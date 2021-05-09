Laura Crockett of Art By Laurita: “Start with something”

…Those I have heard from most has actually been adoptive parents and parents of mixed-race families. I heard from one parent in particular who had a child about the age of one of the children in my paintings who was feeling discouraged and disheartened in their parenting. This was also in summer 2020, soon after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police and the riots that ensued in Minneapolis (where I’m located). I think they were feeling especially uncertain about how and what to talk to their child about during that time. They expressed that the paintings were a light and a reminder of the joy that is often stifled, ignored, and threatened. Stories like this are what encourage me daily to keep creating my art, sharing it, and connecting with people who may otherwise be in a position like my mom was many years ago, trying to find more representative and inclusive art.

As part of our series about young people who are making an important social impact, I had the pleasure of interviewing Laura Crockett.

Laura Crockett is a self-taught, still life and portrait artist in Minneapolis Minnesota. Her work centers around minority representation, particularly in featuring Black and Brown children. She captures moments of joy, pain, culture, and innocence, intentionally aiming to shed light where there have been gaps in representation in the visual art world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us about how you grew up?

I am born and raised in the Midwest and am the third child in a family of 9 children. Growing up in such a large family, I had many opportunities to be creative and independent, but I never tried painting or had much interest in art. From what I remember, I took one art class in middle school, but as with many middle school art classes, I had lots of fun but was a bit distracted by my peers. I was always one of those people who claimed to be incapable of creating art and I made all the jokes about only being able to draw stick figures, but I still enjoyed creativity and I love a challenge, so somehow I finally found my way to trying painting about two years ago.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I read constantly, so there have been many books that have had a great impact on me and my work. The two that have had the most impact are: “Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools” by Monique W. Morris, and “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell. I have always loved the power that imagery and story telling can have and how it can impact individuals and cultures. I am inspired by creativity that captures people in all emotions and moments. I try to do that with my art as well, to not only capture significant or glamorous moments, but to tell a story and add to the narrative people are seeing, feeling, understanding, and believing.

You are currently leading an organization that is helping to make a positive social impact. Can you tell us a little about what you and your organization are trying to create in our world today?

My hope is to create more positive visual art that is representative of Black and Brown children in moments that capture joy and innocence. I want this for parents, for children to see themselves, and for society as a whole to have more depth of imagery of children who are often overlooked in the more beautiful moments in life.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

When I was 12 years old, my parents adopted my baby sister, who is African American. This changed my perspective in so many ways, and being so much older than she was, I felt it was my responsibility to watch out for her and understand her world in as many ways as I could. I started thinking differently about what true inclusion and equity looked like. One example I can think of that hit me specifically was when my mom was looking for dolls, children’s books, and art for my sister’s bedroom. It was incredibly difficult to find Black representation in any of these, and when they were found there were limited options. This felt so significant to me, knowing that my sister would be surrounded by people who didn’t look like her, and wanting her to feel included and to know she wasn’t alone. It really bothered me that in an oversaturated platform like art and baby dolls, there were still these massive gaps leaving so many people out. This stuck with me and is directly tied to the art I do today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

One of the most interesting and incredible things I have seen since I began my art has been the way that people respond and relate to the images themselves. One example that was especially impactful for me was one young man who was very moved by one of my lighter, happier pieces that featured a child playing baseball. It turned out that in looking at the image, it reminded him of his father who had passed away. That imagery meant so much to him in a way that I couldn’t have known or understood when I initially painted it. Stories like that happen often, and they always inspire and encourage me.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Those I have heard from most has actually been adoptive parents and parents of mixed-race families. I heard from one parent in particular who had a child about the age of one of the children in my paintings who was feeling discouraged and disheartened in their parenting. This was also in summer 2020, soon after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police and the riots that ensued in Minneapolis (where I’m located). I think they were feeling especially uncertain about how and what to talk to their child about during that time. They expressed that the paintings were a light and a reminder of the joy that is often stifled, ignored, and threatened. Stories like this are what encourage me daily to keep creating my art, sharing it, and connecting with people who may otherwise be in a position like my mom was many years ago, trying to find more representative and inclusive art.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

To me, making a difference for even one person is enough. To know that one person found joy, felt seen, or even took a moment to reflect upon seeing my art is all the difference in the world.

Many young people would not know what steps to take to start to create the change they want to see. But you did. What are some of the steps you took to get your project started? Can you share the top 5 things you need to know to become a changemaker? Please tell us a story or example for each.

Start with something. You might not be able to change everything at once, you might not even be able to start with something that makes a significant impact from your viewpoint, but if you can start with one thing, one space, one skill, one connection, one thing, start there! Be vulnerable. Any change is going to require some vulnerability and you might not know where it will lead, or what people will think, or if it will even work out the way you hope it will, but if you are not willing to be vulnerable, have courage, and take a step, you will never know what it could lead to. Be true to yourself. What you believe, what you think is right, what you value, what you are passionate about. Everyone will have an opinion about what you should do, whether your ideas are “good” or “bad”, whether they think you will succeed, and what they would do if they were in your shoes, and it’s not always bad to get the opinion of others, but it isn’t always right either. You have to know what is important to you at the core and what you are trying to accomplish, and stay true to that no matter what others say. Keep learning. Don’t ever assume you’ve figured it all out or you know all there is to know about anything, there is always more! Stay curious, keep asking questions, and stay humble enough to admit you don’t always know — there is no limit to how much you can grow when you’re willing to keep learning. Find your support circle. Change can absolutely start with one person, but it can only grow with others. Find others who are like-minded, supportive, believe in what you are doing, or maybe are even doing something similar already. Creating change isn’t about competing with others or getting the most clout, it’s about making an impact, so bring others with you and encourage those who are working alongside you.

What are the values that drive your work?

Inclusion, authenticity, and humanity.

Inclusion is what drives much of my work and how I choose what to paint.

Authenticity is what keeps my work fun and interesting for me. Art is a strange thing; there is pressure to create something that others will like, but doing that makes every part of the process painfully frustrating and sucks all the creativity out of it. If I’m not authentic, I would burn out really quickly.

Humanity is what inspires me. The human experience, the range of emotions, even the really hard ones, and capturing daily moments that hold deeper meaning.

Many people struggle to find what their purpose is and how to stay true to what they believe in. What are some tools or daily practices that have helped you to stay grounded and centred in who you are, your purpose, and focused on achieving your vision?

Just simply writing down my purpose and goals has been a powerful tool to keeping me grounded. I keep it in a place that is visible, both in my workspace and on my phone, and I tell those close to me what my purpose is, my vision for it, and my goals to get there so they can not just encourage me, but keep my accountable to it. If I start to change my direction or stray away from what my original purpose was, others will remind me and I will have to really think through my reason for changing. I try to continue to evolve and grow, but my purpose, values, and beliefs are consistent through that growth.

In my work, I aim to challenge us all right now to take back our human story and co-create a vision for a world that works for all. I believe youth should have agency over their own future. Can you please share your vision for a world you want to see? I’d love to have you describe what it looks like and feels like. As you know, the more we can imagine it, the better we can manifest it!

I want to see a world where leaders and those who change the world are not limited by the superficial confines that we currently see them through. That people would not be “classified” and the abilities that are assumed based on gender, skin color, nationality, etc. I want to see a future where everyone is given the opportunity to think outside of the box; outside of what is expected of them or what “everyone else does”, not feeling tied to a 9–5 just because it is “normal”. I want to see a future where more people can be creative, entrepreneurial, innovative, and just dream bigger. And of course, I want to see a future where those dreams — through hard work, creativity, and belief in their purpose, become a reality for anyone.

We are powerful co-creators and our minds and intentions create our reality. If you had limitless resources at your disposal, what specific steps would take to bring your vision to fruition?

That is a big question — I don’t know that there is an easy answer, but like I said before, if I made an impact for even one person, I would know that I have done the right thing. In this case, I think if I had limitless resources I would focus my art on spaces that are truly in need of beauty, inspiration, and representation. I think of underfunded schools, group homes, and, maybe especially, juvenile detention centers, where children don’t have opportunities to think and dream and just be creative. Anywhere to help people feel seen, to inspire creativity, and to support trying new things.

I see a world driven by the power of love, not fear. Where human beings treat each other with humanity. Where compassion, kindness and generosity of spirit are characteristics we teach in schools and strive to embody in all we do. What changes would you like to see in the educational system? Can you explain or give an example?

Absolutely. There are so many that come to mind, but one of the biggest changes I would like to see in the education system is the over-policing of young, minority children, and better programs in place for kids who are struggling. Particularly, for any children who have spent any time in juvenile detention, creating better opportunities for them to stay on track with their credits to improve their chances of graduating, to allow space for them to create and contribute in a positive way, to offer support systems to keep them from returning to detention centers, and to assist teachers who are working with these students to allow for more intentional outreach. Putting children in jail already feels so counterproductive to me, I think we need to find more positive ways to support these students to give them real opportunities to move forward in a healthy, safe, and productive way.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Each and every person has so much to contribute to the world. There isn’t one individual who can’t make a difference or who doesn’t have their own unique gifts, talents, abilities or just drive to get something done. Find whatever that is for you, don’t expect it to look like what someone else is doing, don’t be afraid to take a chance even if no one else is going with you, and don’t wait! You may feel young and like you don’t know what you’re doing, but do it anyway! No one ever knew what they were doing until they tried.

Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There are so many, but Malcolm Gladwell is at the top of the list. I absolutely love all his books and the work he has done, and I believe he is bringing visibility to things in a new and incredibly powerful way that is truly challenging long-held assumptions and beliefs. I think we would have a lot to talk about — mostly because I would have a million questions for him!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I am on Instagram @art.by.laurita, TikTok @art.by.laurita, and Facebook.com/artbylaurita and my work is available on Etsy at Etsy.com/shop/artbylaurita

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!

Thank you so much for this opportunity!