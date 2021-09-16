Laura DeKraker Lang-Ree: “Surrender ”

Surrender — I know, that sounds like the strangest thing EVER. So let me break this down. We can’t control the outcome with cancer and yet, in the beginning we try so hard to control everything, spinning and spiraling with anxiety, thinking, “If we do the right thing, she’ll make it.” When we surrender, we accept the facts of the diagnosis and length of treatment, and stop ‘what if-ing.’ Then, space opens up in our minds and souls. Now that we are no longer frantic and filled with anxiety as we try to fix our kid, we can focus on creating our new normal. Let me share how.

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Laura DeKraker Lang-Ree.

Laura is a cancer mom and advocate for parents of children with cancer and other chronic illnesses. After her 3-year old daughter’s battle with childhood leukemia, Laura became a voice for other parents in the trenches, providing resources and education to help them navigate their own health crises and come out stronger than ever. Laura is happiest in front of a classroom full of students, or at the beach with her husband and three grown daughters. Connect at https://www.lauradekrakerlang-ree.com/

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

I am the self-proclaimed “love child” of Pauline and Glenn DeKraker, and baby sister to two big brothers and two big sisters. Although I was born in Springfield Illinois, our parents moved us across the country when I was five, driving to Northern California in their station wagon, seeing the sites of the United States along the way. In California, they built a home in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by nature, hillsides, and forest where I ran free with my buddies, collecting all forms of snakes, tadpoles and rocks.

With so many older siblings, and being naturally more lax with the fifth kid, my parents let me explore all my passions — probably hoping I’d pick just one. No such luck! I grew up on-stage singing and dancing, played flute in the orchestra, piano in jazz band, was on the dance team, a cheerleader, piccolo in the marching band (where I met my husband, Arne) and whatever else artistic that looked like fun. Today, I have the perfect job that combines all those passions. As Director of Performing Arts at The Harker School, a private, independent K-12 institution in San Jose, California, I lead a department of 15 faculty, nurturing 950 students’ artistic passions and professional ambitions. I have a Master’s in Theater with a Directing specialty from San Jose State University and a Bachelor’s in Political Science from UCLA.

I live in Northern California smack in the middle of the towering Redwoods, the sandy beaches of Santa Cruz, and the innovation of Silicon Valley with my high school sweetheart husband. Our three daughters are grown and flown, live nearby and we continue our family commitment to thrive through everything that life brings our way.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Those who say, ‘it can’t be done’ should not interrupt those who are doing it …”

Chinese Proverb

I love this quote as it’s so abrupt and to the point. When going through the inevitable ups and downs of life, I have found strength when surrounding myself with people who are not only there to support me, but who inspire me. People who have found a way to rally themselves and kick butt because of, or in spite of, their circumstances.

There can be a lot of naysayers when you are bucking the system, especially in the medical world which relies on a certain amount of stability and sureness. As a parent of a kid with cancer, being bold enough to ask ‘why’ and to seek out other options and opinions is our job as our child’s advocate. Those who support us in that endeavor are treasures.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

Diagnosis day is a day forever imprinted in my soul. “D-Day” in our house: January 6th, 1999. For weeks, something was off with Ceal. Our bouncy, spazzy little girl was lethargic, asking to be picked up constantly, as her skin grew increasingly pale. Over the holidays, she couldn’t even manage to do more than just sit in the snow. And then ask to be carried, again. One day after playing for a minute, I took her inside to warm her up in a sink-bath and nudged my husband Arne, “doesn’t she look pale to you?” No fever, no cough, no runny nose. Nothing. But I knew something wasn’t right. So did she. We went to her doctor for a checkup a few times and were sent home with assurances that nothing was wrong. A few weeks later at bedtime, I asked her, “Where does it hurt, baby?” She rubbed her torso and said simply, “Everywhere, Mama.” The next day I insisted that our doctor run labs — which they didn’t think were necessary — but I knew better. Arne came with me as, somehow, we both knew what was about to hit the fan.

A few hours later, a wash of shock, fear, and utter paralysis hit me when our daughter’s pediatrician called: Cecilia had acute lymphoblastic leukemia — ALL.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part of Cecilia’s diagnosis was the unknown. On diagnosis day, I was thrown into a dark pit with no flashlight, no roadmap, no sense of overall direction besides the daily treatment schedule and vague prognosis.

After her diagnostic testing, our doctor somewhat joyfully declared that Ceal had an 85% chance of surviving ALL. All I heard was she had a 15% chance of dying. That 15%, the real possibility of her death, manifested in terrifying and graphic mental images of her funeral.

How did you react in the short term?

Not well.

The night she was diagnosed, I bought a stack of books and tried in vain to become an ‘expert’ in all-things cancer. My goal? To control her destiny and ensure her survival. In reading the myriad of books about chemo, nutrition, and cancer outcomes, I desperately tried to piece together a master plan to fix her while also taking care of our family including our 15-month-old baby Madi. I quickly became overwhelmed as the reality of cancer treatment is torture.

The first month of protocol requires that children come to the hospital every day for shots, infusions, and a flurry of procedures before the next two and half years of treatment begins. This first month of activity essentially destroys a child’s immune system, but is necessary in order to get the cancer into a manageable state of remission that can be treated for the next 2–3 years.

There is no guidebook, and a scarcity of information to help parents of kids with cancer. So I focused on all the wrong things.

I was hyper focused on doing what I thought were all the right things to ensure a positive outcome for Cecilia. My unfocused vigilance and lack of meaningful action kept me spiraling in constant fear and ‘what if’ thinking. As a result, I had massive anxiety attacks and insomnia. Before long, I realized I couldn’t control her outcome, but I could control my reactions to the situation we were thrown into. I shifted my energy from worrying about the future, to staying present with my family and loving them even harder. I could, and would, create our new normal.

The biggest problem for caregivers in the pediatric cancer world is this:

We leave the hospital after diagnosis with incredible medicine and a calendar for procedures… and that’s it, and it’s not enough.

There is SO much more we need to know to save our child and to give them a wonderful life even while they are in treatment. We need to understand how to navigate our way step by step, learn to focus on what’s important, and create our new normal around medical care.

I needed help knowing what to ask for and where I could make a difference:

Should Cecilia go back to pre-school, and if so, what can I do to help the teachers help her?

I’ve heard that sugar feeds cancer, is that true?

Her doctor said she’ll never do math or science because the chemo destroys the white matter in her brain: What can I do to reduce the severity and long term impact?

What conversations did we need to have with her friends’ parents?

Can I take her to the grocery store?

Should I put her in a bubble?

Once I realized how much we could actually do to make a difference in her diagnosis, we took action. And that felt good. We all want to help, to be a part of the cure. Parents of kids with cancer need much more support in knowing where they do have control in this uncontrollable situation.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

When Cecilia hit clinical remission and we had some stability with the rest of her treatment schedule, I focused first on how to help her cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. That’s what parents do, right? We put our children first, and that is particularly true when we are in crisis. Rarely does it occur to parents of kids with cancer to think about themselves, there just isn’t time. But inevitably, we tank, and I sure tanked. That’s when I realized I had to take care of myself first to be a truly effective caregiver for my daughter.

Our mechanism for teaching Cecilia how to cope during the grind of treatment surrounded making her days and weeks not all about being a cancer patient. First and foremost, we focused on making her life more fun and carefree, like it was before cancer. We scheduled safe playdates, she went back to pre-school a few days a week, and played without restriction with her baby sister. Of course, we constantly had a bottle of hand sanitizer in our pockets, and she knew to simply put out her hands for a squirt and run back out to play. Yes, she did have to get shots and pokes, and had many hospital stays. But my approach was to normalize treatment as just a part of her life, and not the whole story.

What we didn’t do was just as important as what we did to help her cope. We didn’t constantly say ‘no’ to her requests for adventure, we worked hard to make scheduled hospital trips fun and we didn’t constantly remind her that she was ‘sick’ or even a patient. We made sure to take care of her mental health by joining our local cancer support group, Jacob’s Heart, where she had regular art and talk therapies.

As for me, after that first month, I was burned out and couldn’t see or understand how we were going to make it through two and a half years of treatment. Accepting that she had cancer, and would be in treatment for a long time, was key to finding my coping strategies as a parent. Then I could face forward, take a deep breath, and come up with a new way of living. A new way of thriving during cancer meant taking care of myself — regular workouts alone or with the kids, eating really, really cleanly to support my body, attending group or private therapy, leaning hard on friends and family for support.

Did I melt down? You bet. I allowed myself to have those moments and then reached out for help from my faith, family and friends who always pulled me back into the light. If you live a faithful life, remember that God didn’t do this to you or your kid. Plenty of people told me “God has a plan!” or even worse, “God may need another angel.” Whatever your beliefs around a supreme presence, know that She did not giveyour child cancer. Remember that. Quickly, it became clear that I needed and wanted God in my life as my support and comfort rather than seeing them as an enemy to curse for giving my child cancer.

Nurturing your soul is as important as caring for your body during a crisis. For me, working on my soul started right at diagnosis with a friend’s suggestion that I start a gratitude journal. “Right NOW?” I thought. What exactly did I have to be grateful for when my kid was just diagnosed with cancer?

The gratitude journal turned out to be a life-changer, grounding me in the present and obliging me to look for moments of light and joy in my day. I still write in mine every night with unceasingly amazing results ~ it’s a deep exhale every time I finish writing, even on my most difficult days because it reminds me that there is always good in the world.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I have two stories, one more focused on me, as caregiver, and one for Cecilia.

One day at our Oncology Clinic, I must have looked particularly haggard, a deer-in-the-headlights. A mom with a baby in a stroller and another beautiful child, Cecilia’s age, by her side marched up to me and said, “Hi, I’m Irene. You look like you need some help.” Irene took it upon herself to email me her top tips for getting through the first weeks and shifted my focus from ‘what if’ to what I could control right now.

Irene got me to see that I did have choices, there were things I could control from my own behavior and reactions to procedure details in the hospital. She empowered me to empower myself and Cecilia, to fight this monster and nudged me to create my own path towards coping on a daily basis.

For me, healing came much later…. You’d think that once Cecilia’s cancer was in remission, I would be filled with relief, gratitude, and joy. Certainly, when she was nearing the end of her two and a half years of treatment, I would be cartwheeling, walking on water and the healing would begin! Right?

The fear remained. Debilitating, looking-over-my-shoulder fear.

Because … not everybody makes it.

During our time, we bonded with five other families. They were our precious circle. We played together. We shared hospital rooms. We laughed and cried.

In that precious circle, three children died. Luke, Rebecca, and Michelle didn’t make it. Kaleigh and Lauren relapsed, repeated treatment, relapsed again, and ended up with successful bone marrow transplants, and a lifetime of long-term side effects.

One in six children with childhood leukemia dies — it’s quite literally a roll of the dice.

Our fear was a clingy, heavy weight and we decided to meet with our pastor for counseling. She listened compassionately to our ‘what-if’ worry about Cecilia, and then said, “Have you ever considered that she’s the hope?”

My mind was blown. “Maybe she’s the hope” became a cornerstone for managing my mind going forward and being grateful for what was going on right now. She was okay. More than okay. That was the beginning of healing.

Cecilia’s emotional well-being came first. I talked with her about every step of treatment without drama and chaos, hoping that if she saw our calm matter-of-fact mood, she’d join in and feel safe. I never, ever, EVER shared with her our fears about her survival or worries about side effects and saved my tears for Arne or a good friend. This helped Cecilia stay present in her version of a normal, carefree childhood with a little inconvenience thrown in (cancer treatment) and helped her heal emotionally after her treatment was over.

We were incredibly lucky to have an amazing child care provider at the time of diagnosis, the heroine of my second story. Joni is one of those incredibly smart, kind, and super intuitive people who connects with young children. We watched Joni work her magic as she made Cecilia laugh, seamlessly steered her clear of germs and sneezes at the park, and gave her the gift of empowerment.

One day during her pre-nap storytime, Joni introduced the idea of an animal spirit to Cecilia. They had read about them in a book and Cecilia was mesmerized by the idea that we all have an animal spirit inside, protecting and defending us. Joni asked Cecilia what animal spirit was inside of her, protecting her from cancer? “Dinosaurs,” she declared. Joni went on to guide Cecilia over the next weeks and months to define exactly which kind of dinosaurs were killing different ‘bad cells’ in her body and which were ‘on patrol.’

The idea of applying a positive attitude towards life, and its impact on healing, is well-researched. Cecilia’s dinosaurs were the beginning of our new normal from a place of strength, as they gave Cecilia the desire and power to fight by changing her mindset about her experience. Rather than seeing cancer with fear, she was hell-bent on kicking cancer’s butt because she had a way to control that part of her world. Friends and family slowly helped her build a menagerie of toy dinos. Visualizing them fighting for her, and acting that out through play, turned our little girl into one positive warrior and gave her real coping skills to process and endure what she had to go through.



In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

That’s a tough one. I can imagine that it might be easier to find a message for myself if I was the patient but it’s tough to imagine the message from cancer for a three-year-old.

We chose to give Cecilia agency with her treatment, creating choices along the way about how certain protocol days might unfold. She was an active participant in what happened to her body and although she couldn’t stop a needle poke or drug from being a part of her day, she could assert which arm was better for an IV or when she was ready for the poke. She always got to pick the fun that happened afterward as long as she followed our regular family rules, like being kind to the medical team.

Cecilia developed the ability to advocate for herself and a robust resiliency, knowing that she had the power to bounce back from — well — anything. With her team of dinosaurs, both in her mind and in her toybox, she acted out exactly what she wanted to do — kick cancer’s butt. Every dinosaur had a different job. Brontosaurus was “on patrol” looking out for “bad cells.” T-Rex, obviously “ate up any bad stuff.”

Cecilia’s cancer journey had a message of empowerment, so her cancer would say to her: “You are strong. You are powerful. And yes, you kicked my butt.”

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

I’m working on a book to help parents of kids with cancer. Every year, over 400,000 parents learn of their kids’ diagnoses, nearly 16,000 in the US alone — a new diagnosis every 30 minutes. We need help. Now, 22 years later, I’m ready to be that person for those families.

Inspired during the first weeks of treatment by my friend Irene, I began taking copious notes, lists, suggestions, ‘how-to’ guides, and shared them with every new family we met at the hospital. I also shared online across the world in our digital support groups. I regularly said, “I have a book in me.” While that feeling never left, after treatment I just wanted to run away from cancer. That flee response is a universal feeling among cancer parents. Covid gave me the time, space, and creative downtime to go back to that dark place from a healed and healthy perspective.

On a smaller scale, our first realization that we had something to give came quickly and unexpectedly after Cecilia’s very first spinal tap. Her oncologists recommended for a variety of reasons that she be awake during this very difficult and painful procedure. We agreed to give it a try. Cecilia was promised a “trip to the toy box!” which was all it took to convince her to be very, very still and not freak out.

After that awful procedure, we made our way to the hospital toy box. Ceal’s smile faded when she opened the magical toy box. It was empty. No toys. Just a bunch of hats. What the hell?

Why would a child’s toy box be full of hats? Well, those hats were supposed to be a ‘gift’ for my child, who was sure to lose her hair. My heart sank, Cecilia shrunk into a tiny ball and got very, very quiet. All that bravery for a flipping hat.

I vowed that no brave child would open an empty toy box again. Not on my watch.

Whenever we hosted a party at our home, we asked guests to bring an unwrapped toy for the hospital toy box. When there was a big sale on Amazon, we grabbed some goodies for the toy box. That winter I began bringing students in one of the vocal ensembles that I teach to sing to the hospital. Each year since, I bring students for a performance at the hospital. They always come bearing toys for the toy box.

22 years later, I’m still filling that damn toy box.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

I think the biggest misconception and myth for parents of kids with cancer is that they are powerless and unable to do anything to help their child be cured. I fell into this trap myself, until I met other powerful parents at the hospital and online who were active participants in making decisions about their child’s treatment details. They became true advocates for their children and collaborators with the medical team. We know our kids better than anybody else and this knowledge allows us to see things that the medical team might miss or not have the time to tell you. Like, the whole body joint pain that the chemotherapy vincristine causes, or that they cry less when an IV is on the left hand instead of the right, or that extra hydration gets them out of the hospital faster after an infusion. These things make a HUGE difference in a child’s daily life and outcome. Parents can and should speak up about small things, like when blood should be drawn (not during a nap, please!) to huge things, like staving off neurological side effects with games and toys that help rebuild the white matter that is destroyed during intrathecal methotrexate. That’s powerful stuff. Another misconception is that words don’t matter in a crisis situation — they do. “She doesn’t look sick” is a phrase said far too often, in FRONT of our daughter during cancer years. Telling a child that they’re sick robs them of their power. It gives them permission to worry about every little cough and ache, even normal childhood stuff. They see cancer as a parent does — with abject fear. They worry more, and they stop feeling in control. When we could, we always let Cecilia call the shots of her pokes and procedures. She laughed, goofed off and played hard. She played and climbed, being a free-spirited four-year-old, and that surely boosted her immune system. She had an identity outside of cancer. When you lose that, you’re all patient and you lose yourself. We saw that happen to far too many children when their parents chose to wear their worry on their sleeves and their children shrank in that worry, and guilt. Think of it this way: Yes cancer sucks, but the initial phases of treatment knock cancer down to remission levels. Thus, your child is not sick, they are in treatment. That’s a huge distinction. Tell your medical team, family, and friends how you want them to talk about treatment at appointments, playdates, and school in front of your kid. I always took the charge nurse or point person aside to just clarify the language our family used and what news to share in private. Why? Because words matter. They lift us up, or destroy us in a second, especially when we are vulnerable.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

Here are the five things you need to beat childhood cancer — the caregiver version.

#1 Surrender

I know, that sounds like the strangest thing EVER. So let me break this down. We can’t control the outcome with cancer and yet, in the beginning we try so hard to control everything, spinning and spiraling with anxiety, thinking, “If we do the right thing, she’ll make it.”

When we surrender, we accept the facts of the diagnosis and length of treatment, and stop ‘what if-ing.’ Then, space opens up in our minds and souls. Now that we are no longer frantic and filled with anxiety as we try to fix our kid, we can focus on creating our new normal. Let me share how.

#2 Find Your Point Person

Cancer is a beast and knocks down patients and caregivers not only physically, but emotionally. You need help with everything, from meals to grocery shopping, errands, childcare, date night..EVERYTHING. And step one in getting that help, is finding your point person.

What’s a point person? Your point person manages your needs and the friends and family who volunteer to do something to help. They are great with a spreadsheet, can organize the heck out of anything, and are non-dramatic. You can meet with them once a week or text your family needs, such as grocery delivery, dinner on Thursday night, picking up a child from practice, and your point person assigns a volunteer to the task.

This typically isn’t the job to give to your bestie or sibling as you need them for emotional support. Think about a good friend, or neighbor, or colleague, a parent at daycare. And when they volunteer to help, ask them to be your point person.

#3 Learn to SPEAK UP

Learning to speak up, to advocate for not only your child but yourself, is not a skill many of us have. But it is essential to develop now.

Your medical team excels in treating your child. But nobody knows your child better than you. In order to be a true advocate for your child and help your medical team, you have to understand everything. So, from the beginning, ask questions — lots of questions. Pay attention and watch which drugs your child reacts to and speak up. When hospitalized, put a sign on the door when she’s napping so that blood draws can wait. Find out your child’s exact chemo cocktail and the side effects, then learn how to find ways to reduce those effects by making sure your child is hydrated, getting some physical play, and processing those drugs effectively. Short term side effects include nausea, lethargy or leg pain, and long term effects include issues with neurocognitive development, fertility and increased risk for secondary cancers. Armed with that knowledge, you have the time to actually do something to reduce or even eliminate them altogether with tried and true strategies.

And before you can advocate for your child, you need to learn how to advocate for yourself. Because your oxygen mask needs to be put on first….which leads us to:

#4 Self Care

Taking care of yourself, and your partner if you have one, takes a back seat when cancer calls. It seems impossible, irrelevant to think about a massage, or working out, or date night, as saving your child’s life is all-encompassing. But living this way actually increases levels of stress, anxiety, and depression so it’s critical you take care of yourself, everyday, to be there for the marathon ahead.

Exercise daily, either with or without your kids. No need to make it complicated. Walk, hike, roller skate, dance around the room — whatever gets you sweating and raising those endorphins.

Eat right. Really think about what you put into your body, and your child’s, as food is fuel. Eating healthy can truly make a difference in your mood, keep your immune system strong, and can change the negative effects of stress on your body.

And plan fun. When friends volunteer to help, ask them for a once-a-week date night for just you, or you and your partner. Walk on the beach. Get a massage. See a funny movie. Detach, detox, and come back home stronger than ever.

#5 Positude

Positude. A word coined by our 4-year-old daughter Cecilia a few weeks into treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, as my husband Arne and I did our best to get her psyched up for yet another injection — over 2,000 in total for her protocol.

As we laid out the agenda for the day including the necessary procedures, we decided to include all the positive aspects as well. After our lengthy description of the day’s events and hearing our request to ‘have a positive attitude’, she declared with excitement, “You mean a positude!”

The decision to live with a positive outlook, seeing the good in the day, the joy in front of you, makes an enormous difference on your entire family’s mental and physical outcome. Start that nightly gratitude journal. Have a morning meditation before the house wakes up. Find the good that’s still in life, every day.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

That’s easy! Putting the money and research into figuring out why childhood cancer rates continue to rise and funding better cures for children instead of putting them on years of debilitating chemotherapy.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have breakfast with Reid Tracy, president and CEO of Hay House, Inc, and talk about how we can help the parents of the 400,000 children diagnosed with cancer annually. With his expertise and connections and my experience and strategies, we could help an incredible number of parents and their families live well during their child’s crisis. Parents want to handle the daily grind of treatment, find the fun even at the hospital, and create their version of a good life, even during this crisis.

Then, I’ll head out to Santa Barbara to bring Oprah some tea and a little chocolate to share, and tell her the stories of these cancer families, whose numbers keep increasing despite better cures. Why is this happening? What can we do? We would discuss. An interview with Oprah, myself, and leading experts in childhood cancer could educate the world on the need for more research. We need to know why childhood cancer continues to increase and how to prevent it. We need funding to find a better cure so these kids aren’t robbed of years of their life. And, perhaps she could help me to find a way to give back and reach parents with my new guidebook, like the one I wished I had during our treatment years.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me at https://www.lauradekrakerlang-ree.com/ or on Instagram at

laura_dekraker_langree

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!