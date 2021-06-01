Laura Chavaree of Blue Note Therapeutics: “Technology can be unreliable”

Being face-to-face with a patient allows you to see a full picture of how their treatment or illness is progressing and affecting their everyday life. You get the added benefit of being able to view and analyze body language and create a rapport with your patients.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewingLaura Chavaree of Blue Note Therapeutics.

Laura Brown Chavaree is the Head of Patient Engagement at Blue Note Therapeutics, a company that develops innovative digital interventions using gaming theory to transform the care of seriously ill people. Laura began her career as a licensed clinical social worker managing hospital teams across California. After transitioning into the biotechnology industry and holding senior roles at Genentech, Laura founded Calliopy Health, a pioneering start-up focused on reducing the onerous financial burden of cancer treatment. A deep-rooted passion in helping patients participate in their own care led her to 25 years in the healthcare and biotechnology industry where she designs programs, products, and digital solutions to help patients learn to become their own best advocate.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Growing up in a multigenerational family, the seemingly cold, emotional weight of hospitals was familiar territory. One of my most difficult memories comes from when I was about 20 years old. My grandfather had to be restrained to his hospital bed because his pain medication had made him disoriented. A surgical error early in his cancer treatment had led to a three-year period of surgery after surgery. When the delirium hit, he seemed to relive the most harrowing of his WWII experiences. I begged the staff to help him. I knew they didn’t understand about the burning ship, or that this man had, essentially, raised me.

Years later, as a hospital-based social worker, I learned that hospital staff commonly refer to patients as their diagnosis — “the breast Ca. in room 302,” or “Your C-section just left recovery.” The practice is dehumanizing. Like my grandfather, we all come to any medical experience with everything else that has shaped us. Patients are whole people, not just their disease.

A little later in the beginning of my career, I left my social work leadership role to go to a Biotech company thinking I’d just leave for a few years to pay off graduate school student loans. After only a few years in this new role, I began to see the impact of the cancer treatments and the reach of my role in ensuring patients had access to them. This would become a multi-decade career pivot leading me to my current role as Head of Patient Engagement at Blue Note Therapeutics, combining both the importance of recognizing patients as whole people and ensuring their voices — as expressed by our patient advisors — are the most powerful drivers of product design.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Having the opportunity to meet Dr. Jimmie Holland — the founder of psycho-oncology — greatly impacted my perspective and passion for the work I am doing today. She was so ahead of her time standing up to the medical community that thought current medical practices were acceptable, ignoring the whole patient. When she began her work, medical professionals were focused solely on the physical impact of cancer. She stressed that communication skills must be an essential tool for medical professionals to learn and practice. Her work researching and advocating for an understanding of how cancer patients — and caregivers — are affected physically, psychologically, socially, and behaviorally is now woven throughout my daily conversations with our patient advisors who are living with cancer.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The first duty of love is to listen.” — Paul Tillich

In my early years as a hospital-based social worker, there was once an older woman in a hospital room who the staff was avoiding due to the perception that she had dementia and was not able to articulate what was wrong or what she needed. New to my job there, I was baffled by their lack of concern.

Sitting with her, taking time to wait for her words, I discovered that she had been alone on the floor for days with a broken hip, traumatized, weak, but not cognitively impaired. She was very frightened after being alone and in need of help for so long. This listening led to eventual recovery and, in the days ahead, she went on to share stories of her life. An incredibly strong and independent woman, her hands reflected the hard work she’d done all her life managing her farm and raising her family. I will never forget her and try to always remember the healing power of listening.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Two people come to mind: one from my professional life and one from my personal life.

Several months before the birth of my first child, I was abruptly thrust into a role managing a team twice the size of my already large team after two colleagues resigned. As I was preparing for maternity leave, a new leader was brought on as my manager. I was feeling insecure about going on leave in the midst of so many transitions and not having the opportunity to “prove” myself to my new manager. While on leave, this leader promoted me, partly on merit and partly because he recognized the scale of my contributions and sought equity for me amongst my peers. During the time we worked together, he always made me feel like an essential part of what we were trying to accomplish. Years later, he continues to be a mentor and supporter, and compels me to always advocate for others, whether patients, colleagues, or otherwise.

On the personal side, my grandfather played the role of my father. He exemplified unconditional love and gave me the sense that I could and would do whatever I set my mind to. While his impact on me continues, my time with him was cut short when he died from complications related to prostate cancer. The pain he endured while making every effort over three years to survive was a daily example of his courage and love for his family. This experience of supporting him and seeing our family rally to ensure he had the best chance of survival was the reason I went on to study social work, focusing on the emotional distress that cancer causes. But what I will never forget is what it feels like to have a parent who is so sure of your abilities and successful destiny. I feel him celebrating me even before I realize just how important certain events are, and that the significance of them is often known only to the two of us.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

Being face-to-face with a patient allows you to see a full picture of how their treatment or illness is progressing and affecting their everyday life. You get the added benefit of being able to view and analyze body language and create a rapport with your patients. There are many benefits that exist to conducting face-to-face care, but limitations still exist, one of the most prominent being that unless a patient is in an in-patient hospital setting a provider is not with the patient 24/7 throughout their treatment plan and care management. This can allow for treatment gaps, such as a mental health issue going unnoticed and therefore untreated.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

Even during an in-person appointment, cancer-related distress which can present in many ways such as depression or anxiety is an under-treated issue. Whether in-person or via telehealth, cancer teams are still unlikely to bring up mental health issues due to both a lack of awareness of the impact of cancer-related distress on treatment success and the fact that solutions are still quite limited. But with the introduction of digital therapeutics to assist in mental health treatment of cancer-related distress, there is an opportunity for doctors to access tools they can use to help patients manage their mental health care at home while increasing their treatment success overall. Resources like the ones Blue Note is developing are filling the gap between both in-person and telehealth check-ins.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You?” (Please share a story or example for each. Additional option of submitting a video response to this question.)

First, additional appointments (of any kind) can add stress and anxiety, especially when it comes to cancer care. For in-person appointments, stressors can range from transportation needs and parking issues to extra costs and childcare to consider. Appointments or care that are remote or electronic can help to eliminate that added stress and allow for patients to continue receiving the treatment and care they need. Second, it’s important to know that sometimes engaging from home is also not ideal. It can be hard to find a room or space that is quiet and interruption-free, or private enough to disclose certain medical information. Providers should be empathetic and understanding of unusual surroundings, such as an immobile car, and also tolerant of unexpected interruptions or background noise from someone’s home. It is important to know that there are no real ideal situations and accommodating patients as much as possible will continue to benefit all involved. Third, as we’ve all experienced, technology can be unreliable. Video conferencing can be difficult to achieve, especially if a patient does not have regular or consistent broadband access. However, that should not dissuade providers from utilizing telemedicine options when possible, to the benefit of the patient. Fourth, on the other side, there are time considerations and constraints. Clinicians might not be able to work off the same time frames as they do in an office, and with current concerns around the pandemic and timing, for many providers the ability to engage digitally or virtually with a patient will save everyone time and allow for easier interactions. Having a digital therapeutic to assist in treatment and care management can help reduce some of those constraints and allow for more flexibility in time management. Last, regardless of remote appointment availability, shortages of providers still exist across the board, especially in the realm of psycho-oncology. Utilizing remote digital tools, like prescription digital therapeutics, can be a great way to help clinicians stretch their resources and reach more patients while providing sound care.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

In addition to removing some of the stressors that I mentioned before about transportation and childcare, telehealth allows healthcare providers to see a patient’s surroundings — giving them a much more holistic view of the patient and an opportunity to understand the complexity of a patient’s life. This ability to learn more about the patient on a deeper, more personal level can be invaluable.

As an example, there was an ethnographic research project conducted that collected footage over a series of months where someone facing an extremely difficult and debilitating disease was talking about her daily struggles. In the background of each video, there was the subtle background noise of a smoke detector that needed its battery changed. Then, in one video she referenced that her family had been over for a holiday meal and that she was tired from having done too much cooking. Yet, even though her family had been there, the smoke detector continued to beep in the background. In that second, it became clear to me that her support system may not be reliable, or maybe they are burnt out as well, because even they had not changed the battery. That could only be intuited because the video brought her home situation to life.

Complementary to telehealth or even in-person care, remote digital tools like prescription digital therapeutics can further increase benefits and opportunities. Clinicians are able to extend beyond physical limitations, giving patients access to tools to manage certain aspects of their care at home, on their own time.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

At Blue Note, we’re developing tools to specifically address the treatment gap that exists for patients experiencing cancer-related distress. Simply put, there are not enough health professionals to provide care for patients experiencing distress, anxiety, and depression related to their cancer diagnosis, treatment, and post-care. Prescription digital therapeutics like the ones we’re developing will assist in the remote care of patients, allowing them to access therapies on their own personal mobile devices, from anywhere, at any time. Tools that give patients their own self-efficacy — the ability to use a tool when, where, and how they want to or need to use it — are going to be most beneficial. So much of healthcare is about loss of one’s own control, our products leave the control with the patient who is the direct user.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

So, I’m proud to say that we’re actually developing it! As I mentioned before, Blue Note has been developing a digital therapeutic to assist cancer patients experiencing associated distress, anxiety, and depression. Treating these conditions in addition to physical health is key to the overall success of the care plan. Unfortunately, there are about 18 million cancer patients and only about two thousand mental healthcare providers specifically trained in psycho-oncology in the U.S. This is a huge supply and demand mismatch. Blue Note was founded with the goal to make quality, mental healthcare accessible to any patient, at any time, from their own mobile device. So, while “digital” isn’t the story here, it’s a big part of the solution to the problem we’re trying to solve. Prescription digital therapeutics, which use digital-based software to deliver therapies and teach coping strategies, are the tool by which we’re planning to bring about greater access to the full suite of care available for cancer-related distress in top cancer centers. But Blue Note’s learnings in this growing space are not our own assumptions. From digital design to clinical trials, we’re collaborating closely with patient advisors to co-create these exciting new tools.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

Patients can be great advocates for themselves both during in-office appointments and, equally if not more so, when they’re not actually in the office. At Blue Note, patients are informing us at every step in the product development process. So, we know firsthand that they know, oftentimes better than anyone else, what they need. Every patient, and their situation, is unique. What works for one patient may not work for another. Patients should feel empowered to have their own voice and ask for what they want or need. And, they have the right to expect an attentive listener in their care provider. They may not know or understand exactly what it looks like, but they’ll know it when they see it. There are also opportunities for patients to inform treatment development through participation in clinical trials. That can be a great way to share your voice to a larger platform for the good of all patients who may benefit from a particular therapy.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

“Personalized medicine” is an oft-used phrase, especially in oncology. I see a future where the digital therapeutics that patients are prescribed are as unique to them individually as their oncology treatments. The option to focus on one’s mental health via the modalities that work best for them is a reality worth investing in. Traditional methods of delivering psychotherapy — whether in person, in a group, or via telehealth — still leaves so much room for personalization in the ways that we learn and practice coping with stressful situations like cancer treatment and survivorship.

Additionally, digital self-study solutions like Blue Note’s therapeutics are much more scalable. With so few cancer patients actually receiving help in the form of the most traditional formats of psychotherapy, digital delivery makes healthcare for cancer-related distress accessible to everyone.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

Dehumanization and isolation could be potential concerns if we are not designing ahead of these issues. The same evolving technologies that could lead to dehumanization — making patients feel like they are just a swirling collection of data — are the same technologies that have so much potential for personalization and being a conduit for deeper patient humanization and understanding. Additionally, the potential for digital experiences becoming isolating also exists which is why our products encourage outlets for users to engage in communities and discussion within the product and community. With our patient advisors playing such a crucial role in our product development process, we can be ahead of these technologies and develop solutions that speak to and deepen our experience of our own humanity.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Why does support for cancer-related distress require a screening, referral, and prescription? Shouldn’t anyone diagnosed with cancer be given resources to support their emotional well-being? Whether or not one displays the need for support shouldn’t be the key factor for a referral. Anyone will experience distress with this diagnosis and most medical conditions. I hope our society will evolve to a place where the need is understood and the provision of support is not considered optional. Regardless of whether skills and support are offered in person, via zoom, or via digital therapeutics, the need is constant and deserves to be met — for everyone.

