategy I call my “ninja moves.” I wrote a whole book about this coming out soon! This topic turns me on. With awareness we get a choice. I would like to have a choice every single moment. This practice is what consistently brings me joy, no matter what is happening around me or what others are saying or doing.

Purpose-Driven Fear Crusher: I’m having fun with this “character trait” title because it’s a combo of being a bit of a risk-taker, action-taker, and mindset master. I understand fear at another level and leverage it for my life and business. I model that and lead by example. I’m a trailblazer and help give others permission to step up like that. Every single time I show up and guide others, I practice all of these things. I use my life as the daily practice. And that becomes “other level” as you go.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

Joy became my GPS about 30 years ago, when I started my healing journey. I married everything I knew about holistic healing as a licensed physical therapist with the powerful awareness practice I learned in many areas of my training, including 14 years of martial arts. I developed a mindset, practice, discipline, and method of going for the joy.

I check in with my joy-o-meter daily, sometimes moment by moment, to make sure I’m aligned. I learned joy has a feeling and that feeling was the GPS system. Like any GPS system, if you listen to it, it works. If you don’t, you’ll be lost pretty fast. I ended up writing multiple books about this topic to teach my clients how to master their own GPS systems. I then started helping guide fellow healers down that same path to create a bigger ripple. Joy is our purpose. It’s cool to become an expert at it; everyone can.

I’ve not only written books on the topic but I’ve been featured in multiple media outlets, as well as running a couple podcasts, and now a YouTube channel to share about holistic healing. Making joy a regular part of your life is a healing journey. And I’ve made my entire life about understanding that journey.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

We’re taught what success means from a very young age, and most of the time that doesn’t include happiness. Our parents and their parents had to survive and thrive by making more money, achieving more, and providing. Having enough to eat was a priority, not feeling happy.

Generations of people measure success from what we produce, in terms of things, money, etc. Nobody was thinking about happiness as the first goal back then. Gratitude thinking wasn’t part of the training either. Survival was. You did what you had to to survive, period.

With the more recent brain science and information about the energy and vibration of our thoughts, the entire world opened up to the possibility that our thinking is one of the most powerful tools for success. Technology is a part of what’s made this possible.

Want to be happy? Start right now! You can be happy any moment you choose. But it took a while for our country to understand that practice. We’re getting there.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Poor people are happy. Rich people are happy. There are examples of every kind of person you can think of when you think of happy people. Happiness is an inside (mindset) job. I’m happy I’m breathing right now. I have gobs of things to be grateful for. The energy of joy and gratitude is something I choose, every single moment, whether I’m sitting in my cushy house, or on the phone with my sister who’s letting me know that my mom is in the hospital after a dog bite turned into an infection. I can go worst-cast scenario here for you, but I won’t.

It doesn’t matter what tragedy, trauma, or awful thing is happening; my response is still my choice. But I don’t have to jump from trauma to joy. And sometimes I can’t. I can take a deep breath and slide to a neutral, calm space instead. We all have triggers and resistance to life. Right smack in the middle of those challenges are our greatest opportunities to hone our joy practice. Awareness is everything.

I remember the year I separated from my husband and moved out of the house because he wouldn’t. I worked from home that year. I moved two miles away into a studio apartment so I could wake up each morning and go “home” to get the kids to school and work. Then at night, after I made them dinner and their homework was done, I’d say goodbye and go back to the apartment to sleep. I did that for a year. It was one of the worst years of my life. During nights alone I’d practice breathing and feeling happy. I chose to listen to uplifting videos and write letters to friends or colleagues that had worse things going on in their lives. Everything is relative. I was breathing. I had the resources to take care of myself. Happiness is a moment-by-moment choice.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I watch a lot of colleagues measuring their success and happiness by comparing themselves to others. I did that a lot too. The most simple remedy is to cure yourself of comparisonitis right now. This isn’t about them or what they’re doing. It’s your life and choice. Happiness is yours right now, no matter what goals you have or what anyone else is saying or doing around you. Find your path. The best one, most likely, will not look like anyone else’s.

I see this kind of comparison and stress in the business world a lot, especially with new and growing entrepreneurs. There is a lot of information out there. There are a lot of gurus to listen to. There’s some great information (a quick thank you to Marie Forleo for starting me off right) and there is some not-so-great information. No matter who you’re listening to and learning from you must realize your unique take on what you’re here to do. Trusting that and believing in yourself, especially when what you’re being taught feels a little off, is so important. In fact, the bigger success will be found when you trust that little-bit-crazy idea you have to do things differently. That’s how we change the norm and the world!

Something I learned in the writing game, and especially in the business game is to be careful about asking for advice. “Hey guys, what do you think about this idea?” As soon as I said it, I moaned out loud. I’d forgotten a rule I usually follow about asking for feedback, and that is to ask for specific feedback, not general feedback. If you’re ready to open yourself up to the opinions of others, get ready to hear one idea that is quickly followed by the exact opposite idea. Remember you’re not here to make everyone happy. You’re here to do it your way, the best way you know how.

Stop comparing yourself to everyone else and tune in to what turns you on and the way you’re being shown to do things.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Know your deepest desires.

I had a checklist early in life: Get your degree. Land an excellent, high-paying job. Find a good husband. Have kids. Adopt a dog. Buy a house. Make sure you have a good retirement fund. Buy that house at the beach. The thing is, that list came from what everyone else told me would help me feel happy. It took a long time to check in with my body and actually notice what the joy felt like, so that I could make my own list. Take some time today to reflect and journal about what truly lights you up inside. Make a joy list!

2. Master your mindset.

Awareness is everything. Joy is a choice. Practice watching your thoughts like a hawk, every day, and then make sure you choose the good ones. Or, if you’re going through something tough, take your thoughts to a neutral place as a first step. The idea is to raise the vibe. This is a lifelong practice. Breathe deeply. Clear your mind. Choose something healthier to think, something aligned with your desires.

3. Weed out negativity.

There are people and circumstances in your life that you put there without realizing what they were doing to your vibe. Start weeding them out. You have full responsibility for every moment and every situation. What relationships fill you up and help you feel like a better person? Keep those. Which situations consistently feel like a drain or worse? It’s time to slowly weed out the negativity. Build a community of positive, supportive, badass people to play in the sandbox with.

4. Make joy a daily practice.

Go back to your list of what lights you up from #1 and make those things a daily priority. In any small, medium, or large way, bring joy into your moments. Choose gratitude whenever you can. Make your life about this higher vibe in the way you show up, write, speak, relate, and do business. Live it now and you create yourself anew in every moment. Might as well live as joy!

5. Pivot quickly when you need to.

Because crappy things happen, we must understand how to pivot or flip the switch. Esther Hicks talks about mastering the pivot. And that practice can be mastered to the point that when the negative thought enters, we notice it, and swap it with a better, healthier one immediately.

I remember when one of my blogs went viral for the first time on The Elephant Journal. I was elated, until a critic commented and blasted me, disagreeing with the main premise of my idea. I was paralyzed in self-sabotage for a week. What a waste of time! Nowadays, I notice the thought, honor the feeling fully, and then consciously choose something better and more aligned with my purpose. Then I carry on with that awesomeness as soon as possible.

I’m always improving these five steps, making the practice into a powerful discipline that serves me through joy.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Check in with them and love them completely for who they are in the moment. Sit next to them, quietly, holding the space for them without trying to change anything at first. Help them feel they are okay, no matter how they feel. Allow yourself to feel. Open your own heart as you sit next to your loved one. Beam love out. Feel that energy. Ask your person the question: What do you need today? And be prepared to fully listen. That is one of the greatest gifts you’ll ever give.

I’ll never forget one of my master instructors, John F. Barnes, in one of our advanced courses some years ago. The audience watched him on stage as he treated a student and taught us a new technique. One of the students sitting in the audience began to sob. The person sitting next to her reached down and grabbed a box of tissue to give to her and started to pat her back. All of a sudden from we hear, “No! Leave her be!” John explained that when we’re feeling a need to fix someone’s pain, to shut it down by shoving a tissue box in their face, we’re not giving them permission to feel and heal. My thoughts about what to do for someone who is depressed or in pain forever changed that day.

During my life I’ve known more than a handful of people who’ve made a suicide attempt, I’ve had more than two family members suffer with severe depression, and know multiple mental health professionals. I’ve received physical and psychotherapy, and experienced multiple forms of alternative, traditional, and holistic healing modalities. What I know about depression is that sometimes we go at it with what we’ve been taught, but what is needed is an integrative approach that includes addressing the mind, body, and soul. The medical system loves to separate us into parts and treat our symptoms. That will never be the way to understand humans and experience authentic healing. When we get together and look for the root causes, work together to guide people to their inner wisdom, and open people up to the possibilities of healing, that’s when the magic happens. Mental health is physical. Physical health is mental. What else is possible here?

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The Brave Healer revolution is alive and well. Our movement is sharing brave words that heal the world. When we write and speak out loud, we heal, and we help those who are listening or reading to heal too. Taking responsibility for our words and for sharing our truth in the most authentic, compassionate way is what I want to be known for. I roll with wellness experts who’ve dedicated their entire lives to understanding how to thrive, mind, body, and soul. When we step up to share that wisdom and knowledge through our powerful stories of survival and our master tools, we’re doing what we were born to do. Living your purpose is the revolution!

The more healers, wellness practitioners, and coaches we guide to sharing their important, powerful messages with the world in a bigger way, the more we spread the goodness to those who need it. Each of the authors in our community understand the importance of their part in our books. They know that someone needs to hear the message in exactly the way only they can share it. They know that everything has been done, said, and written before, but not by them! I aim to help all our healers recognize the immense importance of their unique voice in this world. We need everyone and every story! And it’s time to get over that boring fear of not-good-enough. It’s not about us anymore. It’s about the life we might change, or even save, if we’re brave enough to share our words out loud.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’d love to sit down with a few fellow publishers, poets, and lovers of all things writing and healing and talk about how we can come together for even more good in the world: Reid Tracy, Tami Simon, Gail King, Waylon Lewis, Prince Ea, Vishen Lakhiani, Anne Lamott, Adyshanti, how about we collaborate to see how we can help our world’s healers share more of what they do? The Brave Healer Productions Writer’s Conference is something already manifesting. Wow, wouldn’t it be cool to have one, big, badass collaborative leadership team behind that!

To all the author-healer-experts who are the “little guys” and small names and businesses in my community, it’s our time. Keep yourselves going. You can rest, but don’t give up. We’re making our mark. Thank you so much for being a part of my world.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Come visit me at BraveHealer.com y’all! And of course, the free Facebook group is a place to play with all the best healers I know. Brave Badass Healers, a Community for World-Changers is where you can find us. We may be small, but we are mighty and growing! https://www.facebook.com/groups/YourHighVibeBusiness

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!