I work at one of Walmart’s eCommerce fulfillment centers, and every December it gets incredibly busy leading up to the holidays. When you get busy like that, it’s easy to not eat the best and pack on extra weight as a result. But when I saw the pounds I’d added this last time, I realized I needed to get off that cycle of bad eating and take control of my life one step at a time. I’ve been overweight my entire life, and other diets always failed me. But when I read through Thrive ZP, everything just made sense. It’s a great support and accountability tool and something I know I can stick with. Since I started making my Better Choices, my weight has dropped from 175 pounds down to 153.

I’ve already lost 22 pounds and dropped three pant sizes.

For my birthday, instead of a big heavy meal, I went on a big walk at the park with my family.

Each day at work, I walk over 10 miles.

The money I’m saving on food is helping me build up my savings.

Changing my eating habits has helped me change my life. I used to eat a lot of chips, cookies and other processed foods. Now, I’m staying away from all those preservatives and additives. If I can’t pronounce it, I’m not going to buy it. I’ve also added in a lot more vegetables and switched to lighter proteins instead of beef. Restricting my eating to only take place between 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day has made a big difference for me. The choices I’m making because of Thrive ZP aren’t like a diet. They’re a lifestyle change that I wish I would’ve known about years and years ago. Thanks to these changes, I’ve become a more optimistic person and want to help spread my happiness everywhere! I’m 57, and let me just say, it’s never too late to make positive life choices!

— Laura Aviles, eCommerce Fulfillment Center #7031; Laurens, S.C.; National Thrive ZP Challenge $15K Champion

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Laura Aviles, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.