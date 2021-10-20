Laura Damiano Shares Her Top Tips On Avoiding Burnout & More!

Laura Damiano is the founder + creative director of Laura Damiano Designs. She creates one-of-a-kind stationery and branding that expresses her clients’ unique personalities and stories surrounding their events. Her mission is to be an integral part of her clients’ projects and make each design unique. Laura has won several prestigious awards during the 11 years she has been in business.

In this article we go over Laura’s best ways to avoid burnout, a stressful day & more!

Distress Tips

After being in the industry for over 11 years, Laura has come across life changing distress tips

that have gotten her through difficult situations. One of these being to walk away from work

periodically – giving yourself a mental break every once in a while, is very much needed. She

states that you will view the project differently when you return back to it, giving you better

insight and perspectives of it all around. The next tip Damiano mentions is to make time for

yourself personally. She believes you cannot be your best self if you aren’t at your best.

Avoiding Burnouts

Stressful days are bound to come at some point throughout your career, so having ways to cope

with them is essential. Laura emphasizes again how important it is to make time for yourself.

Whether it be taking a walk, going out to dinner, or grabbing coffee with a friend, any type of

time non work related is crucial. For Laura, trying to get as much rest as she can and exercising

is also something else that helps her avoid those burnout days and get through stressful times.

Main Tips for Successful Habits

One of Damiano’s main tips for successful habits is to discover work methods that succeed for

you. She believes this is essential since working for yourself can turn into constantly working

24/7. Having methods that function perfectly for you will create a much more stable schedule

and product flow. Another tip Laura suggests is to keep a book of all client requests, ideas, and

any information that you can revert back to when needed. This may not seem like a lot, but it will

undoubtedly come in handy. Keeping track of everything and having a specific

workflow will help you out in many ways.

Motivation

It can be hard to stay motivated after so many years. Although, in Laura’s case she has

discovered what keeps her motivated. One of the many things being to take any chance she

has to be creative, like little side projects. Music helps drive her as well as she is constantly

listening to music while she works, such as EDM (Electric Dance Music). Laura works hard for

herself, but just as much, if not more, to give her son Jace a great life. Jace is always with her

trying to help, as he always encourages her by complimenting her work in his own special ways.

He has helped her appreciate life so much more, as well as breaking the aspect of

owning your own business. She has come to realize that there is so much more to life than to

just solely your career, but you can absolutely find the balance that works for you.