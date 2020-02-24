Laugh Your Way to Better Well-being

People’s lifestyle seems so busy nowadays, it also seems quite complicated when so many are trying their best to balance work and life. Often, there does not seem time for relaxation and due to obstacles and the level of stress and anxiety, enjoying the moment and laughing seems virtually impossible.

As we are aware, laughter is an expression of humour and it brings a sensation of complete joy when we are laughing with sincerity from the heart. Naturally, for some, it has also become one of many defensive qualities. However, covering sadness with the smile and deliberately laughing can still have the same effect on the body.

You see, whether you are laughing deliberately due to happiness or on purpose, the humour can improve brain function. Studies have shown improved connectivity to the brain in response to laughing that in turn triggers the release of endorphins, which is the feel-good hormone. These peptides interact with the brains opioid receptors, which result in one feeling pleasure rather than any form of mental, emotional and sometimes physical pain.

Besides, the laughter can also lower our blood pressure and it can assist our defences against infections in our respiratory system, which in turn helps our mind and body to become more relaxed.

So what can one do to bring the laughter back?

There are several things one can do. The most effective and quick fixes to release pain are as follows;

•Watch a comedy – Laughing during a funny film improves the pain boundary and can help divert focus on the pain, especially if this pain is emotional.

•Laughter yoga – This is becoming increasingly popular and the technique which was developed in India, encourages people to mimic the act of laughing to achieve positive psychological effects. The thing is, it works.

• Deliberately laughing – Amusing interventions where one recalls memories of joy may be especially helpful with ageing. The results have shown significant improvements in stimulating positive emotions.

So it is important to laugh.

It is to our benefit to make our life experiences as positive and hilarious as possible. So my advice is to laugh as hard and as often as possible even if you laugh at yourself. Create a laughing yoga class, if one is not available to you. Alternatively, watch comedies, share funny memories, silly jokes or read funny books. Share funny stories. Simply create your own comedy night with friends when you do see them. If you surround yourself with fun people, over time it will lift your mood and reduce your stress, anxiety and depression and give you freedom and an immense zest for life.